All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|2
|.917
|Southern Cal
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|4
|.840
|Oregon
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|UCLA
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|5
|.773
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|10
|.565
|Washington St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Colorado
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|9
|.640
|Stanford
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|10
|.600
|Arizona St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|15
|.348
|California
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|Utah
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|16
|.360
|Oregon St.
|1
|12
|.077
|3
|20
|.130
___
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado 90, Oregon St. 64
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Colorado at California, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Washington St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|11
|.577
|Navy
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Boston U.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Lehigh
|8
|7
|.533
|10
|17
|.370
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Army
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Holy Cross
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|17
|.320
|Lafayette
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|16
|.333
|American
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|18
|.280
|Bucknell
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|21
|.222
___
Wednesday’s Games
Colgate at Army, 6 p.m.
Navy at American, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|2
|.920
|Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|5
|.808
|Tennessee
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|6
|.760
|Arkansas
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|LSU
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Florida
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|South Carolina
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|Mississippi St.
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Vanderbilt
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Texas A&M
|5
|8
|.385
|16
|10
|.615
|Missouri
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Mississippi
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgia
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|19
|.240
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina 77, Mississippi 74, OT
Texas A&M 56, Florida 55
Arkansas 76, Missouri 57
Tennessee 76, Kentucky 63
Wednesday’s Games
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Georgia at LSU, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Missouri at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Furman
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|VMI
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|11
|.577
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Wofford
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Mercer
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Samford
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|9
|.640
|The Citadel
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|ETSU
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|W. Carolina
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|18
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
ETSU at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|9
|.625
|Nicholls
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|9
|.640
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|12
|.538
|McNeese St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|16
|.385
|Houston Baptist
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|5
|.375
|16
|9
|.640
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|19
|.269
|Incarnate Word
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|21
|.192
___
Thursday’s Games
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Texas Southern
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|11
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|9
|4
|.692
|10
|15
|.400
|Grambling St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|15
|.400
|Prairie View
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|15
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|20
|.231
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|8
|5
|.615
|10
|14
|.417
|Jackson St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|16
|.304
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|18
|.280
|Alabama St.
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|19
|.240
|MVSU
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|21
|.087
___
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|4
|.852
|Oral Roberts
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|UMKC
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|South Dakota
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|W. Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|11
|.577
|Denver
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Omaha
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|22
|.154
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|17
|.320
|North Dakota
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
Thursday’s Games
Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
UMKC at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Omaha, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|Appalachian St.
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|Troy
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|South Alabama
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Arkansas St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|8
|.652
|Georgia St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|13
|.435
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|UALR
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
___
Thursday’s Games
Troy at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas St., 8 p.m.
UALR at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|2
|.913
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|6
|.769
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Santa Clara
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|9
|.654
|BYU
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|12
|.538
|Pacific
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Pepperdine
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|20
|.259
___
Tuesday’s Games
Portland 84, Northwest Christian 39
Wednesday’s Games
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|New Mexico St.
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|11
|.577
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Abilene Christian
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Utah Valley St.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|8
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Dixie St.
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|13
|.480
|Cal Baptist
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Chicago St.
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|18
|.280
|Lamar
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Seattle at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Dixie St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments