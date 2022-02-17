Trending:
The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 12 3 .800 18 8 .692
Towson 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
Hofstra 10 4 .714 18 9 .667
Delaware 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Drexel 8 7 .533 13 12 .520
Coll. of Charleston 6 7 .462 14 11 .560
James Madison 6 9 .400 15 11 .577
Elon 5 10 .333 8 20 .286
William & Mary 4 11 .267 5 23 .179
Northeastern 1 13 .071 7 18 .280

___

Thursday’s Games

Towson 79, UNC-Wilmington 55

James Madison 71, Coll. of Charleston 63

Delaware 71, Elon 62

Drexel 72, William & Mary 57

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 12 1 .923 19 4 .826
UAB 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
Louisiana Tech 9 4 .692 18 7 .720
UTEP 8 5 .615 15 10 .600
Rice 6 7 .462 14 11 .560
UTSA 2 12 .143 9 18 .333
Southern Miss. 1 11 .083 6 19 .240

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
FAU 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
W. Kentucky 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Charlotte 6 7 .462 13 12 .520
Old Dominion 5 8 .385 10 16 .385
FIU 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
Marshall 3 10 .231 10 16 .385

___

Thursday’s Games

North Texas 54, FAU 51

Middle Tennessee 71, FIU 65

Marshall 67, Old Dominion 63

UTEP 63, Louisiana Tech 60

UTSA 98, Southern Miss. 79, OT

UAB 92, Rice 68

W. Kentucky 77, Charlotte 67

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Southern Miss., 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 4 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 4 p.m.

Rice at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 13 4 .765 17 7 .708
Oakland 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
N. Kentucky 11 5 .688 15 10 .600
Wright St. 12 6 .667 15 12 .556
Fort Wayne 11 6 .647 16 10 .615
Youngstown St. 11 7 .611 17 11 .607
Detroit 7 6 .538 10 13 .435
Milwaukee 7 11 .389 9 18 .333
Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 10 15 .400
Robert Morris 5 13 .278 7 20 .259
Green Bay 3 13 .188 4 21 .160
IUPUI 1 13 .071 3 22 .120

___

Thursday’s Games

IUPUI 66, Robert Morris 56

Youngstown St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 79

Friday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 8 1 .889 14 9 .609
Penn 8 2 .800 11 12 .478
Princeton 7 2 .778 17 5 .773
Cornell 5 5 .500 13 8 .619
Brown 4 6 .400 12 13 .480
Harvard 3 6 .333 11 10 .524
Dartmouth 2 7 .222 5 15 .250
Columbia 1 9 .100 4 18 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Penn at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 13 2 .867 21 5 .808
Siena 9 4 .692 12 9 .571
St. Peter’s 9 5 .643 11 10 .524
Monmouth (NJ) 8 6 .571 16 9 .640
Quinnipiac 7 8 .467 12 11 .522
Rider 6 8 .429 10 14 .417
Manhattan 6 9 .400 13 11 .542
Fairfield 6 9 .400 12 14 .462
Marist 6 9 .400 11 13 .458
Niagara 6 9 .400 11 13 .458
Canisius 4 11 .267 8 18 .308

___

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Marist at Siena, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fairfield at Iona, 1 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Siena, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 13 2 .867 22 4 .846
Toledo 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Kent St. 11 4 .733 16 9 .640
Buffalo 9 4 .692 15 8 .652
Akron 9 6 .600 16 9 .640
Ball St. 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
Cent. Michigan 5 7 .417 6 17 .261
Miami (Ohio) 5 9 .357 11 14 .440
N. Illinois 5 9 .357 8 16 .333
Bowling Green 5 10 .333 12 14 .462
E. Michigan 4 11 .267 9 17 .346
W. Michigan 2 13 .133 6 20 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 83, E. Michigan 69

N. Illinois 66, Akron 63

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 8 1 .889 17 5 .773
NC Central 6 2 .750 13 11 .542
Howard 6 3 .667 13 10 .565
SC State 5 4 .556 13 12 .520
Coppin St. 4 5 .444 5 19 .208
Morgan St. 3 5 .375 8 12 .400
Md.-Eastern Shore 3 6 .333 8 12 .400
Delaware St. 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. vs. Howard at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 11 3 .786 20 5 .800
Missouri St. 11 4 .733 20 8 .714
N. Iowa 11 4 .733 15 10 .600
Drake 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Bradley 9 6 .600 15 12 .556
S. Illinois 7 8 .467 14 13 .519
Indiana St. 4 10 .286 11 15 .423
Valparaiso 4 10 .286 11 15 .423
Illinois St. 4 10 .286 11 16 .407
Evansville 2 12 .143 6 19 .240

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Drake at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
Wyoming 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Colorado St. 11 3 .786 21 3 .875
San Diego St. 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
UNLV 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Fresno St. 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Utah St. 6 8 .429 15 12 .556
Nevada 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
New Mexico 3 9 .250 11 15 .423
Air Force 3 10 .231 10 14 .417
San Jose St. 0 14 .000 7 19 .269

___

Thursday’s Games

Colorado St. 83, New Mexico 68

Friday’s Games

Nevada 90, San Jose St. 60

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at UNLV, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 12 1 .923 18 3 .857
Bryant 12 2 .857 16 9 .640
Mount St. Mary’s 8 5 .615 12 13 .480
LIU 9 6 .600 12 13 .480
Merrimack 7 7 .500 12 15 .444
St. Francis (NY) 6 9 .400 9 17 .346
Sacred Heart 4 9 .308 8 18 .308
CCSU 4 10 .286 7 20 .259
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 11 .267 8 18 .308
Fairleigh Dickinson 3 9 .250 3 19 .136

___

Thursday’s Games

Bryant 75, CCSU 61

Merrimack 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 44

St. Francis (NY) 64, Mount St. Mary’s 55

Wagner 76, Sacred Heart 67

LIU 81, St. Francis (Pa.) 63

Saturday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 15 0 1.000 25 2 .926
Belmont 13 2 .867 23 5 .821
Morehead St. 12 3 .800 20 8 .714
SE Missouri 6 8 .429 11 16 .407
Tennessee St. 6 9 .400 11 16 .407
Austin Peay 6 9 .400 10 15 .400
Tennessee Tech 5 9 .357 8 19 .296
UT Martin 4 11 .267 8 19 .296
SIU-Edwardsville 3 11 .214 9 18 .333
E. Illinois 3 11 .214 5 22 .185

___

Thursday’s Games

Murray St. 91, Austin Peay 56

Belmont 81, E. Illinois 57

Tennessee St. 81, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Tennessee Tech 98, SE Missouri 94

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 5 p.m.

