The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 14 1 .933 22 5 .815
Stony Brook 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
UMBC 8 7 .533 13 13 .500
New Hampshire 7 7 .500 12 11 .522
Binghamton 7 7 .500 10 13 .435
Albany (NY) 7 7 .500 11 15 .423
Hartford 6 6 .500 8 16 .333
NJIT 6 8 .429 11 13 .458
Mass.-Lowell 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
Maine 2 12 .143 5 20 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 86, UMBC 59

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

NJIT at Maine, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
SMU 9 3 .750 18 6 .750
Memphis 9 4 .692 15 8 .652
Tulane 9 5 .643 12 11 .522
Temple 7 5 .583 14 9 .609
Cincinnati 7 6 .538 17 9 .654
UCF 7 7 .500 15 9 .625
Wichita St. 4 7 .364 13 10 .565
East Carolina 4 9 .308 13 12 .520
Tulsa 3 11 .214 9 16 .360
South Florida 2 12 .143 7 19 .269

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 65, South Florida 57

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Wichita St., 1 p.m.

Temple at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.

Memphis at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 12 2 .857 22 4 .846
VCU 11 3 .786 18 7 .720
Dayton 11 3 .786 19 8 .704
St. Bonaventure 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
Saint Louis 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Richmond 8 6 .571 17 10 .630
George Mason 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
George Washington 6 6 .500 10 14 .417
UMass 5 8 .385 12 13 .480
Rhode Island 4 8 .333 13 11 .542
Fordham 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
Saint Joseph’s 4 10 .286 10 15 .400
La Salle 2 12 .143 7 17 .292
Duquesne 1 11 .083 6 18 .250

___

Friday’s Games

VCU 77, Richmond 57

Saturday’s Games

UMass 80, La Salle 74

Dayton 74, Saint Joseph’s 62

Davidson 79, Saint Louis 58

Rhode Island at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

George Mason at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 12 3 .800 22 4 .846
Notre Dame 12 4 .750 19 8 .704
Miami 11 4 .733 19 7 .731
North Carolina 10 5 .667 18 8 .692
Wake Forest 11 6 .647 21 7 .750
Virginia 10 6 .625 16 10 .615
Syracuse 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
Virginia Tech 8 8 .500 16 11 .593
Florida St. 7 8 .467 14 11 .560
Louisville 6 10 .375 12 14 .462
Pittsburgh 6 10 .375 11 16 .407
Boston College 4 11 .267 9 16 .360
Clemson 4 12 .250 12 15 .444
NC State 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
Georgia Tech 3 11 .214 10 15 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 76, Boston College 56

Wake Forest 79, Notre Dame 74

Louisville 70, Clemson 61

North Carolina 65, Virginia Tech 57

Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 10 3 .769 17 9 .654
Bellarmine 10 3 .769 16 11 .593
Cent. Arkansas 5 7 .417 8 17 .320
E. Kentucky 4 9 .308 12 15 .444
Lipscomb 4 9 .308 11 17 .393
North Alabama 2 11 .154 9 17 .346

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 9 3 .750 18 9 .667
Jacksonville 9 4 .692 17 8 .680
Florida Gulf Coast 8 5 .615 18 9 .667
Kennesaw St. 6 7 .462 11 15 .423
Stetson 5 8 .385 11 15 .423
North Florida 5 8 .385 9 18 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Liberty at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Baylor 10 4 .714 22 5 .815
Texas Tech 10 4 .714 21 6 .778
Texas 8 6 .571 19 8 .704
Kansas St. 6 8 .429 14 12 .538
Oklahoma St. 6 8 .429 13 13 .500
TCU 5 7 .417 16 8 .667
Iowa St. 5 9 .357 18 9 .667
Oklahoma 4 10 .286 14 13 .519
West Virginia 3 9 .250 14 11 .560

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 72, TCU 62

Texas Tech 61, Texas 55

Iowa St. 75, Oklahoma 54

Oklahoma St. 82, Kansas St. 79, OT

Kansas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 11 2 .846 21 3 .875
Villanova 13 3 .813 20 6 .769
UConn 10 5 .667 19 7 .731
Creighton 9 5 .643 17 8 .680
Marquette 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Xavier 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
St. John’s 7 8 .467 15 11 .577
Seton Hall 6 8 .429 15 9 .625
Butler 6 10 .375 13 14 .481
DePaul 3 12 .200 12 13 .480
Georgetown 0 14 .000 6 19 .240

___

Friday’s Games

St. John’s 91, Butler 57

Saturday’s Games

UConn 72, Xavier 61

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 12 3 .800 20 6 .769
Weber St. 12 4 .750 19 8 .704
S. Utah 10 4 .714 16 8 .667
N. Colorado 9 5 .643 14 12 .538
Montana 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
E. Washington 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
Portland St. 7 9 .438 9 15 .375
N. Arizona 5 10 .333 9 17 .346
Idaho 4 11 .267 7 18 .280
Idaho St. 4 11 .267 6 18 .250
Sacramento St. 2 13 .133 6 16 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 12 1 .923 20 6 .769
Campbell 7 6 .538 14 10 .583
NC A&T 6 7 .462 11 16 .407
Radford 6 8 .429 10 16 .385
High Point 5 9 .357 11 17 .393
Hampton 4 9 .308 8 16 .333

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 11 2 .846 18 8 .692
Gardner-Webb 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
SC-Upstate 8 5 .615 11 14 .440
UNC-Asheville 7 6 .538 15 11 .577
Presbyterian 3 10 .231 11 17 .393
Charleston Southern 1 12 .077 5 21 .192

___

Saturday’s Games

Radford 66, High Point 64

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Hampton at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 12 4 .750 23 4 .852
Illinois 12 4 .750 19 7 .731
Wisconsin 11 4 .733 20 5 .800
Rutgers 10 5 .667 16 9 .640
Ohio St. 9 5 .643 16 7 .696
Michigan St. 9 6 .600 18 8 .692
Michigan 8 6 .571 14 10 .583
Iowa 8 7 .533 18 8 .692
Indiana 7 8 .467 16 9 .640
Penn St. 6 9 .400 11 12 .478
Northwestern 5 11 .313 12 12 .500
Maryland 4 11 .267 12 14 .462
Minnesota 4 12 .250 13 12 .520
Nebraska 1 14 .067 7 19 .269

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 90, Nebraska 74

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74

Iowa 75, Ohio St. 62

Minnesota 77, Northwestern 60

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Long Beach St. 10 1 .909 15 9 .625
Cal St.-Fullerton 8 3 .727 15 8 .652
Hawaii 7 3 .700 13 8 .619
UC Irvine 6 3 .667 12 7 .632
UC Riverside 6 4 .600 13 9 .591
UC Davis 3 3 .500 10 7 .588
UC Santa Barbara 3 5 .375 11 10 .524
CS Northridge 3 8 .273 7 17 .292
CS Bakersfield 1 9 .100 6 14 .300
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 5 17 .227
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 11 14 .440

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

