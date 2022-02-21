On Air: For Your Benefit
The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 13 3 .813 19 8 .704
Towson 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
Hofstra 11 4 .733 19 9 .679
Delaware 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Drexel 9 7 .563 14 12 .538
Coll. of Charleston 6 8 .429 14 12 .538
James Madison 6 10 .375 15 12 .556
Elon 5 11 .313 8 21 .276
William & Mary 4 12 .250 5 24 .172
Northeastern 1 14 .067 7 19 .269

___

Tuesday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 13 1 .929 20 4 .833
UAB 10 4 .714 20 7 .741
Louisiana Tech 10 4 .714 19 7 .731
UTEP 9 5 .643 16 10 .615
Rice 6 8 .429 14 12 .538
UTSA 2 13 .133 9 19 .321
Southern Miss. 1 12 .077 6 20 .231

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 10 3 .769 19 7 .731
W. Kentucky 9 6 .600 17 11 .607
FAU 8 6 .571 15 12 .556
Charlotte 7 7 .500 14 12 .538
FIU 5 9 .357 15 12 .556
Old Dominion 5 9 .357 10 17 .370
Marshall 3 11 .214 10 17 .370

___

Monday’s Games

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 4 .789 19 7 .731
Fort Wayne 13 6 .684 18 10 .643
N. Kentucky 12 6 .667 16 11 .593
Wright St. 13 7 .650 16 13 .552
Oakland 11 6 .647 18 10 .643
Youngstown St. 12 7 .632 18 11 .621
Detroit 9 6 .600 12 13 .480
Ill.-Chicago 7 10 .412 11 15 .423
Milwaukee 7 13 .350 9 20 .310
Robert Morris 5 14 .263 7 21 .250
Green Bay 3 15 .167 4 23 .148
IUPUI 1 14 .067 3 23 .115

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 80, Wright St. 75

Fort Wayne 81, Milwaukee 71

Cleveland St. 79, Green Bay 67

N. Kentucky 71, Oakland 66

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Yale 9 2 .818 15 10 .600
Penn 9 3 .750 12 13 .480
Harvard 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
Cornell 5 7 .417 13 10 .565
Dartmouth 4 7 .364 7 15 .318
Brown 4 8 .333 12 15 .444
Columbia 1 11 .083 4 20 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Yale at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 14 2 .875 22 5 .815
Siena 10 5 .667 13 10 .565
St. Peter’s 10 6 .625 12 11 .522
Monmouth (NJ) 9 6 .600 17 9 .654
Marist 8 9 .471 13 13 .500
Manhattan 7 9 .438 14 11 .560
Quinnipiac 7 9 .438 12 12 .500
Niagara 7 9 .438 12 13 .480
Rider 6 10 .375 10 16 .385
Fairfield 6 11 .353 12 16 .429
Canisius 4 12 .250 8 19 .296

___

Sunday’s Games

Iona 76, Fairfield 58

Manhattan 84, Rider 78, OT

Marist 67, Quinnipiac 66

Siena 84, St. Peter’s 70

Tuesday’s Games

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 13 3 .813 22 5 .815
Toledo 13 3 .813 21 6 .778
Kent St. 12 4 .750 17 9 .654
Buffalo 10 4 .714 16 8 .667
Akron 10 6 .625 17 9 .654
Ball St. 7 8 .467 12 14 .462
Miami (Ohio) 6 9 .400 12 14 .462
Cent. Michigan 5 8 .385 6 18 .250
N. Illinois 5 10 .333 8 17 .320
Bowling Green 5 11 .313 12 15 .444
E. Michigan 4 12 .250 9 18 .333
W. Michigan 2 14 .125 6 21 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Toledo at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 9 1 .900 18 5 .783
NC Central 7 2 .778 14 11 .560
Howard 7 3 .700 14 10 .583
SC State 6 4 .600 14 12 .538
Coppin St. 4 6 .400 5 20 .200
Morgan St. 3 6 .333 8 13 .381
Md.-Eastern Shore 3 7 .300 8 13 .381
Delaware St. 0 10 .000 2 21 .087

___

Monday’s Games

Coppin St. at Howard, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 12 4 .750 16 10 .615
Loyola Chicago 11 4 .733 20 6 .769
Missouri St. 11 5 .688 20 9 .690
Drake 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Bradley 10 6 .625 16 12 .571
S. Illinois 8 8 .500 15 13 .536
Valparaiso 5 10 .333 12 15 .444
Indiana St. 4 11 .267 11 16 .407
Illinois St. 4 11 .267 11 17 .393
Evansville 2 13 .133 6 20 .231

___

Sunday’s Games

N. Iowa 95, Missouri St. 75

Monday’s Games

Indiana St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 12 2 .857 21 6 .778
Wyoming 11 2 .846 22 4 .846
San Diego St. 9 3 .750 17 6 .739
Colorado St. 11 4 .733 21 4 .840
UNLV 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Fresno St. 6 7 .462 16 10 .615
Nevada 6 8 .429 12 13 .480
Utah St. 6 9 .400 15 13 .536
New Mexico 3 10 .231 11 16 .407
Air Force 3 11 .214 10 15 .400
San Jose St. 1 14 .067 8 19 .296

___

Sunday’s Games

San Jose St. 71, New Mexico 55

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah St., 10 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 13 1 .929 19 3 .864
Bryant 13 2 .867 17 9 .654
LIU 10 6 .625 13 13 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 8 6 .571 12 14 .462
Merrimack 8 7 .533 13 15 .464
St. Francis (NY) 7 9 .438 10 17 .370
Sacred Heart 4 10 .286 8 19 .296
CCSU 4 11 .267 7 21 .250
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 12 .250 8 19 .296
Fairleigh Dickinson 3 10 .231 3 20 .130

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 16 0 1.000 26 2 .929
Belmont 14 2 .875 24 5 .828
Morehead St. 12 4 .750 20 9 .690
SE Missouri 7 8 .467 12 16 .429
Tennessee St. 7 9 .438 12 16 .429
Tennessee Tech 6 9 .400 9 19 .321
Austin Peay 6 10 .375 10 16 .385
UT Martin 4 12 .250 8 20 .286
SIU-Edwardsville 3 12 .200 9 19 .321
E. Illinois 3 12 .200 5 23 .179

___

Monday’s Games

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

