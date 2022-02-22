Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|1
|.933
|22
|5
|.815
|Stony Brook
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|UMBC
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|13
|.500
|Binghamton
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|13
|.458
|Albany (NY)
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|15
|.444
|Hartford
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|17
|.346
|New Hampshire
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|12
|.500
|NJIT
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Maine
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|20
|.231
___
Vermont at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.
Albany (NY) at Maine, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at NJIT, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|SMU
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|6
|.760
|Memphis
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Tulane
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|11
|.522
|Temple
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|UCF
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|9
|.640
|Cincinnati
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Wichita St.
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|East Carolina
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Tulsa
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|16
|.360
|South Florida
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|19
|.269
___
South Florida at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 8 p.m.
Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCF, 9 p.m.
Temple at Memphis, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|4
|.846
|VCU
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Dayton
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|8
|.704
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|Saint Louis
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Richmond
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|George Washington
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|14
|.440
|George Mason
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Fordham
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|UMass
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Rhode Island
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|15
|.400
|La Salle
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|17
|.292
|Duquesne
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|19
|.240
___
Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
UMass at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.
George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|4
|.852
|Notre Dame
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|North Carolina
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Miami
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Wake Forest
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Virginia
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|10
|.630
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Virginia Tech
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Florida St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisville
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|15
|.444
|Pittsburgh
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|17
|.393
|Boston College
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|16
|.385
|Clemson
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|15
|.444
|Georgia Tech
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
___
Boston College 71, Florida St. 55
North Carolina 70, Louisville 63
Syracuse 74, Georgia Tech 73, OT
Miami at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|9
|.690
|Jacksonville
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|8
|.692
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|10
|.643
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|North Florida
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|18
|.357
|Stetson
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|16
|.407
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|9
|.667
|Bellarmine
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|12
|.571
|Cent. Arkansas
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|18
|.333
|Lipscomb
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|17
|.414
|E. Kentucky
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|16
|.429
|North Alabama
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|18
|.333
___
Liberty 85, Cent. Arkansas 66
Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Baylor
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|5
|.821
|Texas Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Texas
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|8
|.704
|TCU
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|8
|.680
|Kansas St.
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|Iowa St.
|5
|9
|.357
|18
|9
|.667
|Oklahoma
|4
|10
|.286
|14
|13
|.519
|West Virginia
|3
|11
|.214
|14
|13
|.519
___
TCU 77, West Virginia 67
Baylor 66, Oklahoma St. 64, OT
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|3
|.880
|Villanova
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|6
|.778
|UConn
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|7
|.731
|Creighton
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Marquette
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|St. John’s
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Butler
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|15
|.464
|DePaul
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgetown
|0
|15
|.000
|6
|20
|.231
___
Villanova at UConn, 8 p.m.
Creighton at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 7 p.m.
Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
DePaul at Georgetown, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Weber St.
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|9
|.679
|S. Utah
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|9
|.654
|N. Colorado
|11
|5
|.688
|16
|12
|.571
|Montana
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|E. Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|15
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|18
|.333
|Idaho
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|18
|.308
|Idaho St.
|4
|13
|.235
|6
|20
|.231
|Sacramento St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|16
|.304
___
S. Utah 79, N. Arizona 48
N. Colorado 77, Idaho St. 70
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|13
|1
|.929
|21
|6
|.778
|Campbell
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|NC A&T
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|17
|.393
|Radford
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|16
|.385
|High Point
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|17
|.393
|Hampton
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|8
|.704
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|SC-Upstate
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|14
|.462
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Presbyterian
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|18
|.379
|Charleston Southern
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|22
|.185
___
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.
High Point at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Wisconsin
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|5
|.808
|Illinois
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|7
|.731
|Ohio St.
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Rutgers
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|8
|.692
|Michigan
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|11
|.560
|Indiana
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|10
|.615
|Penn St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|13
|.458
|Maryland
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|14
|.481
|Northwestern
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|13
|.480
|Minnesota
|4
|12
|.250
|13
|12
|.520
|Nebraska
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
___
Maryland 67, Penn St. 61
Ohio St. 80, Indiana 69, OT
Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|10
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|7
|.650
|UC Riverside
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Hawaii
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|UC Davis
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|CS Northridge
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|15
|.286
|Cal Poly
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|18
|.217
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|14
|.440
___
CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.