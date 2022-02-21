Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|1
|.933
|22
|5
|.815
|Stony Brook
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|UMBC
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|13
|.500
|Binghamton
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|13
|.458
|Albany (NY)
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|15
|.444
|Hartford
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|17
|.346
|New Hampshire
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|12
|.500
|NJIT
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Maine
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|20
|.231
___
Maine 65, NJIT 61
Hartford 74, Stony Brook 70
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
Vermont at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Maine, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at NJIT, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|SMU
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|6
|.760
|Memphis
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Tulane
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|11
|.522
|Temple
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|UCF
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|9
|.640
|Cincinnati
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Wichita St.
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|East Carolina
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Tulsa
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|16
|.360
|South Florida
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|19
|.269
___
Houston 76, Wichita St. 74, 2OT
Temple 75, Cincinnati 71
UCF 69, East Carolina 66
SMU 73, Memphis 57
South Florida at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 8 p.m.
Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCF, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|4
|.846
|VCU
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Dayton
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|8
|.704
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|Saint Louis
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Richmond
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|George Washington
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|14
|.440
|George Mason
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Fordham
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|UMass
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Rhode Island
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|15
|.400
|La Salle
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|17
|.292
|Duquesne
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|19
|.240
___
Fordham 50, George Mason 47
Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
UMass at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.
George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|4
|.852
|Notre Dame
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Miami
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|North Carolina
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Wake Forest
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Virginia
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|10
|.630
|Syracuse
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Virginia Tech
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Florida St.
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|12
|.538
|Louisville
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|14
|.462
|Pittsburgh
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|17
|.393
|Georgia Tech
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|Boston College
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|16
|.360
|Clemson
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|15
|.444
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
___
Florida St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|9
|.667
|Bellarmine
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|12
|.571
|Cent. Arkansas
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|17
|.346
|Lipscomb
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|17
|.414
|E. Kentucky
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|16
|.429
|North Alabama
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|18
|.333
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|9
|.679
|Jacksonville
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|8
|.692
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|10
|.643
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|North Florida
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|18
|.357
|Stetson
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|16
|.407
___
Jacksonville St. 82, Bellarmine 67
Liberty at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Baylor
|10
|4
|.714
|22
|5
|.815
|Texas Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Texas
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|8
|.704
|Kansas St.
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|TCU
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|8
|.667
|Iowa St.
|5
|9
|.357
|18
|9
|.667
|Oklahoma
|4
|10
|.286
|14
|13
|.519
|West Virginia
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
___
West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|3
|.880
|Villanova
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|6
|.778
|UConn
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|7
|.731
|Creighton
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Marquette
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|St. John’s
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Butler
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|15
|.464
|DePaul
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgetown
|0
|15
|.000
|6
|20
|.231
___
Providence 71, Butler 70, OT
Creighton 83, Marquette 82
Villanova at UConn, 8 p.m.
Creighton at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 7 p.m.
Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Weber St.
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|9
|.679
|S. Utah
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|N. Colorado
|10
|5
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Montana
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|E. Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|15
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Idaho
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|18
|.308
|Idaho St.
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Sacramento St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|16
|.304
___
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|13
|1
|.929
|21
|6
|.778
|Campbell
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|NC A&T
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|17
|.393
|Radford
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|16
|.385
|High Point
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|17
|.393
|Hampton
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|8
|.704
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|SC-Upstate
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|14
|.462
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Presbyterian
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|18
|.379
|Charleston Southern
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|22
|.185
___
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.
High Point at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Wisconsin
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|5
|.808
|Illinois
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|7
|.731
|Ohio St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|7
|.696
|Rutgers
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|8
|.692
|Michigan
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|11
|.560
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Northwestern
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|13
|.480
|Maryland
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|Minnesota
|4
|12
|.250
|13
|12
|.520
|Nebraska
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
___
Wisconsin 77, Michigan 63
Purdue 84, Rutgers 72
Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|10
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|7
|.650
|UC Riverside
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Hawaii
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|UC Davis
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|CS Northridge
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|15
|.286
|Cal Poly
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|18
|.217
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|14
|.440
___
CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.