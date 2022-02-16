On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
February 16, 2022
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 12 1 .923 20 5 .800
Stony Brook 7 5 .583 15 10 .600
New Hampshire 7 6 .538 12 10 .545
UMBC 7 6 .538 12 12 .500
Binghamton 7 6 .538 10 12 .455
Albany (NY) 6 7 .462 10 15 .400
Hartford 5 6 .455 7 16 .304
Mass.-Lowell 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
NJIT 5 8 .385 10 13 .435
Maine 2 11 .154 5 19 .208

___

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 9 2 .818 20 4 .833
SMU 9 2 .818 18 5 .783
Memphis 9 4 .692 15 8 .652
Tulane 9 5 .643 12 11 .522
Temple 6 5 .545 13 9 .591
UCF 7 6 .538 15 8 .652
Cincinnati 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Wichita St. 4 6 .400 13 9 .591
East Carolina 3 9 .250 12 12 .500
South Florida 2 10 .167 7 17 .292
Tulsa 2 11 .154 8 16 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 81, Cincinnati 74

Tulane 76, South Florida 57

Wednesday’s Games

SMU at Temple, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.

UCF at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 11 2 .846 21 4 .840
VCU 10 3 .769 17 7 .708
Dayton 10 3 .769 18 8 .692
Saint Louis 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
St. Bonaventure 7 4 .636 15 7 .682
Richmond 8 5 .615 17 9 .654
George Mason 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
George Washington 5 6 .455 9 14 .391
UMass 4 7 .364 11 12 .478
Rhode Island 4 8 .333 13 11 .542
Fordham 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
Saint Joseph’s 4 8 .333 10 13 .435
La Salle 2 10 .167 7 15 .318
Duquesne 1 10 .091 6 17 .261

___

Tuesday’s Games

VCU 66, Fordham 61

Wednesday’s Games

George Mason at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

UMass at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Duquesne, 7:30 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Notre Dame 11 3 .786 18 7 .720
Miami 10 4 .714 18 7 .720
North Carolina 10 4 .714 18 7 .720
Wake Forest 10 6 .625 20 7 .741
Virginia 10 6 .625 16 10 .615
Virginia Tech 8 7 .533 16 10 .615
Syracuse 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Florida St. 7 8 .467 14 11 .560
Louisville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Pittsburgh 5 10 .333 10 16 .385
Boston College 4 9 .308 9 14 .391
Clemson 4 11 .267 12 14 .462
NC State 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
Georgia Tech 3 11 .214 10 15 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Duke 76, Wake Forest 74

Florida St. 81, Clemson 80

NC State 76, Georgia Tech 61

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 9 3 .750 18 9 .667
Jacksonville 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 7 5 .583 17 9 .654
Kennesaw St. 6 6 .500 11 14 .440
Stetson 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
North Florida 5 8 .385 9 18 .333

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 9 3 .750 16 9 .640
Bellarmine 9 3 .750 15 11 .577
Cent. Arkansas 5 6 .455 8 16 .333
Lipscomb 4 8 .333 11 16 .407
E. Kentucky 3 9 .250 11 15 .423
North Alabama 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Florida 72, Liberty 69

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Baylor 9 3 .750 21 4 .840
Texas Tech 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Texas 8 5 .615 19 7 .731
Kansas St. 6 7 .462 14 11 .560
TCU 5 6 .455 16 7 .696
Oklahoma St. 5 8 .385 12 13 .480
Iowa St. 4 9 .308 17 9 .654
Oklahoma 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
West Virginia 3 9 .250 14 11 .560

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 80, Oklahoma 78, OT

Iowa St. 54, TCU 51

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 11 2 .846 21 3 .875
Villanova 13 3 .813 20 6 .769
UConn 8 5 .615 17 7 .708
Creighton 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Marquette 8 6 .571 16 9 .640
Xavier 7 6 .538 17 7 .708
Seton Hall 6 7 .462 15 8 .652
Butler 6 9 .400 13 13 .500
St. John’s 5 8 .385 13 11 .542
DePaul 3 11 .214 12 12 .500
Georgetown 0 13 .000 6 18 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 89, Providence 84

Butler 73, DePaul 71

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Seton Hall at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Creighton at DePaul, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Butler at St. John’s, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 12 2 .857 20 5 .800
Weber St. 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
S. Utah 10 4 .714 16 8 .667
N. Colorado 9 4 .692 14 11 .560
Montana 10 5 .667 17 9 .654
E. Washington 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Portland St. 6 9 .400 8 15 .348
N. Arizona 5 9 .357 9 16 .360
Idaho 3 11 .214 6 18 .250
Idaho St. 3 11 .214 5 18 .217
Sacramento St. 2 12 .143 6 15 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 11 1 .917 19 6 .760
Campbell 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
NC A&T 6 6 .500 11 15 .423
High Point 5 7 .417 11 15 .423
Radford 4 8 .333 8 16 .333
Hampton 3 9 .250 7 16 .304

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 10 2 .833 17 8 .680
Gardner-Webb 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
SC-Upstate 7 5 .583 10 14 .417
UNC-Asheville 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Presbyterian 3 9 .250 11 16 .407
Charleston Southern 1 11 .083 5 20 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Longwood 70, High Point 66

Wednesday’s Games

Presbyterian at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Longwood at High Point, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 11 3 .786 18 6 .750
Purdue 11 4 .733 22 4 .846
Wisconsin 11 4 .733 20 5 .800
Ohio St. 9 4 .692 16 6 .727
Michigan St. 9 5 .643 18 7 .720
Rutgers 9 5 .643 15 9 .625
Iowa 7 6 .538 17 7 .708
Michigan 7 6 .538 13 10 .565
Indiana 7 8 .467 16 9 .640
Northwestern 5 9 .357 12 11 .522
Penn St. 5 9 .357 10 12 .455
Minnesota 3 11 .214 12 11 .522
Maryland 3 11 .214 11 14 .440
Nebraska 1 13 .071 7 18 .280

___

Tuesday’s Games

Penn St. 62, Michigan St. 58

Ohio St. 70, Minnesota 45

Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69

Wednesday’s Games

Illinois at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maryland at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Long Beach St. 9 1 .900 14 9 .609
Cal St.-Fullerton 7 3 .700 14 8 .636
Hawaii 7 3 .700 12 8 .600
UC Irvine 6 3 .667 12 7 .632
UC Riverside 5 4 .556 12 9 .571
UC Davis 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UC Santa Barbara 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
CS Northridge 3 7 .300 7 16 .304
CS Bakersfield 1 8 .111 6 13 .316
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 5 17 .227
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 11 13 .458

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Irvine 56, UC San Diego 50

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

