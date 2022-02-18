On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
February 18, 2022 10:06 am
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 13 1 .929 21 5 .808
UMBC 8 6 .571 13 12 .520
Stony Brook 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
New Hampshire 7 7 .500 12 11 .522
Binghamton 7 7 .500 10 13 .435
Albany (NY) 7 7 .500 11 15 .423
Hartford 6 6 .500 8 16 .333
NJIT 6 8 .429 11 13 .458
Mass.-Lowell 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
Maine 2 12 .143 5 20 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Vermont, Noon

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at Maine, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
SMU 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
Memphis 9 4 .692 15 8 .652
Tulane 9 5 .643 12 11 .522
Temple 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
Cincinnati 7 6 .538 17 9 .654
UCF 7 7 .500 15 9 .625
Wichita St. 4 7 .364 13 10 .565
East Carolina 4 9 .308 13 12 .520
Tulsa 2 11 .154 8 16 .333
South Florida 2 11 .154 7 18 .280

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at South Florida, Noon

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Wichita St., 1 p.m.

Temple at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.

Memphis at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 11 2 .846 21 4 .840
VCU 11 3 .786 18 7 .720
Dayton 10 3 .769 18 8 .692
Saint Louis 9 4 .692 18 8 .692
St. Bonaventure 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
Richmond 8 6 .571 17 10 .630
George Mason 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
George Washington 6 6 .500 10 14 .417
Rhode Island 4 8 .333 13 11 .542
Fordham 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
UMass 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
Saint Joseph’s 4 9 .308 10 14 .417
La Salle 2 11 .154 7 16 .304
Duquesne 1 11 .083 6 18 .250

___

Friday’s Games

VCU 77, Richmond 57

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at UMass, Noon

Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Davidson, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

George Mason at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Notre Dame 12 3 .800 19 7 .731
Miami 11 4 .733 19 7 .731
North Carolina 10 5 .667 18 8 .692
Wake Forest 10 6 .625 20 7 .741
Virginia 10 6 .625 16 10 .615
Virginia Tech 8 7 .533 16 10 .615
Syracuse 7 7 .500 13 12 .520
Florida St. 7 8 .467 14 11 .560
Pittsburgh 6 10 .375 11 16 .407
Louisville 5 10 .333 11 14 .440
Boston College 4 10 .286 9 15 .375
Clemson 4 11 .267 12 14 .462
NC State 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
Georgia Tech 3 11 .214 10 15 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Syracuse, Noon

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 5 p.m.

Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 10 3 .769 17 9 .654
Bellarmine 10 3 .769 16 11 .593
Cent. Arkansas 5 7 .417 8 17 .320
E. Kentucky 4 9 .308 12 15 .444
Lipscomb 4 9 .308 11 17 .393
North Alabama 2 11 .154 9 17 .346

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 9 3 .750 18 9 .667
Jacksonville 9 4 .692 17 8 .680
Florida Gulf Coast 8 5 .615 18 9 .667
Kennesaw St. 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
Stetson 5 8 .385 11 15 .423
North Florida 5 8 .385 9 18 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Liberty at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Baylor 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Texas Tech 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Texas 8 5 .615 19 7 .731
Kansas St. 6 7 .462 14 11 .560
TCU 5 6 .455 16 7 .696
Oklahoma St. 5 8 .385 12 13 .480
Iowa St. 4 9 .308 17 9 .654
Oklahoma 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
West Virginia 3 9 .250 14 11 .560

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU at Baylor, Noon

Texas Tech at Texas, 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 11 2 .846 21 3 .875
Villanova 13 3 .813 20 6 .769
UConn 9 5 .643 18 7 .720
Creighton 9 5 .643 17 8 .680
Marquette 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Xavier 7 7 .500 17 8 .680
St. John’s 7 8 .467 15 11 .577
Seton Hall 6 8 .429 15 9 .625
Butler 6 10 .375 13 14 .481
DePaul 3 12 .200 12 13 .480
Georgetown 0 14 .000 6 19 .240

___

Friday’s Games

St. John’s 91, Butler 57

Saturday’s Games

Xavier at UConn, Noon

Georgetown at Villanova, 5 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Weber St. 12 4 .750 19 8 .704
S. Utah 10 4 .714 16 8 .667
N. Colorado 9 5 .643 14 12 .538
Montana 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
E. Washington 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
Portland St. 7 9 .438 9 15 .375
N. Arizona 5 10 .333 9 17 .346
Idaho 4 11 .267 7 18 .280
Idaho St. 4 11 .267 6 18 .250
Sacramento St. 2 13 .133 6 16 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 12 1 .923 20 6 .769
Campbell 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
NC A&T 6 7 .462 11 16 .407
High Point 5 8 .385 11 16 .407
Radford 5 8 .385 9 16 .360
Hampton 4 9 .308 8 16 .333

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 11 2 .846 18 8 .692
Gardner-Webb 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
SC-Upstate 8 5 .615 11 14 .440
UNC-Asheville 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Presbyterian 3 10 .231 11 17 .393
Charleston Southern 1 12 .077 5 21 .192

___

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Radford, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Hampton at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 12 4 .750 23 4 .852
Wisconsin 11 4 .733 20 5 .800
Illinois 11 4 .733 18 7 .720
Ohio St. 9 4 .692 16 6 .727
Rutgers 10 5 .667 16 9 .640
Michigan St. 9 5 .643 18 7 .720
Michigan 8 6 .571 14 10 .583
Iowa 7 7 .500 17 8 .680
Indiana 7 8 .467 16 9 .640
Penn St. 6 9 .400 11 12 .478
Northwestern 5 10 .333 12 12 .500
Maryland 4 11 .267 12 14 .462
Minnesota 3 12 .200 12 12 .500
Nebraska 1 14 .067 7 19 .269

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 90, Nebraska 74

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Michigan St., Noon

Iowa at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Long Beach St. 10 1 .909 15 9 .625
Cal St.-Fullerton 8 3 .727 15 8 .652
Hawaii 7 3 .700 13 8 .619
UC Irvine 6 3 .667 12 7 .632
UC Riverside 6 4 .600 13 9 .591
UC Davis 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UC Santa Barbara 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
CS Northridge 3 8 .273 7 17 .292
CS Bakersfield 1 9 .100 6 14 .300
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 5 17 .227
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 11 14 .440

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

