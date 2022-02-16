All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|7
|.720
|Towson
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Hofstra
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Delaware
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Drexel
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|James Madison
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|11
|.560
|Elon
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|19
|.296
|William & Mary
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|22
|.185
|Northeastern
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
___
Tuesday’s Games
Hofstra 97, Elon 64
Thursday’s Games
Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 6 p.m.
James Madison at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.
Drexel at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|11
|1
|.917
|18
|4
|.818
|UAB
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|UTEP
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|10
|.583
|Rice
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Southern Miss.
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|18
|.250
|UTSA
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|18
|.308
___
CONFERENCE USA East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|FAU
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|10
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Charlotte
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|11
|.542
|Old Dominion
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|FIU
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Marshall
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Thursday’s Games
North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Rice at UAB, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|7
|.708
|Oakland
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|N. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|10
|.600
|Wright St.
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|10
|.615
|Youngstown St.
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|11
|.593
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|13
|.435
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|14
|.417
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|18
|.333
|Robert Morris
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|19
|.269
|Green Bay
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|21
|.160
|IUPUI
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
___
Thursday’s Games
IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|9
|.609
|Penn
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|12
|.478
|Princeton
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Cornell
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Brown
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Dartmouth
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|18
|.182
___
Friday’s Games
Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Penn at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|5
|.808
|Siena
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Peter’s
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|10
|.524
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Quinnipiac
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|11
|.522
|Rider
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|14
|.417
|Manhattan
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|11
|.542
|Fairfield
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|Marist
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|13
|.458
|Niagara
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|13
|.458
|Canisius
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|18
|.308
___
Tuesday’s Games
Iona 70, St. Peter’s 61
Wednesday’s Games
Manhattan 74, Fairfield 67
Friday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Marist at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|4
|.846
|Toledo
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Kent St.
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|9
|.640
|Buffalo
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Akron
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|8
|.667
|Ball St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|17
|.261
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|Bowling Green
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|14
|.462
|N. Illinois
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|16
|.304
|E. Michigan
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|16
|.360
|W. Michigan
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|20
|.231
___
Tuesday’s Games
Kent St. 72, Toledo 59
W. Michigan 61, Akron 57, OT
N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 58
Buffalo 112, Bowling Green 85
E. Michigan 75, Cent. Michigan 70
Ohio 91, Miami (Ohio) 78
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|NC Central
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|11
|.542
|Howard
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|SC State
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|12
|.520
|Coppin St.
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|19
|.208
|Morgan St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|12
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|5
|.792
|Missouri St.
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|8
|.714
|N. Iowa
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|10
|.600
|Drake
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Bradley
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|S. Illinois
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|13
|.519
|Valparaiso
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|14
|.440
|Indiana St.
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|15
|.423
|Illinois St.
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|Evansville
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|18
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
N. Iowa 72, Illinois St. 70
Missouri St. 79, Indiana St. 70
S. Illinois 65, Bradley 57
Wednesday’s Games
Evansville at Drake, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wyoming
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Boise St.
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Colorado St.
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|3
|.870
|San Diego St.
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Fresno St.
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|UNLV
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Utah St.
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|12
|.556
|Nevada
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|New Mexico
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|14
|.440
|Air Force
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|San Jose St.
|0
|13
|.000
|7
|18
|.280
___
Tuesday’s Games
New Mexico 75, Wyoming 66
San Diego St. 75, Utah St. 56
Nevada 81, San Jose St. 72
Wednesday’s Games
Boise St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Nevada at San Jose St., 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|11
|1
|.917
|17
|3
|.850
|Bryant
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|9
|.625
|Mount St. Mary’s
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|12
|.500
|LIU
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|13
|.458
|Merrimack
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|St. Francis (NY)
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|17
|.320
|Sacred Heart
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|17
|.320
|CCSU
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|18
|.143
___
Tuesday’s Games
Merrimack 70, Sacred Heart 63
Thursday’s Games
CCSU at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|24
|2
|.923
|Belmont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Morehead St.
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|8
|.704
|SE Missouri
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Austin Peay
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|14
|.417
|Tennessee St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|16
|.385
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|UT Martin
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|18
|.308
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|17
|.346
|E. Illinois
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|21
|.192
___
Wednesday’s Games
Morehead St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Austin Peay at Murray St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Belmont, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
