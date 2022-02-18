Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|13
|1
|.929
|21
|5
|.808
|UMBC
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|12
|.520
|Stony Brook
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|New Hampshire
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Binghamton
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Albany (NY)
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hartford
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|16
|.333
|NJIT
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|13
|.458
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Maine
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|20
|.200
___
UMBC at Vermont, Noon
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Hartford at Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m.
NJIT at Maine, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hartford, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|SMU
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Memphis
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|8
|.652
|Tulane
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|11
|.522
|Temple
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|UCF
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Wichita St.
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|East Carolina
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Tulsa
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|16
|.333
|South Florida
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|18
|.280
___
Tulsa at South Florida, Noon
Houston at Wichita St., 1 p.m.
Temple at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.
Memphis at SMU, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|4
|.840
|VCU
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Dayton
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|8
|.692
|Saint Louis
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|8
|.692
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Richmond
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|George Mason
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|George Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|Rhode Island
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|Fordham
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|UMass
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|14
|.417
|La Salle
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|16
|.304
|Duquesne
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|18
|.250
___
VCU 77, Richmond 57
La Salle at UMass, Noon
Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Saint Louis at Davidson, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
George Mason at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|4
|.846
|Notre Dame
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Miami
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|North Carolina
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Wake Forest
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|7
|.741
|Virginia
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|10
|.615
|Syracuse
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Florida St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|11
|.560
|Pittsburgh
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|16
|.407
|Louisville
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|14
|.440
|Boston College
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|15
|.375
|Clemson
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Georgia Tech
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
___
Boston College at Syracuse, Noon
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 5 p.m.
Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|17
|.320
|E. Kentucky
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|15
|.444
|Lipscomb
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|17
|.393
|North Alabama
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|17
|.346
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|Jacksonville
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|8
|.680
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|9
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Stetson
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|North Florida
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|18
|.333
___
Lipscomb at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Baylor
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Texas Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|Texas
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|Kansas St.
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|TCU
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Iowa St.
|4
|9
|.308
|17
|9
|.654
|Oklahoma
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|West Virginia
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
___
TCU at Baylor, Noon
Texas Tech at Texas, 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Villanova
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|6
|.769
|UConn
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Creighton
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Marquette
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|St. John’s
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Seton Hall
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|9
|.625
|Butler
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|DePaul
|3
|12
|.200
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgetown
|0
|14
|.000
|6
|19
|.240
___
St. John’s 91, Butler 57
Xavier at UConn, Noon
Georgetown at Villanova, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Weber St.
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|S. Utah
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Colorado
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|12
|.538
|Montana
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|E. Washington
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|15
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Idaho
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|18
|.280
|Idaho St.
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|18
|.250
|Sacramento St.
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|16
|.273
___
Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|12
|1
|.923
|20
|6
|.769
|Campbell
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|NC A&T
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|16
|.407
|High Point
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|16
|.407
|Radford
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|16
|.360
|Hampton
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|11
|2
|.846
|18
|8
|.692
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|SC-Upstate
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|14
|.440
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Presbyterian
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|17
|.393
|Charleston Southern
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|21
|.192
___
High Point at Radford, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Hampton at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|4
|.852
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|5
|.800
|Illinois
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|7
|.720
|Ohio St.
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Michigan St.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|7
|.720
|Michigan
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Iowa
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Northwestern
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|Maryland
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|Minnesota
|3
|12
|.200
|12
|12
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
___
Maryland 90, Nebraska 74
Illinois at Michigan St., Noon
Iowa at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|1
|.909
|15
|9
|.625
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|8
|.652
|Hawaii
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|8
|.619
|UC Irvine
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Riverside
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|CS Northridge
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|17
|.292
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|14
|.300
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|17
|.227
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|14
|.440
___
Hawaii at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
