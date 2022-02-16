On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 12 2 .857 18 7 .720
Towson 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
Hofstra 10 4 .714 18 9 .667
Delaware 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Drexel 7 7 .500 12 12 .500
Coll. of Charleston 6 6 .500 14 10 .583
James Madison 5 9 .357 14 11 .560
Elon 5 9 .357 8 19 .296
William & Mary 4 10 .286 5 22 .185
Northeastern 1 13 .071 7 18 .280

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hofstra 97, Elon 64

Thursday’s Games

Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.

Drexel at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 11 1 .917 18 4 .818
UAB 9 3 .750 19 6 .760
Louisiana Tech 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
UTEP 7 5 .583 14 10 .583
Rice 6 6 .500 14 10 .583
Southern Miss. 1 10 .091 6 18 .250
UTSA 1 12 .077 8 18 .308

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 8 3 .727 17 7 .708
FAU 8 4 .667 15 10 .600
W. Kentucky 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Charlotte 6 6 .500 13 11 .542
Old Dominion 5 7 .417 10 15 .400
FIU 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Marshall 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Thursday’s Games

North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Rice at UAB, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 13 4 .765 17 7 .708
Oakland 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
N. Kentucky 11 5 .688 15 10 .600
Wright St. 12 6 .667 15 12 .556
Fort Wayne 11 6 .647 16 10 .615
Youngstown St. 10 7 .588 16 11 .593
Detroit 7 6 .538 10 13 .435
Ill.-Chicago 6 9 .400 10 14 .417
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 9 18 .333
Robert Morris 5 12 .294 7 19 .269
Green Bay 3 13 .188 4 21 .160
IUPUI 0 13 .000 2 22 .083

___

Thursday’s Games

IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 8 1 .889 14 9 .609
Penn 8 2 .800 11 12 .478
Princeton 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Cornell 5 5 .500 13 8 .619
Brown 4 6 .400 12 13 .480
Harvard 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
Dartmouth 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
Columbia 1 9 .100 4 18 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Penn at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 13 2 .867 21 5 .808
Siena 9 4 .692 12 9 .571
St. Peter’s 9 5 .643 11 10 .524
Monmouth (NJ) 8 6 .571 16 9 .640
Quinnipiac 7 8 .467 12 11 .522
Rider 6 8 .429 10 14 .417
Manhattan 6 9 .400 13 11 .542
Fairfield 6 9 .400 12 14 .462
Marist 6 9 .400 11 13 .458
Niagara 6 9 .400 11 13 .458
Canisius 4 11 .267 8 18 .308

___

Tuesday’s Games

Iona 70, St. Peter’s 61

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan 74, Fairfield 67

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Marist at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 13 2 .867 22 4 .846
Toledo 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Kent St. 11 4 .733 16 9 .640
Buffalo 8 4 .667 14 8 .636
Akron 9 5 .643 16 8 .667
Ball St. 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
Cent. Michigan 5 7 .417 6 17 .261
Miami (Ohio) 5 9 .357 11 14 .440
Bowling Green 5 10 .333 12 14 .462
N. Illinois 4 9 .308 7 16 .304
E. Michigan 4 10 .286 9 16 .360
W. Michigan 2 13 .133 6 20 .231

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kent St. 72, Toledo 59

W. Michigan 61, Akron 57, OT

N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 58

Buffalo 112, Bowling Green 85

E. Michigan 75, Cent. Michigan 70

Ohio 91, Miami (Ohio) 78

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 8 1 .889 17 5 .773
NC Central 6 2 .750 13 11 .542
Howard 6 3 .667 13 10 .565
SC State 5 4 .556 13 12 .520
Coppin St. 4 5 .444 5 19 .208
Morgan St. 3 5 .375 8 12 .400
Md.-Eastern Shore 3 6 .333 8 12 .400
Delaware St. 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 10 3 .769 19 5 .792
Missouri St. 11 4 .733 20 8 .714
N. Iowa 11 4 .733 15 10 .600
Drake 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
Bradley 9 6 .600 15 12 .556
S. Illinois 7 8 .467 14 13 .519
Valparaiso 4 9 .308 11 14 .440
Indiana St. 4 10 .286 11 15 .423
Illinois St. 4 10 .286 11 16 .407
Evansville 2 11 .154 6 18 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Iowa 72, Illinois St. 70

Missouri St. 79, Indiana St. 70

S. Illinois 65, Bradley 57

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Drake, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wyoming 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Boise St. 10 2 .833 19 6 .760
Colorado St. 10 3 .769 20 3 .870
San Diego St. 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
Fresno St. 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
UNLV 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Utah St. 6 8 .429 15 12 .556
Nevada 5 8 .385 11 13 .458
New Mexico 3 8 .273 11 14 .440
Air Force 3 9 .250 10 13 .435
San Jose St. 0 13 .000 7 18 .280

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Mexico 75, Wyoming 66

San Diego St. 75, Utah St. 56

Nevada 81, San Jose St. 72

Wednesday’s Games

Boise St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nevada at San Jose St., 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 11 1 .917 17 3 .850
Bryant 11 2 .846 15 9 .625
Mount St. Mary’s 8 4 .667 12 12 .500
LIU 8 6 .571 11 13 .458
Merrimack 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
St. Francis (NY) 5 9 .357 8 17 .320
Sacred Heart 4 8 .333 8 17 .320
CCSU 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 10 .286 8 17 .320
Fairleigh Dickinson 3 8 .273 3 18 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack 70, Sacred Heart 63

Thursday’s Games

CCSU at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 14 0 1.000 24 2 .923
Belmont 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Morehead St. 11 3 .786 19 8 .704
SE Missouri 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
Austin Peay 6 8 .429 10 14 .417
Tennessee St. 5 9 .357 10 16 .385
Tennessee Tech 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
UT Martin 4 10 .286 8 18 .308
SIU-Edwardsville 3 10 .231 9 17 .346
E. Illinois 3 10 .231 5 21 .192

___

Wednesday’s Games

Morehead St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Belmont, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

