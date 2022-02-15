On Air: Innovation In Government
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 12 2 .857 18 7 .720
Towson 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
Hofstra 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Delaware 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Drexel 7 7 .500 12 12 .500
Coll. of Charleston 6 6 .500 14 10 .583
Elon 5 8 .385 8 18 .308
James Madison 5 9 .357 14 11 .560
William & Mary 4 10 .286 5 22 .185
Northeastern 1 13 .071 7 18 .280

___

Monday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington 80, William & Mary 73, OT

Coll. of Charleston 79, Drexel 75

Delaware 81, James Madison 60

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.

Drexel at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 11 1 .917 18 4 .818
UAB 9 3 .750 19 6 .760
Louisiana Tech 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
UTEP 7 5 .583 14 10 .583
Rice 6 6 .500 14 10 .583
Southern Miss. 1 10 .091 6 18 .250
UTSA 1 12 .077 8 18 .308

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
FAU 8 4 .667 15 10 .600
W. Kentucky 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Charlotte 6 6 .500 13 11 .542
Old Dominion 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
FIU 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Marshall 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Monday’s Games

W. Kentucky 87, Southern Miss. 77

Thursday’s Games

North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Rice at UAB, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 13 4 .765 17 7 .708
Oakland 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
N. Kentucky 11 5 .688 15 10 .600
Wright St. 12 6 .667 15 12 .556
Fort Wayne 11 6 .647 16 10 .615
Youngstown St. 10 7 .588 16 11 .593
Detroit 7 6 .538 10 13 .435
Ill.-Chicago 6 9 .400 10 14 .417
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 9 18 .333
Robert Morris 5 12 .294 7 19 .269
Green Bay 3 13 .188 4 21 .160
IUPUI 0 13 .000 2 22 .083

___

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 102, Cleveland St. 98, 3OT

Ill.-Chicago 57, IUPUI 54

Thursday’s Games

IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 8 1 .889 14 9 .609
Penn 8 2 .800 11 12 .478
Princeton 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Cornell 5 5 .500 13 8 .619
Brown 4 6 .400 12 13 .480
Harvard 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
Dartmouth 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
Columbia 1 9 .100 4 18 .182

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 12 2 .857 20 5 .800
Siena 9 4 .692 12 9 .571
St. Peter’s 9 4 .692 11 9 .550
Monmouth (NJ) 8 6 .571 16 9 .640
Quinnipiac 7 8 .467 12 11 .522
Fairfield 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
Rider 6 8 .429 10 14 .417
Marist 6 9 .400 11 13 .458
Niagara 6 9 .400 11 13 .458
Manhattan 5 9 .357 12 11 .522
Canisius 4 11 .267 8 18 .308

___

Monday’s Games

Fairfield 80, Canisius 76, OT

Marist 77, Niagara 70

Tuesday’s Games

Iona at St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 12 2 .857 21 4 .840
Toledo 12 2 .857 20 5 .800
Kent St. 10 4 .714 15 9 .625
Akron 9 4 .692 16 7 .696
Buffalo 7 4 .636 13 8 .619
Ball St. 6 7 .462 11 13 .458
Cent. Michigan 5 6 .455 6 16 .273
Miami (Ohio) 5 8 .385 11 13 .458
Bowling Green 5 9 .357 12 13 .480
N. Illinois 3 9 .250 6 16 .273
E. Michigan 3 10 .231 8 16 .333
W. Michigan 1 13 .071 5 20 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 8 1 .889 17 5 .773
NC Central 6 2 .750 13 11 .542
Howard 6 3 .667 13 10 .565
SC State 5 4 .556 13 12 .520
Coppin St. 4 5 .444 5 19 .208
Morgan St. 3 5 .375 8 12 .400
Md.-Eastern Shore 3 6 .333 8 12 .400
Delaware St. 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

___

Monday’s Games

NC Central 77, Coppin St. 74

Howard 77, Md.-Eastern Shore 71

Norfolk St. 69, Delaware St. 66

Morgan St. 76, SC State 66

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 10 3 .769 19 5 .792
Missouri St. 10 4 .714 19 8 .704
N. Iowa 10 4 .714 14 10 .583
Bradley 9 5 .643 15 11 .577
Drake 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
S. Illinois 6 8 .429 13 13 .500
Indiana St. 4 9 .308 11 14 .440
Valparaiso 4 9 .308 11 14 .440
Illinois St. 4 9 .308 11 15 .423
Evansville 2 11 .154 6 18 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Bradley at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Drake, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wyoming 10 1 .909 21 3 .875
Boise St. 10 2 .833 19 6 .760
Colorado St. 10 3 .769 20 3 .870
San Diego St. 7 3 .700 15 6 .714
Fresno St. 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
UNLV 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Utah St. 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
Nevada 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
Air Force 3 9 .250 10 13 .435
New Mexico 2 8 .200 10 14 .417
San Jose St. 0 12 .000 7 17 .292

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 11 1 .917 17 3 .850
Bryant 11 2 .846 15 9 .625
Mount St. Mary’s 8 4 .667 12 12 .500
LIU 8 6 .571 11 13 .458
Merrimack 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
Sacred Heart 4 7 .364 8 16 .333
St. Francis (NY) 5 9 .357 8 17 .320
CCSU 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 10 .286 8 17 .320
Fairleigh Dickinson 3 8 .273 3 18 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

CCSU at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 14 0 1.000 24 2 .923
Belmont 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Morehead St. 11 3 .786 19 8 .704
SE Missouri 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
Austin Peay 6 8 .429 10 14 .417
Tennessee St. 5 9 .357 10 16 .385
Tennessee Tech 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
UT Martin 4 10 .286 8 18 .308
SIU-Edwardsville 3 10 .231 9 17 .346
E. Illinois 3 10 .231 5 21 .192

___

Monday’s Games

Austin Peay 62, E. Illinois 54

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Belmont, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

