All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|13
|1
|.929
|23
|2
|.920
|Southern Cal
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|4
|.846
|UCLA
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|5
|.783
|Oregon
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Washington
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|11
|.542
|Colorado
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|9
|.654
|Stanford
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Washington St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Arizona St.
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|15
|.375
|California
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|Utah
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|16
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|13
|.071
|3
|21
|.125
___
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|13
|2
|.867
|17
|11
|.607
|Navy
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Boston U.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Lehigh
|8
|7
|.533
|10
|17
|.370
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Holy Cross
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|18
|.333
|Army
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|15
|.464
|Lafayette
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|16
|.360
|American
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|19
|.296
|Bucknell
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|21
|.222
___
Holy Cross 55, Navy 50
Colgate 72, Boston U. 53
American 83, Army 67
Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
American at Colgate, 6:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|12
|2
|.857
|24
|3
|.889
|Kentucky
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|5
|.815
|Tennessee
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|6
|.760
|Arkansas
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|LSU
|7
|7
|.500
|19
|8
|.704
|Alabama
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Florida
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|South Carolina
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|10
|.615
|Mississippi St.
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|Texas A&M
|5
|8
|.385
|16
|10
|.615
|Vanderbilt
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Missouri
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|16
|.385
|Mississippi
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|Georgia
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|21
|.222
___
Mississippi St. 68, Missouri 49
Mississippi 85, Georgia 68
Kentucky 90, Alabama 81
Florida 63, Auburn 62
South Carolina 77, LSU 75
Tennessee at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Missouri, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|12
|3
|.800
|22
|6
|.786
|Furman
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Samford
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|9
|.667
|VMI
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|12
|.556
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Wofford
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Mercer
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|ETSU
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|The Citadel
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|15
|.423
|W. Carolina
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
___
Furman 70, Wofford 69
ETSU 77, The Citadel 67
W. Carolina 69, Mercer 65
Samford 55, UNC-Greensboro 49
VMI 80, Chattanooga 75
The Citadel at Samford, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|9
|.625
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|9
|.654
|SE Louisiana
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|12
|.556
|Houston Baptist
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|McNeese St.
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|17
|.370
|Northwestern St.
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|19
|.296
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|6
|.333
|16
|10
|.615
|Incarnate Word
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|22
|.185
___
Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Texas Southern
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|11
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|9
|4
|.692
|10
|15
|.400
|Grambling St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|15
|.400
|Prairie View
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|15
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|20
|.231
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|8
|5
|.615
|10
|14
|.417
|Jackson St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|16
|.304
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|18
|.280
|Alabama St.
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|19
|.240
|MVSU
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|21
|.087
___
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|25
|4
|.862
|Oral Roberts
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|9
|.690
|UMKC
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|10
|.643
|South Dakota
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|W. Illinois
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|12
|.556
|Denver
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|Omaha
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|13
|.133
|8
|19
|.296
|North Dakota
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
___
UMKC 85, N. Dakota St. 71
Oral Roberts 87, North Dakota 73
S. Dakota St. 79, St. Thomas (MN) 60
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|12
|.571
|Troy
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|South Alabama
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|8
|.692
|Georgia St.
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Arkansas St.
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|9
|.640
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|15
|.423
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|13
|.458
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|Georgia Southern
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|14
|.440
|UALR
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|15
|.348
___
Georgia St. 58, Georgia Southern 49
Arkansas St. 58, Texas-Arlington 49
Coastal Carolina 73, Troy 63
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|6
|.778
|Santa Clara
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|9
|.667
|San Francisco
|8
|5
|.615
|21
|7
|.750
|BYU
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|San Diego
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|12
|.556
|Pacific
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|15
|.375
|Pepperdine
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|21
|.250
___
Pepperdine at Portland, 8 p.m.
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.
BYU at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Pacific, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|New Mexico St.
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|11
|.593
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|8
|.680
|Grand Canyon
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|6
|.750
|Utah Valley St.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|8
|.680
|Abilene Christian
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Tarleton St.
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Dixie St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|14
|.462
|Cal Baptist
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|19
|.269
|Chicago St.
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
|Lamar
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
___
Tarleton St. 79, Chicago St. 60
Stephen F. Austin 70, Lamar 56
Cal Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
