All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|12
|1
|.923
|20
|5
|.800
|Stony Brook
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|New Hampshire
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|10
|.545
|UMBC
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|12
|.500
|Binghamton
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|12
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|15
|.400
|Hartford
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|16
|.304
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|NJIT
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|13
|.435
|Maine
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|19
|.208
___
New Hampshire 68, UMBC 62
Hartford 75, Vermont 74, OT
Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|SMU
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|5
|.783
|Memphis
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Tulane
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|11
|.500
|Cincinnati
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Temple
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|UCF
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|8
|.652
|Wichita St.
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|East Carolina
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|12
|.500
|South Florida
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|16
|.304
|Tulsa
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|16
|.333
___
UCF 76, Tulsa 67
Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m.
SMU at Temple, 9 p.m.
Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.
UCF at Houston, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|4
|.840
|Dayton
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|8
|.692
|VCU
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Saint Louis
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Richmond
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|George Mason
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|George Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|14
|.391
|Fordham
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|UMass
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Rhode Island
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|La Salle
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|15
|.318
|Duquesne
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|17
|.261
___
St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Louis 79
Davidson 72, Duquesne 61
Dayton 63, Rhode Island 57
VCU at Fordham, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
UMass at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Duquesne, 7:30 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|4
|.840
|Notre Dame
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Miami
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|North Carolina
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|Wake Forest
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|6
|.769
|Virginia
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Florida St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|11
|.542
|Louisville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Pittsburgh
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|16
|.385
|Boston College
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|14
|.391
|Clemson
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgia Tech
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
|NC State
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|16
|.385
___
Virginia Tech 62, Virginia 53
Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.
NC State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Miami at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|8
|.692
|Jacksonville
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|9
|.654
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Stetson
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|North Florida
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|18
|.308
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|9
|.640
|Bellarmine
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|11
|.577
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|16
|.333
|Lipscomb
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|16
|.407
|E. Kentucky
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|15
|.423
|North Alabama
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Liberty at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Baylor
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|4
|.840
|Texas Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|7
|.720
|TCU
|5
|5
|.500
|16
|6
|.727
|Kansas St.
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Oklahoma
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Iowa St.
|3
|9
|.250
|16
|9
|.640
|West Virginia
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
___
Kansas St. 78, West Virginia 73
Kansas 76, Oklahoma St. 62
Texas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|11
|1
|.917
|21
|2
|.913
|Villanova
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|6
|.760
|UConn
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Creighton
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Marquette
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Xavier
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|7
|.708
|Seton Hall
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|8
|.652
|St. John’s
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|11
|.542
|Butler
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|DePaul
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|11
|.522
|Georgetown
|0
|13
|.000
|6
|18
|.250
___
Creighton 88, Georgetown 77
Villanova at Providence, 8 p.m.
Butler at DePaul, 9 p.m.
St. John’s at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Seton Hall at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|5
|.800
|Weber St.
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|S. Utah
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Colorado
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|11
|.560
|Montana
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|E. Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Portland St.
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|N. Arizona
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|16
|.360
|Idaho
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|18
|.250
|Idaho St.
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|18
|.217
|Sacramento St.
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|15
|.286
___
N. Colorado 100, S. Utah 95
Montana St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|6
|.750
|Campbell
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|NC A&T
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|High Point
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|14
|.440
|Radford
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|16
|.333
|Hampton
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|8
|.680
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|SC-Upstate
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|14
|.417
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Presbyterian
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Charleston Southern
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
___
High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Campbell at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Longwood at High Point, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|6
|.750
|Purdue
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|4
|.846
|Wisconsin
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|5
|.792
|Michigan St.
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|6
|.750
|Ohio St.
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Rutgers
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Iowa
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|7
|.708
|Michigan
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|10
|.565
|Indiana
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|8
|.667
|Northwestern
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|11
|.522
|Penn St.
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|12
|.429
|Minnesota
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|10
|.545
|Maryland
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|14
|.440
|Nebraska
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
___
Michigan St. at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|9
|.609
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|8
|.636
|Hawaii
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Irvine
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Riverside
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|9
|.571
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|CS Northridge
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|13
|.316
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|17
|.227
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|12
|.478
___
UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
