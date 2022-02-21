On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 14 1 .933 24 2 .923
Southern Cal 12 4 .750 23 4 .852
UCLA 11 4 .733 19 5 .792
Oregon 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
Colorado 10 7 .588 18 9 .667
Washington 8 7 .533 13 12 .520
Stanford 8 9 .471 15 12 .556
Washington St. 7 8 .467 14 12 .538
Arizona St. 6 9 .400 10 15 .400
Utah 4 13 .235 11 16 .407
California 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
Oregon St. 1 14 .067 3 22 .120

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Cal 62, Washington St. 60

Monday’s Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Washington St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 13 2 .867 17 11 .607
Navy 11 5 .688 18 9 .667
Boston U. 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Loyola (Md.) 8 8 .500 14 13 .519
Lehigh 8 8 .500 10 18 .357
Holy Cross 7 8 .467 9 18 .333
Army 7 9 .438 13 15 .464
Lafayette 6 9 .400 9 17 .346
American 4 11 .267 8 19 .296
Bucknell 4 12 .250 7 21 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) 69, Lehigh 42

Monday’s Games

American at Colgate, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bucknell at Army, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

American at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 12 2 .857 24 3 .889
Kentucky 11 3 .786 22 5 .815
Arkansas 10 4 .714 21 6 .778
Tennessee 10 4 .714 19 7 .731
LSU 7 7 .500 19 8 .704
Alabama 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
Florida 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
South Carolina 7 7 .500 16 10 .615
Mississippi St. 7 7 .500 16 11 .593
Vanderbilt 6 8 .429 14 12 .538
Texas A&M 5 9 .357 16 11 .593
Mississippi 4 10 .286 13 14 .481
Missouri 4 10 .286 10 17 .370
Georgia 1 13 .071 6 21 .222

___

Sunday’s Games

Mississippi St. 58, Missouri 56

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Furman 11 5 .688 19 10 .655
VMI 9 7 .563 16 12 .571
Samford 8 7 .533 18 9 .667
UNC-Greensboro 8 8 .500 16 12 .571
Wofford 8 8 .500 16 12 .571
Mercer 8 8 .500 15 14 .517
ETSU 6 10 .375 14 15 .483
The Citadel 5 10 .333 11 15 .423
W. Carolina 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

___

Monday’s Games

The Citadel at Samford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at ETSU, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.

Furman at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 9 1 .900 16 9 .640
Nicholls 8 2 .800 18 9 .667
SE Louisiana 7 4 .636 15 13 .536
Texas A&M-CC 4 6 .400 17 10 .630
Houston Baptist 4 6 .400 8 15 .348
McNeese St. 4 7 .364 10 18 .357
Northwestern St. 4 7 .364 8 20 .286
Incarnate Word 2 9 .182 6 22 .214

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas Southern 10 4 .714 12 11 .522
Alcorn St. 10 4 .714 11 15 .423
Southern U. 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
Grambling St. 8 5 .615 11 15 .423
Prairie View 7 5 .583 7 15 .318
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 10 .286 6 21 .222

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 9 5 .643 11 14 .440
Alabama A&M 7 7 .500 8 16 .333
Jackson St. 6 8 .429 8 17 .320
Bethune-Cookman 5 9 .357 7 19 .269
Alabama St. 5 9 .357 6 20 .231
MVSU 2 12 .143 2 22 .083

___

Monday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 16 0 1.000 25 4 .862
Oral Roberts 12 4 .750 18 9 .667
N. Dakota St. 12 5 .706 20 9 .690
UMKC 11 5 .688 18 10 .643
South Dakota 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
W. Illinois 6 10 .375 15 13 .536
Denver 5 11 .313 9 20 .310
Omaha 4 12 .250 5 22 .185
St. Thomas (MN) 2 13 .133 8 19 .296
North Dakota 2 14 .125 6 23 .207

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 10 3 .769 19 6 .760
Appalachian St. 11 5 .688 17 12 .586
Troy 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Georgia St. 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
South Alabama 8 6 .571 18 9 .667
Arkansas St. 7 6 .538 16 9 .640
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 8 .467 12 13 .480
Texas-Arlington 7 8 .467 11 15 .423
Coastal Carolina 6 8 .429 14 12 .538
Louisiana-Monroe 5 11 .313 13 15 .464
Georgia Southern 4 10 .286 11 14 .440
UALR 3 9 .250 8 16 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Troy, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 12 0 1.000 23 2 .920
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 10 3 .769 22 6 .786
San Francisco 8 5 .615 21 7 .750
Santa Clara 8 5 .615 18 10 .643
BYU 7 6 .538 19 9 .679
San Diego 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Portland 6 6 .500 16 12 .571
Pacific 3 8 .273 8 18 .308
Loyola Marymount 2 11 .154 9 16 .360
Pepperdine 1 13 .071 7 22 .241

___

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Pacific, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Seattle 12 2 .857 21 6 .778
New Mexico St. 11 2 .846 22 4 .846
Sam Houston St. 12 3 .800 17 11 .607
Stephen F. Austin 10 4 .714 18 8 .692
Grand Canyon 8 5 .615 18 7 .720
Abilene Christian 8 6 .571 17 8 .680
Utah Valley St. 8 6 .571 17 9 .654
Tarleton St. 7 7 .500 12 15 .444
Dixie St. 6 8 .429 13 14 .481
Cal Baptist 4 10 .286 14 13 .519
Chicago St. 2 12 .143 6 21 .222
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 13 .133 7 20 .259
Lamar 0 12 .000 2 23 .080

___

Monday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!