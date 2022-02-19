Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|8
|.692
|Towson
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|Hofstra
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Drexel
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|12
|.520
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|James Madison
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|11
|.577
|Elon
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|20
|.286
|William & Mary
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|23
|.179
|Northeastern
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
___
Hofstra 76, Northeastern 73
Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.
Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|12
|1
|.923
|19
|4
|.826
|UAB
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|7
|.720
|UTEP
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|Rice
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|11
|.560
|UTSA
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|18
|.333
|Southern Miss.
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|20
|.231
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|FAU
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|11
|.577
|W. Kentucky
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Charlotte
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|12
|.520
|Old Dominion
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|16
|.385
|FIU
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|Marshall
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|16
|.385
___
UTEP 84, Southern Miss. 70
Middle Tennessee at FAU, 4 p.m.
North Texas at UAB, 4 p.m.
Rice at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|7
|.720
|Oakland
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Wright St.
|13
|6
|.684
|16
|12
|.571
|Fort Wayne
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|10
|.630
|N. Kentucky
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|11
|.577
|Youngstown St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|11
|.621
|Detroit
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|13
|.458
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|15
|.400
|Milwaukee
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|19
|.321
|Robert Morris
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|20
|.259
|Green Bay
|3
|14
|.176
|4
|22
|.154
|IUPUI
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|23
|.115
___
Detroit 60, N. Kentucky 52
Fort Wayne 74, Green Bay 55
Cleveland St. 78, Milwaukee 61
Wright St. 78, Oakland 74
Youngstown St. 74, IUPUI 61
Ill.-Chicago at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|9
|1
|.900
|15
|9
|.625
|Princeton
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Penn
|8
|3
|.727
|11
|13
|.458
|Cornell
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|9
|.591
|Harvard
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Brown
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|14
|.462
|Dartmouth
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|15
|.286
|Columbia
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|19
|.174
___
Princeton 69, Brown 50
Dartmouth 71, Cornell 59
Harvard 62, Columbia 54
Yale 81, Penn 72
Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.
Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|5
|.808
|St. Peter’s
|10
|5
|.667
|12
|10
|.545
|Siena
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|10
|.545
|Monmouth (NJ)
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Quinnipiac
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|11
|.522
|Marist
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|13
|.480
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|13
|.480
|Manhattan
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|11
|.542
|Rider
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|15
|.400
|Fairfield
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|15
|.444
|Canisius
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
___
St. Peter’s 70, Fairfield 59
Monmouth (NJ) 60, Rider 58
Marist 62, Siena 53
Niagara 65, Canisius 54
Fairfield at Iona, 1 p.m.
Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Marist, 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Siena, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|5
|.815
|Toledo
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|6
|.769
|Kent St.
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|9
|.654
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|8
|.667
|Akron
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|9
|.654
|Ball St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|17
|.261
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|N. Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|16
|.333
|Bowling Green
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|14
|.462
|E. Michigan
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|18
|.333
|W. Michigan
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|21
|.222
___
Kent St. 75, Ohio 52
Akron 67, E. Michigan 48
Buffalo 87, W. Michigan 73
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|NC Central
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|11
|.542
|Howard
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|10
|.583
|SC State
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|12
|.520
|Coppin St.
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|19
|.208
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Morgan St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|13
|.381
|Delaware St.
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
___
Howard 68, Morgan St. 66
Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Howard, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|5
|.800
|Missouri St.
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|8
|.714
|N. Iowa
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|10
|.600
|Drake
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Bradley
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|12
|.571
|S. Illinois
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Valparaiso
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Indiana St.
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|16
|.407
|Illinois St.
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
|Evansville
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|20
|.231
___
S. Illinois 76, Indiana St. 72
Bradley 72, Illinois St. 64
Valparaiso 72, Evansville 56
Drake at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Evansville at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wyoming
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Boise St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|21
|3
|.875
|San Diego St.
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|UNLV
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Fresno St.
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Utah St.
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|12
|.556
|Nevada
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|New Mexico
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|15
|.423
|Air Force
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|14
|.417
|San Jose St.
|0
|14
|.000
|7
|19
|.269
___
Nevada 90, San Jose St. 60
Wyoming 75, Air Force 67
Utah St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.
Colorado St. at UNLV, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
New Mexico at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|13
|1
|.929
|19
|3
|.864
|Bryant
|13
|2
|.867
|17
|9
|.654
|LIU
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|13
|.480
|Mount St. Mary’s
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|14
|.462
|Merrimack
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|St. Francis (NY)
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|17
|.346
|Sacred Heart
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|19
|.296
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|18
|.308
|CCSU
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|21
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|10
|.231
|3
|20
|.130
___
Bryant 105, Fairleigh Dickinson 93
Wagner 78, CCSU 68
Merrimack 80, Sacred Heart 79
LIU 66, Mount St. Mary’s 61
St. Francis (NY) at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|15
|0
|1.000
|25
|2
|.926
|Belmont
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|Morehead St.
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|8
|.714
|Tennessee St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|SE Missouri
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|Austin Peay
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|15
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|19
|.296
|UT Martin
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|19
|.296
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|18
|.333
|E. Illinois
|3
|12
|.200
|5
|23
|.179
___
SE Missouri at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. 63, E. Illinois 49
Murray St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 5 p.m.
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 .