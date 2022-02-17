Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|13
|1
|.929
|21
|5
|.808
|UMBC
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|12
|.520
|Stony Brook
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|New Hampshire
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Binghamton
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Albany (NY)
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hartford
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|16
|.333
|NJIT
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|13
|.458
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Maine
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|20
|.200
___
UMBC at Vermont, Noon
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m.
NJIT at Maine, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hartford, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|SMU
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Memphis
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|8
|.652
|Tulane
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|11
|.522
|Temple
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|UCF
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Wichita St.
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|East Carolina
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Tulsa
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|16
|.333
|South Florida
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|18
|.280
___
Cincinnati 85, Wichita St. 76
East Carolina 65, South Florida 57
Houston 70, UCF 52
Tulsa at South Florida, Noon
Houston at Wichita St., 1 p.m.
Temple at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.
Memphis at SMU, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|4
|.840
|VCU
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Dayton
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|8
|.692
|Saint Louis
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Richmond
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|George Mason
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|George Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|Rhode Island
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|Fordham
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|UMass
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|14
|.417
|La Salle
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|16
|.304
|Duquesne
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|18
|.250
___
Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.
La Salle at UMass, Noon
Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Saint Louis at Davidson, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
George Mason at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Notre Dame
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Miami
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|North Carolina
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Wake Forest
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|7
|.741
|Virginia
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Florida St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|11
|.560
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|16
|.407
|Louisville
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Boston College
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|15
|.375
|Clemson
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Georgia Tech
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
___
Boston College at Syracuse, Noon
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 5 p.m.
Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|17
|.320
|E. Kentucky
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|15
|.444
|Lipscomb
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|17
|.393
|North Alabama
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|17
|.346
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|Jacksonville
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|8
|.680
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|9
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Stetson
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|North Florida
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|18
|.333
___
Lipscomb at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Baylor
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Texas Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Texas
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|Kansas St.
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|TCU
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Iowa St.
|4
|9
|.308
|17
|9
|.654
|Oklahoma
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|West Virginia
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
___
TCU at Baylor, Noon
Texas Tech at Texas, 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Villanova
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|6
|.769
|UConn
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Creighton
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Marquette
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Seton Hall
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|9
|.625
|St. John’s
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|11
|.560
|Butler
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|13
|.500
|DePaul
|3
|12
|.200
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgetown
|0
|14
|.000
|6
|19
|.240
___
Creighton 71, DePaul 59
Butler at St. John’s, 5 p.m.
Xavier at UConn, Noon
Georgetown at Villanova, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Weber St.
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|S. Utah
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Colorado
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|12
|.538
|Montana
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|E. Washington
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|15
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Idaho
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|18
|.280
|Idaho St.
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|18
|.250
|Sacramento St.
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|16
|.273
___
E. Washington 88, Montana St. 86, OT
Idaho 82, Montana 76
Idaho St. 61, N. Colorado 58
Weber St. 65, Sacramento St. 50
Portland St. 68, N. Arizona 67
Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|12
|1
|.923
|20
|6
|.769
|Campbell
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|NC A&T
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|16
|.407
|High Point
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|16
|.407
|Radford
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|16
|.360
|Hampton
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|8
|.692
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|SC-Upstate
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|14
|.440
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Presbyterian
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|17
|.393
|Charleston Southern
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|21
|.192
___
Longwood 78, High Point 71
High Point at Radford, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Hampton at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|4
|.852
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|5
|.800
|Illinois
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|7
|.720
|Ohio St.
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Michigan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Michigan
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Iowa
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Northwestern
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Maryland
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|14
|.440
|Minnesota
|3
|12
|.200
|12
|12
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
___
Penn St. 67, Minnesota 46
Michigan 84, Iowa 79
Maryland at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan St., Noon
Iowa at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|1
|.909
|15
|9
|.625
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|8
|.652
|Hawaii
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|8
|.619
|UC Irvine
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Riverside
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|CS Northridge
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|17
|.292
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|14
|.300
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|17
|.227
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|14
|.440
___
Long Beach St. 72, CS Northridge 59
UC Riverside 79, CS Bakersfield 69
Hawaii 65, UC San Diego 53
Cal St.-Fullerton 67, UC Santa Barbara 58
Hawaii at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
