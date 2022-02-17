Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|2
|.917
|Southern Cal
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|4
|.840
|Oregon
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|UCLA
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|5
|.773
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|10
|.565
|Washington St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Colorado
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|9
|.640
|Stanford
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|10
|.600
|Arizona St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|15
|.348
|California
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|Utah
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|16
|.360
|Oregon St.
|1
|12
|.077
|3
|20
|.130
___
Oregon St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Colorado at California, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Washington St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|11
|.593
|Navy
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|Boston U.
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Lehigh
|8
|7
|.533
|10
|17
|.370
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Army
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|Lafayette
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|16
|.360
|Holy Cross
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|18
|.308
|American
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|19
|.269
|Bucknell
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|21
|.222
___
Colgate 100, Army 90
Navy 55, American 46
Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 65
Lafayette 77, Loyola (Md.) 68
Holy Cross at Navy, Noon
Boston U. at Colgate, 1:30 p.m.
Army at American, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|12
|1
|.923
|24
|2
|.923
|Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|5
|.808
|Tennessee
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|6
|.760
|Arkansas
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|LSU
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Alabama
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|Florida
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|South Carolina
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|Mississippi St.
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|Texas A&M
|5
|8
|.385
|16
|10
|.615
|Vanderbilt
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Missouri
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Mississippi
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgia
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|20
|.231
___
Alabama 80, Mississippi St. 75
LSU 84, Georgia 65
Auburn 94, Vanderbilt 80
Missouri at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Alabama at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Auburn at Florida, 2 p.m.
LSU at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Furman
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|VMI
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|11
|.577
|Wofford
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|11
|.593
|Mercer
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Samford
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|9
|.640
|The Citadel
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|ETSU
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|W. Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|19
|.321
___
Mercer 65, ETSU 56
Wofford 65, The Citadel 58
Furman 103, W. Carolina 85
UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 8 p.m.
Wofford at Furman, Noon
ETSU at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.
VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|9
|.625
|Nicholls
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|9
|.640
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|12
|.538
|McNeese St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|16
|.385
|Houston Baptist
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|5
|.375
|16
|9
|.640
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|19
|.269
|Incarnate Word
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|21
|.192
___
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Texas Southern
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|11
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|9
|4
|.692
|10
|15
|.400
|Grambling St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|15
|.400
|Prairie View
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|15
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|20
|.231
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|8
|5
|.615
|10
|14
|.417
|Jackson St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|16
|.304
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|18
|.280
|Alabama St.
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|19
|.240
|MVSU
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|21
|.087
___
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|4
|.852
|Oral Roberts
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|UMKC
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|South Dakota
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|W. Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|11
|.577
|Denver
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Omaha
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|22
|.154
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|17
|.320
|North Dakota
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
___
Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
UMKC at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Omaha, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
UMKC at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|Appalachian St.
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|Troy
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|South Alabama
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Arkansas St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|8
|.652
|Georgia St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|13
|.435
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|UALR
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
___
Troy at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas St., 8 p.m.
UALR at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Troy at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
UALR at Texas St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|6
|.769
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Santa Clara
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|9
|.654
|BYU
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|12
|.538
|Pacific
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Pepperdine
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|21
|.250
___
Gonzaga 86, Pepperdine 66
Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at Portland, 8 p.m.
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.
BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|New Mexico St.
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|11
|.577
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|8
|.680
|Grand Canyon
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Utah Valley St.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|8
|.680
|Tarleton St.
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Dixie St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|14
|.462
|Cal Baptist
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|Chicago St.
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|19
|.269
|Lamar
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
___
Stephen F. Austin 88, Chicago St. 71
Utah Valley St. 69, Tarleton St. 56
Seattle 102, Texas Rio Grande Valley 62
New Mexico St. 75, Dixie St. 64
Grand Canyon 65, Cal Baptist 60
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
