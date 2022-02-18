Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|13
|1
|.929
|23
|2
|.920
|Southern Cal
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|4
|.846
|UCLA
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|5
|.783
|Oregon
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Washington
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|11
|.542
|Colorado
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|9
|.654
|Stanford
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Washington St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Arizona St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|15
|.375
|California
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Utah
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|16
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|21
|.125
___
Arizona 83, Oregon St. 69
Arizona St. 81, Oregon 57
Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.
Colorado 70, California 62
Utah 60, Stanford 56
UCLA 76, Washington St. 56
Southern Cal 79, Washington 69
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|11
|.593
|Navy
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|Boston U.
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Lehigh
|8
|7
|.533
|10
|17
|.370
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Army
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|Lafayette
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|16
|.360
|Holy Cross
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|18
|.308
|American
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|19
|.269
|Bucknell
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|21
|.222
___
Holy Cross at Navy, Noon
Boston U. at Colgate, 1:30 p.m.
Army at American, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|12
|1
|.923
|24
|2
|.923
|Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|5
|.808
|Tennessee
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|6
|.760
|Arkansas
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|LSU
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Alabama
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|Florida
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|South Carolina
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|Mississippi St.
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|Texas A&M
|5
|8
|.385
|16
|10
|.615
|Vanderbilt
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Missouri
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Mississippi
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgia
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|20
|.231
___
Missouri at Mississippi St., 9:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Alabama at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Auburn at Florida, 2 p.m.
LSU at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|6
|.786
|Furman
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|11
|.593
|Wofford
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|11
|.593
|VMI
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|12
|.556
|Mercer
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|Samford
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|9
|.654
|The Citadel
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|ETSU
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|W. Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|19
|.321
___
UNC-Greensboro 73, Chattanooga 70
Samford 100, VMI 99, OT
Wofford at Furman, Noon
ETSU at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.
VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|9
|.625
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|9
|.654
|SE Louisiana
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|12
|.556
|Houston Baptist
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|McNeese St.
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|17
|.370
|Northwestern St.
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|19
|.296
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|6
|.333
|16
|10
|.615
|Incarnate Word
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|22
|.185
___
Nicholls 82, McNeese St. 73
Northwestern St. 88, Incarnate Word 64
SE Louisiana 83, Texas A&M-CC 74
Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Texas Southern
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|11
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|9
|4
|.692
|10
|15
|.400
|Grambling St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|15
|.400
|Prairie View
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|15
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|20
|.231
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|8
|5
|.615
|10
|14
|.417
|Jackson St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|16
|.304
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|18
|.280
|Alabama St.
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|19
|.240
|MVSU
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|21
|.087
___
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|15
|0
|1.000
|24
|4
|.857
|N. Dakota St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|8
|.714
|Oral Roberts
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|UMKC
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|10
|.630
|South Dakota
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|W. Illinois
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|12
|.556
|Denver
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|Omaha
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|12
|.143
|8
|18
|.308
|North Dakota
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|22
|.214
___
N. Dakota St. 77, Oral Roberts 59
UMKC 80, North Dakota 65
Omaha 72, Denver 69
S. Dakota St. 91, W. Illinois 66
South Dakota 81, St. Thomas (MN) 60
UMKC at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Troy
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|Appalachian St.
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|12
|.571
|South Alabama
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|8
|.692
|Georgia St.
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|10
|.545
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Arkansas St.
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|13
|.458
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|Georgia Southern
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|13
|.458
|UALR
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|15
|.348
___
Troy 67, Appalachian St. 61
South Alabama 71, Coastal Carolina 68
Georgia St. 79, Georgia Southern 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 78, Louisiana-Monroe 77
Texas St. 84, Arkansas St. 67
Texas-Arlington 85, UALR 70
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Troy at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
UALR at Texas St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|6
|.778
|Santa Clara
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|9
|.667
|San Francisco
|8
|5
|.615
|21
|7
|.750
|BYU
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|San Diego
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|12
|.556
|Pacific
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|15
|.375
|Pepperdine
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|21
|.250
___
Santa Clara 84, Loyola Marymount 80
Portland 92, San Diego 60
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 69, San Francisco 64
Pepperdine at Portland, 8 p.m.
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.
BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|New Mexico St.
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|11
|.593
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|8
|.680
|Grand Canyon
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Utah Valley St.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|8
|.680
|Abilene Christian
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Tarleton St.
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Dixie St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|14
|.462
|Cal Baptist
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|Chicago St.
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|19
|.269
|Lamar
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
___
Sam Houston St. 75, Abilene Christian 71, OT
Tarleton St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.