On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 14 1 .933 24 2 .923
Southern Cal 12 4 .750 23 4 .852
UCLA 12 4 .750 20 5 .800
Oregon 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
Colorado 10 7 .588 18 9 .667
Washington 8 7 .533 13 12 .520
Stanford 8 9 .471 15 12 .556
Washington St. 7 8 .467 14 12 .538
Arizona St. 6 10 .375 10 16 .385
Utah 4 13 .235 11 16 .407
California 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
Oregon St. 1 14 .067 3 22 .120

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

UCLA at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 14 2 .875 18 11 .621
Navy 11 5 .688 18 9 .667
Boston U. 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Loyola (Md.) 8 8 .500 14 13 .519
Lehigh 8 8 .500 10 18 .357
Army 7 9 .438 13 15 .464
Lafayette 7 9 .438 10 17 .370
Holy Cross 7 9 .438 9 19 .321
American 4 12 .250 8 20 .286
Bucknell 4 12 .250 7 21 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bucknell at Army, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

American at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 12 2 .857 24 3 .889
Kentucky 11 3 .786 22 5 .815
Arkansas 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Tennessee 11 4 .733 20 7 .741
Alabama 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
LSU 7 7 .500 19 8 .704
South Carolina 7 7 .500 16 10 .615
Mississippi St. 7 7 .500 16 11 .593
Florida 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
Texas A&M 6 9 .400 17 11 .607
Vanderbilt 6 9 .400 14 13 .519
Missouri 4 11 .267 10 18 .357
Georgia 1 14 .067 6 22 .214
Mississippi 0 0 .000 13 14 .481

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas 82, Florida 74

Tennessee 80, Missouri 61

Texas A&M 91, Georgia 77

Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 72

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Mississippi at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Furman 11 5 .688 19 10 .655
Samford 9 7 .563 19 9 .679
VMI 9 7 .563 16 12 .571
UNC-Greensboro 8 8 .500 16 12 .571
Wofford 8 8 .500 16 12 .571
Mercer 8 8 .500 15 14 .517
ETSU 6 10 .375 14 15 .483
The Citadel 5 11 .313 11 16 .407
W. Carolina 4 12 .250 10 19 .345

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at ETSU, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.

Furman at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 9 1 .900 16 9 .640
Nicholls 8 2 .800 18 9 .667
SE Louisiana 7 4 .636 15 13 .536
Texas A&M-CC 4 6 .400 17 10 .630
Houston Baptist 4 6 .400 8 15 .348
McNeese St. 4 7 .364 10 18 .357
Northwestern St. 4 7 .364 8 20 .286
Incarnate Word 2 9 .182 6 22 .214

___

Thursday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas Southern 11 4 .733 13 11 .542
Alcorn St. 10 4 .714 11 15 .423
Southern U. 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
Grambling St. 8 5 .615 11 15 .423
Prairie View 8 5 .615 8 15 .348
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 11 .267 6 22 .214

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 9 6 .600 11 15 .423
Alabama A&M 8 7 .533 9 16 .360
Jackson St. 6 8 .429 8 17 .320
Alabama St. 6 9 .400 7 20 .259
Bethune-Cookman 5 10 .333 7 20 .259
MVSU 2 13 .133 2 23 .080

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 16 0 1.000 25 4 .862
Oral Roberts 12 4 .750 18 9 .667
N. Dakota St. 12 5 .706 20 9 .690
UMKC 11 5 .688 18 10 .643
South Dakota 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
W. Illinois 6 10 .375 15 13 .536
Denver 5 11 .313 9 20 .310
Omaha 4 12 .250 5 22 .185
St. Thomas (MN) 3 13 .188 9 19 .321
North Dakota 2 15 .118 6 24 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Thomas (MN) 84, North Dakota 74

Thursday’s Games

Omaha at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Denver at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 10 3 .769 19 6 .760
Appalachian St. 11 5 .688 17 12 .586
Troy 9 5 .643 18 9 .667
Georgia St. 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
South Alabama 8 6 .571 18 9 .667
Arkansas St. 7 6 .538 16 9 .640
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 8 .467 12 13 .480
Texas-Arlington 7 8 .467 11 15 .423
Coastal Carolina 6 8 .429 14 12 .538
Louisiana-Monroe 5 11 .313 13 15 .464
Georgia Southern 4 10 .286 11 14 .440
UALR 3 9 .250 8 16 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Troy, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Troy, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 12 0 1.000 23 2 .920
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 10 3 .769 22 6 .786
San Francisco 9 5 .643 22 7 .759
Santa Clara 8 5 .615 18 10 .643
BYU 7 6 .538 19 9 .679
San Diego 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Portland 6 6 .500 16 12 .571
Pacific 3 9 .250 8 19 .296
Loyola Marymount 2 11 .154 9 16 .360
Pepperdine 1 13 .071 7 22 .241

___

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at BYU, 10 p.m.

Portland at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
Seattle 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
Sam Houston St. 12 3 .800 17 11 .607
Stephen F. Austin 10 4 .714 18 8 .692
Grand Canyon 8 5 .615 18 7 .720
Abilene Christian 8 6 .571 17 8 .680
Utah Valley St. 8 6 .571 17 9 .654
Tarleton St. 7 7 .500 12 15 .444
Dixie St. 6 8 .429 13 14 .481
Cal Baptist 4 10 .286 14 13 .519
Chicago St. 2 12 .143 6 21 .222
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 13 .133 7 20 .259
Lamar 0 12 .000 2 23 .080

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!