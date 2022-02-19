On Air: This Just In!
The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 13 1 .929 23 2 .920
Southern Cal 11 4 .733 22 4 .846
UCLA 10 4 .714 18 5 .783
Oregon 10 5 .667 17 9 .654
Washington 8 6 .571 13 11 .542
Colorado 9 7 .563 17 9 .654
Stanford 8 8 .500 15 11 .577
Washington St. 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Arizona St. 5 9 .357 9 15 .375
California 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
Utah 3 13 .188 10 16 .385
Oregon St. 1 13 .071 3 21 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah at California, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 13 2 .867 17 11 .607
Navy 11 5 .688 18 9 .667
Boston U. 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Lehigh 8 7 .533 10 17 .370
Loyola (Md.) 7 8 .467 13 13 .500
Holy Cross 7 8 .467 9 18 .333
Army 7 9 .438 13 15 .464
Lafayette 6 8 .429 9 16 .360
American 4 11 .267 8 19 .296
Bucknell 3 12 .200 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 55, Navy 50

Colgate 72, Boston U. 53

American 83, Army 67

Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

American at Colgate, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 12 2 .857 24 3 .889
Kentucky 11 3 .786 22 5 .815
Tennessee 10 3 .769 19 6 .760
Arkansas 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
LSU 7 7 .500 19 8 .704
Alabama 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
Florida 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
South Carolina 7 7 .500 16 10 .615
Mississippi St. 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
Texas A&M 5 8 .385 16 10 .615
Vanderbilt 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
Missouri 4 9 .308 10 16 .385
Mississippi 4 10 .286 13 14 .481
Georgia 1 13 .071 6 21 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Mississippi St. 68, Missouri 49

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi 85, Georgia 68

Kentucky 90, Alabama 81

Florida 63, Auburn 62

South Carolina 77, LSU 75

Tennessee at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 12 3 .800 22 6 .786
Furman 11 5 .688 19 10 .655
Samford 8 7 .533 18 9 .667
VMI 8 7 .533 15 12 .556
UNC-Greensboro 8 8 .500 16 12 .571
Wofford 8 8 .500 16 12 .571
Mercer 8 8 .500 15 14 .517
ETSU 6 10 .375 14 15 .483
The Citadel 5 10 .333 11 15 .423
W. Carolina 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 70, Wofford 69

ETSU 77, The Citadel 67

W. Carolina 69, Mercer 65

Samford 55, UNC-Greensboro 49

VMI 80, Chattanooga 75

Monday’s Games

The Citadel at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 8 1 .889 15 9 .625
Nicholls 7 2 .778 17 9 .654
SE Louisiana 7 3 .700 15 12 .556
Houston Baptist 4 5 .444 8 14 .364
McNeese St. 4 6 .400 10 17 .370
Northwestern St. 4 6 .400 8 19 .296
Texas A&M-CC 3 6 .333 16 10 .615
Incarnate Word 1 9 .100 5 22 .185

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern U. 9 3 .750 15 10 .600
Texas Southern 9 4 .692 11 11 .500
Alcorn St. 9 4 .692 10 15 .400
Grambling St. 7 5 .583 10 15 .400
Prairie View 6 5 .545 6 15 .286
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 9 .308 6 20 .231

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 8 5 .615 10 14 .417
Jackson St. 6 7 .462 8 16 .333
Alabama A&M 6 7 .462 7 16 .304
Bethune-Cookman 5 8 .385 7 18 .280
Alabama St. 5 8 .385 6 19 .240
MVSU 2 11 .154 2 21 .087

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 16 0 1.000 25 4 .862
Oral Roberts 12 4 .750 18 9 .667
N. Dakota St. 12 5 .706 20 9 .690
UMKC 11 5 .688 18 10 .643
South Dakota 9 6 .600 16 10 .615
W. Illinois 6 9 .400 15 12 .556
Denver 5 11 .313 9 20 .310
Omaha 4 12 .250 5 22 .185
St. Thomas (MN) 2 13 .133 8 19 .296
North Dakota 2 14 .125 6 23 .207

___

Saturday’s Games

UMKC 85, N. Dakota St. 71

Oral Roberts 87, North Dakota 73

S. Dakota St. 79, St. Thomas (MN) 60

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
Appalachian St. 10 5 .667 16 12 .571
Troy 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
South Alabama 8 5 .615 18 8 .692
Georgia St. 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Arkansas St. 7 6 .538 16 9 .640
Texas-Arlington 7 8 .467 11 15 .423
Coastal Carolina 6 8 .429 14 12 .538
Louisiana-Lafayette 6 8 .429 11 13 .458
Louisiana-Monroe 5 10 .333 13 14 .481
Georgia Southern 4 10 .286 11 14 .440
UALR 3 8 .273 8 15 .348

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 58, Georgia Southern 49

Arkansas St. 58, Texas-Arlington 49

Coastal Carolina 73, Troy 63

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 11 0 1.000 22 2 .917
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 9 3 .750 21 6 .778
Santa Clara 8 4 .667 18 9 .667
San Francisco 8 5 .615 21 7 .750
BYU 7 5 .583 19 8 .704
San Diego 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Portland 5 6 .455 15 12 .556
Pacific 2 8 .200 7 18 .280
Loyola Marymount 2 10 .167 9 15 .375
Pepperdine 1 12 .077 7 21 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Pepperdine at Portland, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Pacific, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
New Mexico St. 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Sam Houston St. 11 3 .786 16 11 .593
Stephen F. Austin 9 4 .692 17 8 .680
Grand Canyon 8 4 .667 18 6 .750
Utah Valley St. 8 5 .615 17 8 .680
Abilene Christian 8 6 .571 17 8 .680
Tarleton St. 7 7 .500 12 15 .444
Dixie St. 5 8 .385 12 14 .462
Cal Baptist 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 12 .143 7 19 .269
Chicago St. 2 12 .143 6 21 .222
Lamar 0 11 .000 2 22 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. 79, Chicago St. 60

Stephen F. Austin 70, Lamar 56

Cal Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

