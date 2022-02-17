Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 10:07 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 12 1 .923 22 2 .917
Southern Cal 10 4 .714 21 4 .840
Oregon 10 4 .714 17 8 .680
UCLA 9 4 .692 17 5 .773
Washington 8 5 .615 13 10 .565
Washington St. 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
Colorado 8 7 .533 16 9 .640
Stanford 8 7 .533 15 10 .600
Arizona St. 4 9 .308 8 15 .348
California 4 11 .267 11 15 .423
Utah 2 13 .133 9 16 .360
Oregon St. 1 12 .077 3 20 .130

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Colorado at California, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at California, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 12 2 .857 16 11 .593
Navy 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
Boston U. 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Lehigh 8 7 .533 10 17 .370
Loyola (Md.) 7 8 .467 13 13 .500
Army 7 8 .467 13 14 .481
Lafayette 6 8 .429 9 16 .360
Holy Cross 6 8 .429 8 18 .308
American 3 11 .214 7 19 .269
Bucknell 3 12 .200 6 21 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colgate 100, Army 90

Navy 55, American 46

Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 65

Lafayette 77, Loyola (Md.) 68

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Navy, Noon

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Boston U. at Colgate, 1:30 p.m.

Army at American, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 12 1 .923 24 2 .923
Kentucky 10 3 .769 21 5 .808
Tennessee 10 3 .769 19 6 .760
Arkansas 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
LSU 7 6 .538 19 7 .731
Alabama 7 6 .538 17 9 .654
Florida 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
South Carolina 6 7 .462 15 10 .600
Mississippi St. 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
Texas A&M 5 8 .385 16 10 .615
Vanderbilt 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
Missouri 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Mississippi 3 10 .231 12 14 .462
Georgia 1 12 .077 6 20 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama 80, Mississippi St. 75

LSU 84, Georgia 65

Auburn 94, Vanderbilt 80

Friday’s Games

Missouri at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Florida, 2 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Furman 10 5 .667 18 10 .643
VMI 8 6 .571 15 11 .577
Wofford 8 7 .533 16 11 .593
Mercer 8 7 .533 15 13 .536
UNC-Greensboro 7 7 .500 15 11 .577
Samford 6 7 .462 16 9 .640
The Citadel 5 9 .357 11 14 .440
ETSU 5 10 .333 13 15 .464
W. Carolina 3 12 .200 9 19 .321

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mercer 65, ETSU 56

Wofford 65, The Citadel 58

Furman 103, W. Carolina 85

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wofford at Furman, Noon

ETSU at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 8 1 .889 15 9 .625
Nicholls 6 2 .750 16 9 .640
SE Louisiana 6 3 .667 14 12 .538
McNeese St. 4 5 .444 10 16 .385
Houston Baptist 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
Texas A&M-CC 3 5 .375 16 9 .640
Northwestern St. 3 6 .333 7 19 .269
Incarnate Word 1 8 .111 5 21 .192

___

Thursday’s Games

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
Texas Southern 9 4 .692 11 11 .500
Alcorn St. 9 4 .692 10 15 .400
Grambling St. 7 5 .583 10 15 .400
Prairie View 6 5 .545 6 15 .286
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 9 .308 6 20 .231

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 8 5 .615 10 14 .417
Jackson St. 6 7 .462 8 16 .333
Alabama A&M 6 7 .462 7 16 .304
Bethune-Cookman 5 8 .385 7 18 .280
Alabama St. 5 8 .385 6 19 .240
MVSU 2 11 .154 2 21 .087

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 14 0 1.000 23 4 .852
Oral Roberts 11 3 .786 17 8 .680
N. Dakota St. 11 4 .733 19 8 .704
UMKC 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
South Dakota 8 6 .571 15 10 .600
W. Illinois 6 8 .429 15 11 .577
Denver 5 10 .333 9 19 .321
Omaha 3 12 .200 4 22 .154
St. Thomas (MN) 2 11 .154 8 17 .320
North Dakota 2 12 .143 6 21 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 8 3 .727 17 6 .739
Appalachian St. 10 4 .714 16 11 .593
Troy 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
South Alabama 7 5 .583 17 8 .680
Arkansas St. 6 5 .545 15 8 .652
Georgia St. 5 5 .500 11 10 .524
Texas-Arlington 6 7 .462 10 14 .417
Coastal Carolina 5 7 .417 13 11 .542
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 8 .385 10 13 .435
Louisiana-Monroe 5 9 .357 13 13 .500
Georgia Southern 4 8 .333 11 12 .478
UALR 3 7 .300 8 14 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

Troy at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas St., 8 p.m.

UALR at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

UALR at Texas St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 11 0 1.000 22 2 .917
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 8 3 .727 20 6 .769
San Francisco 8 4 .667 21 6 .778
Santa Clara 7 4 .636 17 9 .654
BYU 7 5 .583 19 8 .704
San Diego 7 6 .538 14 12 .538
Portland 4 6 .400 14 12 .538
Pacific 2 8 .200 7 18 .280
Loyola Marymount 2 9 .182 9 14 .391
Pepperdine 1 12 .077 7 21 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gonzaga 86, Pepperdine 66

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pepperdine at Portland, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
New Mexico St. 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Sam Houston St. 10 3 .769 15 11 .577
Stephen F. Austin 9 4 .692 17 8 .680
Grand Canyon 8 4 .667 18 6 .750
Abilene Christian 8 5 .615 17 7 .708
Utah Valley St. 8 5 .615 17 8 .680
Tarleton St. 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
Dixie St. 5 8 .385 12 14 .462
Cal Baptist 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
Chicago St. 2 11 .154 6 20 .231
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 12 .143 7 19 .269
Lamar 0 11 .000 2 22 .083

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 88, Chicago St. 71

Utah Valley St. 69, Tarleton St. 56

Seattle 102, Texas Rio Grande Valley 62

New Mexico St. 75, Dixie St. 64

Grand Canyon 65, Cal Baptist 60

Thursday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|24 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|24 NLIT Summit 2022
2|24 Eliminate State and Local Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery