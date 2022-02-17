Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|8
|.692
|Towson
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|Hofstra
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Drexel
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|12
|.520
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|James Madison
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|11
|.577
|Elon
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|20
|.286
|William & Mary
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|23
|.179
|Northeastern
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
___
Towson 79, UNC-Wilmington 55
James Madison 71, Coll. of Charleston 63
Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.
Delaware 71, Elon 62
Drexel 72, William & Mary 57
Northeastern at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.
Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|12
|1
|.923
|19
|4
|.826
|UAB
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|7
|.720
|UTEP
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|Rice
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|UTSA
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|18
|.333
|Southern Miss.
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|19
|.240
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|FAU
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|W. Kentucky
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Charlotte
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|12
|.520
|Old Dominion
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|16
|.385
|FIU
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|Marshall
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|16
|.385
___
North Texas 54, FAU 51
Middle Tennessee 71, FIU 65
Marshall 67, Old Dominion 63
UTEP 63, Louisiana Tech 60
UTSA 98, Southern Miss. 79, OT
UAB 92, Rice 68
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
W. Kentucky 77, Charlotte 67
UTEP at Southern Miss., 1 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FAU, 4 p.m.
North Texas at UAB, 4 p.m.
Rice at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|7
|.708
|Oakland
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|N. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|10
|.600
|Wright St.
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|10
|.615
|Youngstown St.
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|11
|.607
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|13
|.435
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|18
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|15
|.400
|Robert Morris
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|20
|.259
|Green Bay
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|21
|.160
|IUPUI
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|22
|.120
___
IUPUI 66, Robert Morris 56
Youngstown St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 79
N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Wright St. at Oakland, 9 p.m.
IUPUI at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|9
|.609
|Penn
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|12
|.478
|Princeton
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Cornell
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Brown
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Dartmouth
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|18
|.182
___
Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Penn at Yale, 7 p.m.
Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.
Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|5
|.808
|Siena
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Peter’s
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|10
|.524
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Quinnipiac
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|11
|.522
|Rider
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|14
|.417
|Manhattan
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|11
|.542
|Fairfield
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|Marist
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|13
|.458
|Niagara
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|13
|.458
|Canisius
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|18
|.308
___
St. Peter’s at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Marist at Siena, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Iona, 1 p.m.
Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Marist, 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Siena, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|4
|.846
|Toledo
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Kent St.
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|9
|.640
|Buffalo
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|8
|.652
|Akron
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|9
|.640
|Ball St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|17
|.261
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|N. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|16
|.333
|Bowling Green
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|14
|.462
|E. Michigan
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|17
|.346
|W. Michigan
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|20
|.231
___
Buffalo 83, E. Michigan 69
N. Illinois 66, Akron 63
Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Akron at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|NC Central
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|11
|.542
|Howard
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|SC State
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|12
|.520
|Coppin St.
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|19
|.208
|Morgan St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|12
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Morgan St. vs. Howard at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|5
|.800
|Missouri St.
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|8
|.714
|N. Iowa
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|10
|.600
|Drake
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Bradley
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|S. Illinois
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|13
|.519
|Indiana St.
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|15
|.423
|Valparaiso
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|15
|.423
|Illinois St.
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|Evansville
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|19
|.240
___
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Drake at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Wyoming
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|3
|.875
|San Diego St.
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|UNLV
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Fresno St.
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Utah St.
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|12
|.556
|Nevada
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|New Mexico
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|15
|.423
|Air Force
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
|San Jose St.
|0
|14
|.000
|7
|19
|.269
___
Colorado St. 83, New Mexico 68
Nevada 90, San Jose St. 60
Air Force at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.
Colorado St. at UNLV, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
New Mexico at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|12
|1
|.923
|18
|3
|.857
|Bryant
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|9
|.640
|Mount St. Mary’s
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|13
|.480
|LIU
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|13
|.480
|Merrimack
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|St. Francis (NY)
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|17
|.346
|Sacred Heart
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|18
|.308
|CCSU
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|18
|.308
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|9
|.250
|3
|19
|.136
___
Bryant 75, CCSU 61
Merrimack 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 44
St. Francis (NY) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 55
Wagner 76, Sacred Heart 67
LIU 81, St. Francis (Pa.) 63
Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|15
|0
|1.000
|25
|2
|.926
|Belmont
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|Morehead St.
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|8
|.714
|SE Missouri
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|Tennessee St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|16
|.407
|Austin Peay
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|15
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|19
|.296
|UT Martin
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|19
|.296
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|18
|.333
|E. Illinois
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|22
|.185
___
Murray St. 91, Austin Peay 56
Belmont 81, E. Illinois 57
Tennessee St. 81, SIU-Edwardsville 65
Tennessee Tech 98, SE Missouri 94
SE Missouri at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.
Murray St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.