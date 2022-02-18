On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 13 1 .929 23 2 .920
Southern Cal 11 4 .733 22 4 .846
UCLA 10 4 .714 18 5 .783
Oregon 10 5 .667 17 9 .654
Washington 8 6 .571 13 11 .542
Colorado 9 7 .563 17 9 .654
Stanford 8 8 .500 15 11 .577
Washington St. 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Arizona St. 5 9 .357 9 15 .375
California 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
Utah 3 13 .188 10 16 .385
Oregon St. 1 13 .071 3 21 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 83, Oregon St. 69

Arizona St. 81, Oregon 57

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Colorado 70, California 62

Utah 60, Stanford 56

UCLA 76, Washington St. 56

Southern Cal 79, Washington 69

Saturday’s Games

Utah at California, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 12 2 .857 16 11 .593
Navy 11 4 .733 18 8 .692
Boston U. 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Lehigh 8 7 .533 10 17 .370
Loyola (Md.) 7 8 .467 13 13 .500
Army 7 8 .467 13 14 .481
Lafayette 6 8 .429 9 16 .360
Holy Cross 6 8 .429 8 18 .308
American 3 11 .214 7 19 .269
Bucknell 3 12 .200 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Navy, Noon

Boston U. at Colgate, 1:30 p.m.

Army at American, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 12 1 .923 24 2 .923
Kentucky 10 3 .769 21 5 .808
Tennessee 10 3 .769 19 6 .760
Arkansas 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
LSU 7 6 .538 19 7 .731
Alabama 7 6 .538 17 9 .654
Florida 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
South Carolina 6 7 .462 15 10 .600
Mississippi St. 5 7 .417 14 11 .560
Texas A&M 5 8 .385 16 10 .615
Vanderbilt 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
Missouri 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Mississippi 3 10 .231 12 14 .462
Georgia 1 12 .077 6 20 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Missouri at Mississippi St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Florida, 2 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 12 3 .800 22 6 .786
Furman 10 5 .667 18 10 .643
UNC-Greensboro 8 7 .533 16 11 .593
Wofford 8 7 .533 16 11 .593
VMI 8 7 .533 15 12 .556
Mercer 8 7 .533 15 13 .536
Samford 7 7 .500 17 9 .654
The Citadel 5 9 .357 11 14 .440
ETSU 5 10 .333 13 15 .464
W. Carolina 3 12 .200 9 19 .321

___

Thursday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 73, Chattanooga 70

Samford 100, VMI 99, OT

Saturday’s Games

Wofford at Furman, Noon

ETSU at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 8 1 .889 15 9 .625
Nicholls 7 2 .778 17 9 .654
SE Louisiana 7 3 .700 15 12 .556
Houston Baptist 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
McNeese St. 4 6 .400 10 17 .370
Northwestern St. 4 6 .400 8 19 .296
Texas A&M-CC 3 6 .333 16 10 .615
Incarnate Word 1 9 .100 5 22 .185

___

Thursday’s Games

Nicholls 82, McNeese St. 73

Northwestern St. 88, Incarnate Word 64

SE Louisiana 83, Texas A&M-CC 74

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
Texas Southern 9 4 .692 11 11 .500
Alcorn St. 9 4 .692 10 15 .400
Grambling St. 7 5 .583 10 15 .400
Prairie View 6 5 .545 6 15 .286
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 9 .308 6 20 .231

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 8 5 .615 10 14 .417
Jackson St. 6 7 .462 8 16 .333
Alabama A&M 6 7 .462 7 16 .304
Bethune-Cookman 5 8 .385 7 18 .280
Alabama St. 5 8 .385 6 19 .240
MVSU 2 11 .154 2 21 .087

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 15 0 1.000 24 4 .857
N. Dakota St. 12 4 .750 20 8 .714
Oral Roberts 11 4 .733 17 9 .654
UMKC 10 5 .667 17 10 .630
South Dakota 9 6 .600 16 10 .615
W. Illinois 6 9 .400 15 12 .556
Denver 5 11 .313 9 20 .310
Omaha 4 12 .250 5 22 .185
St. Thomas (MN) 2 12 .143 8 18 .308
North Dakota 2 13 .133 6 22 .214

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 77, Oral Roberts 59

UMKC 80, North Dakota 65

Omaha 72, Denver 69

S. Dakota St. 91, W. Illinois 66

South Dakota 81, St. Thomas (MN) 60

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
Troy 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
Appalachian St. 10 5 .667 16 12 .571
South Alabama 8 5 .615 18 8 .692
Georgia St. 6 5 .545 12 10 .545
Texas-Arlington 7 7 .500 11 14 .440
Arkansas St. 6 6 .500 15 9 .625
Louisiana-Lafayette 6 8 .429 11 13 .458
Coastal Carolina 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
Louisiana-Monroe 5 10 .333 13 14 .481
Georgia Southern 4 9 .308 11 13 .458
UALR 3 8 .273 8 15 .348

___

Thursday’s Games

Troy 67, Appalachian St. 61

South Alabama 71, Coastal Carolina 68

Georgia St. 79, Georgia Southern 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 78, Louisiana-Monroe 77

Texas St. 84, Arkansas St. 67

Texas-Arlington 85, UALR 70

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

UALR at Texas St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 11 0 1.000 22 2 .917
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 9 3 .750 21 6 .778
Santa Clara 8 4 .667 18 9 .667
San Francisco 8 5 .615 21 7 .750
BYU 7 5 .583 19 8 .704
San Diego 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Portland 5 6 .455 15 12 .556
Pacific 2 8 .200 7 18 .280
Loyola Marymount 2 10 .167 9 15 .375
Pepperdine 1 12 .077 7 21 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara 84, Loyola Marymount 80

Portland 92, San Diego 60

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 69, San Francisco 64

Saturday’s Games

Pepperdine at Portland, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
New Mexico St. 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Sam Houston St. 11 3 .786 16 11 .593
Stephen F. Austin 9 4 .692 17 8 .680
Grand Canyon 8 4 .667 18 6 .750
Utah Valley St. 8 5 .615 17 8 .680
Abilene Christian 8 6 .571 17 8 .680
Tarleton St. 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
Dixie St. 5 8 .385 12 14 .462
Cal Baptist 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
Chicago St. 2 11 .154 6 20 .231
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 12 .143 7 19 .269
Lamar 0 11 .000 2 22 .083

___

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 75, Abilene Christian 71, OT

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|25 Dallas Cyber Security Summit
2|25 Canadian Government Finance Leadership...
2|25 Ask the Expert: Top 2022 Data &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery