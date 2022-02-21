Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|14
|1
|.933
|24
|2
|.923
|Southern Cal
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|4
|.852
|UCLA
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|5
|.792
|Oregon
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|Colorado
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|9
|.667
|Washington
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|12
|.520
|Stanford
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|12
|.556
|Washington St.
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|12
|.538
|Arizona St.
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|15
|.400
|Utah
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|16
|.407
|California
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|Oregon St.
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|22
|.120
___
Southern Cal 62, Washington St. 60
Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|13
|2
|.867
|17
|11
|.607
|Navy
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Boston U.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Loyola (Md.)
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Lehigh
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|18
|.357
|Holy Cross
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|18
|.333
|Army
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|15
|.464
|Lafayette
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|17
|.346
|American
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|19
|.296
|Bucknell
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|21
|.250
___
Loyola (Md.) 69, Lehigh 42
American at Colgate, 6:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Army, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
American at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|12
|2
|.857
|24
|3
|.889
|Kentucky
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|5
|.815
|Arkansas
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Tennessee
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|7
|.731
|LSU
|7
|7
|.500
|19
|8
|.704
|Alabama
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Florida
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|South Carolina
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|10
|.615
|Mississippi St.
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Vanderbilt
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|Texas A&M
|5
|9
|.357
|16
|11
|.593
|Mississippi
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|Missouri
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|17
|.370
|Georgia
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|21
|.222
___
Mississippi St. 58, Missouri 56
Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.
LSU at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Furman
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|VMI
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|12
|.571
|Samford
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|9
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Wofford
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Mercer
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|ETSU
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|15
|.483
|The Citadel
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|15
|.423
|W. Carolina
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
___
The Citadel at Samford, 8 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Mercer, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.
Furman at Samford, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|9
|.640
|Nicholls
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|9
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|13
|.536
|Texas A&M-CC
|4
|6
|.400
|17
|10
|.630
|Houston Baptist
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|15
|.348
|McNeese St.
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|18
|.357
|Northwestern St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|20
|.286
|Incarnate Word
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|22
|.214
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Southern
|10
|4
|.714
|12
|11
|.522
|Alcorn St.
|10
|4
|.714
|11
|15
|.423
|Southern U.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|Grambling St.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|15
|.423
|Prairie View
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|15
|.318
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|21
|.222
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|14
|.440
|Alabama A&M
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|16
|.333
|Jackson St.
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|17
|.320
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|19
|.269
|Alabama St.
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|20
|.231
|MVSU
|2
|12
|.143
|2
|22
|.083
___
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|25
|4
|.862
|Oral Roberts
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|9
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|9
|.690
|UMKC
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|10
|.643
|South Dakota
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|W. Illinois
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Denver
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|Omaha
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|22
|.185
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|13
|.133
|8
|19
|.296
|North Dakota
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|23
|.207
___
St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|6
|.760
|Appalachian St.
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|Troy
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Georgia St.
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|South Alabama
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|9
|.640
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|13
|.480
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|15
|.423
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|15
|.464
|Georgia Southern
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|14
|.440
|UALR
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
___
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Troy, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|12
|0
|1.000
|23
|2
|.920
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|10
|3
|.769
|22
|6
|.786
|San Francisco
|8
|5
|.615
|21
|7
|.750
|Santa Clara
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|10
|.643
|BYU
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|9
|.679
|San Diego
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Pacific
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|18
|.308
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|16
|.360
|Pepperdine
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|22
|.241
___
San Francisco at Pacific, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|New Mexico St.
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Sam Houston St.
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|11
|.607
|Stephen F. Austin
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|8
|.692
|Grand Canyon
|8
|5
|.615
|18
|7
|.720
|Abilene Christian
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|8
|.680
|Utah Valley St.
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|9
|.654
|Tarleton St.
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|15
|.444
|Dixie St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|14
|.481
|Cal Baptist
|4
|10
|.286
|14
|13
|.519
|Chicago St.
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|20
|.259
|Lamar
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|23
|.080
___
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
