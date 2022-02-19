On Air: This Just In!
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 12 3 .800 18 8 .692
Towson 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
Hofstra 11 4 .733 19 9 .679
Delaware 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Drexel 8 7 .533 13 12 .520
Coll. of Charleston 6 7 .462 14 11 .560
James Madison 6 9 .400 15 11 .577
Elon 5 10 .333 8 20 .286
William & Mary 4 11 .267 5 23 .179
Northeastern 1 14 .067 7 19 .269

___

Saturday’s Games

Hofstra 76, Northeastern 73

Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 12 1 .923 19 4 .826
UAB 10 3 .769 20 6 .769
Louisiana Tech 9 4 .692 18 7 .720
UTEP 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
Rice 6 7 .462 14 11 .560
UTSA 2 12 .143 9 18 .333
Southern Miss. 1 12 .077 6 20 .231

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 9 3 .750 18 7 .720
FAU 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
W. Kentucky 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Charlotte 6 7 .462 13 12 .520
Old Dominion 5 8 .385 10 16 .385
FIU 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
Marshall 3 10 .231 10 16 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP 84, Southern Miss. 70

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 4 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 4 p.m.

Rice at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 14 4 .778 18 7 .720
Oakland 11 5 .688 18 9 .667
Wright St. 13 6 .684 16 12 .571
Fort Wayne 12 6 .667 17 10 .630
N. Kentucky 11 6 .647 15 11 .577
Youngstown St. 12 7 .632 18 11 .621
Detroit 8 6 .571 11 13 .458
Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 10 15 .400
Milwaukee 7 12 .368 9 19 .321
Robert Morris 5 13 .278 7 20 .259
Green Bay 3 14 .176 4 22 .154
IUPUI 1 14 .067 3 23 .115

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 60, N. Kentucky 52

Fort Wayne 74, Green Bay 55

Cleveland St. 78, Milwaukee 61

Wright St. 78, Oakland 74

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 74, IUPUI 61

Ill.-Chicago at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 9 1 .900 15 9 .625
Princeton 8 2 .800 18 5 .783
Penn 8 3 .727 11 13 .458
Cornell 5 6 .455 13 9 .591
Harvard 4 6 .400 12 10 .545
Brown 4 7 .364 12 14 .462
Dartmouth 3 7 .300 6 15 .286
Columbia 1 10 .091 4 19 .174

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton 69, Brown 50

Dartmouth 71, Cornell 59

Harvard 62, Columbia 54

Yale 81, Penn 72

Saturday’s Games

Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 13 2 .867 21 5 .808
St. Peter’s 10 5 .667 12 10 .545
Siena 9 5 .643 12 10 .545
Monmouth (NJ) 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Quinnipiac 7 8 .467 12 11 .522
Marist 7 9 .438 12 13 .480
Niagara 7 9 .438 12 13 .480
Manhattan 6 9 .400 13 11 .542
Rider 6 9 .400 10 15 .400
Fairfield 6 10 .375 12 15 .444
Canisius 4 12 .250 8 19 .296

___

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s 70, Fairfield 59

Monmouth (NJ) 60, Rider 58

Marist 62, Siena 53

Saturday’s Games

Niagara 65, Canisius 54

Sunday’s Games

Fairfield at Iona, 1 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Siena, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 13 3 .813 22 5 .815
Toledo 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Kent St. 12 4 .750 17 9 .654
Buffalo 10 4 .714 16 8 .667
Akron 10 6 .625 17 9 .654
Ball St. 6 8 .429 11 14 .440
Cent. Michigan 5 7 .417 6 17 .261
Miami (Ohio) 5 9 .357 11 14 .440
N. Illinois 5 9 .357 8 16 .333
Bowling Green 5 10 .333 12 14 .462
E. Michigan 4 12 .250 9 18 .333
W. Michigan 2 14 .125 6 21 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Kent St. 75, Ohio 52

Saturday’s Games

Akron 67, E. Michigan 48

Buffalo 87, W. Michigan 73

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 8 1 .889 17 5 .773
NC Central 6 2 .750 13 11 .542
Howard 7 3 .700 14 10 .583
SC State 5 4 .556 13 12 .520
Coppin St. 4 5 .444 5 19 .208
Md.-Eastern Shore 3 6 .333 8 12 .400
Morgan St. 3 6 .333 8 13 .381
Delaware St. 0 9 .000 2 20 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 68, Morgan St. 66

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Coppin St. at Howard, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 11 3 .786 20 5 .800
Missouri St. 11 4 .733 20 8 .714
N. Iowa 11 4 .733 15 10 .600
Drake 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Bradley 10 6 .625 16 12 .571
S. Illinois 8 8 .500 15 13 .536
Valparaiso 5 10 .333 12 15 .444
Indiana St. 4 11 .267 11 16 .407
Illinois St. 4 11 .267 11 17 .393
Evansville 2 13 .133 6 20 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois 76, Indiana St. 72

Bradley 72, Illinois St. 64

Valparaiso 72, Evansville 56

Drake at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indiana St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wyoming 11 2 .846 22 4 .846
Boise St. 11 2 .846 20 6 .769
Colorado St. 11 3 .786 21 3 .875
San Diego St. 8 3 .727 16 6 .727
UNLV 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Fresno St. 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Utah St. 6 8 .429 15 12 .556
Nevada 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
New Mexico 3 9 .250 11 15 .423
Air Force 3 10 .231 10 14 .417
San Jose St. 0 14 .000 7 19 .269

___

Friday’s Games

Nevada 90, San Jose St. 60

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming 75, Air Force 67

Utah St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at UNLV, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Mexico at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 13 1 .929 19 3 .864
Bryant 13 2 .867 17 9 .654
LIU 10 6 .625 12 13 .480
Mount St. Mary’s 8 6 .571 12 14 .462
Merrimack 8 7 .533 13 15 .464
St. Francis (NY) 6 9 .400 9 17 .346
Sacred Heart 4 10 .286 8 19 .296
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 11 .267 8 18 .308
CCSU 4 11 .267 7 21 .250
Fairleigh Dickinson 3 10 .231 3 20 .130

___

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 105, Fairleigh Dickinson 93

Wagner 78, CCSU 68

Merrimack 80, Sacred Heart 79

LIU 66, Mount St. Mary’s 61

St. Francis (NY) at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 15 0 1.000 25 2 .926
Belmont 13 2 .867 23 5 .821
Morehead St. 12 3 .800 20 8 .714
Tennessee St. 7 9 .438 12 16 .429
SE Missouri 6 8 .429 11 16 .407
Austin Peay 6 9 .400 10 15 .400
Tennessee Tech 5 9 .357 8 19 .296
UT Martin 4 11 .267 8 19 .296
SIU-Edwardsville 3 11 .214 9 18 .333
E. Illinois 3 12 .200 5 23 .179

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. 63, E. Illinois 49

Murray St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

