COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|8
|.704
|Towson
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Hofstra
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Drexel
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|12
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|James Madison
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|12
|.556
|Elon
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|21
|.276
|William & Mary
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|24
|.172
|Northeastern
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
___
Tuesday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
James Madison at Towson, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
William & Mary at Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Elon at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|13
|1
|.929
|20
|4
|.833
|UAB
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|7
|.731
|UTEP
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|11
|.593
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|UTSA
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
|Southern Miss.
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|21
|.222
___
CONFERENCE USA East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|W. Kentucky
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|FAU
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Charlotte
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|FIU
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|Old Dominion
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Marshall
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
___
Monday’s Games
Middle Tennessee 77, UTEP 59
Marshall 74, Southern Miss. 60
Thursday’s Games
FIU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Rice, 8 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|4
|.789
|19
|7
|.731
|Fort Wayne
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|10
|.643
|N. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Wright St.
|13
|7
|.650
|16
|13
|.552
|Oakland
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Youngstown St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|11
|.621
|Detroit
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|13
|.480
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|15
|.423
|Milwaukee
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|20
|.310
|Robert Morris
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|21
|.250
|Green Bay
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|23
|.148
|IUPUI
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|23
|.115
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at IUPUI, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Yale
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|10
|.600
|Penn
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Cornell
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Dartmouth
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|15
|.318
|Brown
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Columbia
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|20
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
Yale at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|5
|.815
|Siena
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|St. Peter’s
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|11
|.522
|Monmouth (NJ)
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Marist
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|13
|.500
|Manhattan
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|11
|.560
|Quinnipiac
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|12
|.500
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|13
|.480
|Rider
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|16
|.385
|Fairfield
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|Canisius
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
___
Tuesday’s Games
Siena at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Siena at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|5
|.815
|Toledo
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Kent St.
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|9
|.654
|Buffalo
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|8
|.667
|Akron
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|9
|.654
|Ball St.
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|14
|.462
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|18
|.250
|N. Illinois
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|17
|.320
|Bowling Green
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|15
|.444
|E. Michigan
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|18
|.333
|W. Michigan
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|21
|.222
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Toledo at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|NC Central
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|12
|.538
|Howard
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|11
|.560
|SC State
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|12
|.556
|Coppin St.
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|20
|.231
|Morgan St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Delaware St.
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
___
Monday’s Games
Coppin St. 86, Howard 82
Morgan St. 85, Norfolk St. 74
Md.-Eastern Shore 79, NC Central 66
SC State 79, Delaware St. 74
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|6
|.778
|N. Iowa
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|10
|.615
|Drake
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Missouri St.
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Bradley
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|12
|.571
|S. Illinois
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Valparaiso
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|15
|.464
|Indiana St.
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|17
|.393
|Illinois St.
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
|Evansville
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|21
|.222
___
Monday’s Games
Drake 74, Indiana St. 58
Loyola Chicago 59, Illinois St. 50
Valparaiso 74, Evansville 69
Wednesday’s Games
N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Drake at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Wyoming
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|San Diego St.
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|6
|.739
|Colorado St.
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|4
|.840
|UNLV
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Fresno St.
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|Nevada
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Utah St.
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|13
|.536
|New Mexico
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|16
|.407
|Air Force
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
|San Jose St.
|1
|14
|.067
|8
|19
|.296
___
Tuesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Utah St., 10 p.m.
UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|13
|1
|.929
|19
|3
|.864
|Bryant
|13
|2
|.867
|17
|9
|.654
|LIU
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|13
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|14
|.462
|Merrimack
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|17
|.370
|Sacred Heart
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|19
|.296
|CCSU
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|21
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|10
|.231
|3
|20
|.130
___
Thursday’s Games
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at LIU, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|26
|2
|.929
|Belmont
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|5
|.828
|Morehead St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|SE Missouri
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|Austin Peay
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|16
|.385
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
|UT Martin
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|20
|.286
|E. Illinois
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|24
|.172
___
Monday’s Games
SIU-Edwardsville 66, E. Illinois 52
Thursday’s Games
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Belmont at Murray St., 9 p.m.
