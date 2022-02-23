On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 13 3 .813 19 8 .704
Towson 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
Hofstra 11 4 .733 19 9 .679
Delaware 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Drexel 9 7 .563 14 12 .538
Coll. of Charleston 7 8 .467 15 12 .556
James Madison 6 10 .375 15 12 .556
Elon 5 11 .313 8 21 .276
William & Mary 4 12 .250 5 24 .172
Northeastern 1 15 .063 7 20 .259

___

Tuesday’s Games

Coll. of Charleston 83, Northeastern 72

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison at Towson, 7 p.m.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Thursday’s Games

William & Mary at Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Elon at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 13 1 .929 20 4 .833
UAB 10 4 .714 20 7 .741
Louisiana Tech 10 4 .714 19 7 .731
UTEP 9 6 .600 16 11 .593
Rice 6 8 .429 14 12 .538
UTSA 2 13 .133 9 19 .321
Southern Miss. 1 13 .071 6 21 .222

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 11 3 .786 20 7 .741
W. Kentucky 9 6 .600 17 11 .607
FAU 8 6 .571 15 12 .556
Charlotte 7 7 .500 14 12 .538
FIU 5 9 .357 15 12 .556
Old Dominion 5 9 .357 10 17 .370
Marshall 4 11 .267 11 17 .393

___

Thursday’s Games

FIU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Rice, 8 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 4 .789 19 7 .731
Fort Wayne 13 6 .684 18 10 .643
N. Kentucky 12 6 .667 16 11 .593
Wright St. 13 7 .650 16 13 .552
Oakland 11 6 .647 18 10 .643
Youngstown St. 12 7 .632 18 11 .621
Detroit 9 6 .600 12 13 .480
Ill.-Chicago 7 10 .412 11 15 .423
Milwaukee 7 13 .350 9 20 .310
Robert Morris 5 14 .263 7 21 .250
Green Bay 3 15 .167 4 23 .148
IUPUI 1 14 .067 3 23 .115

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Fort Wayne at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at IUPUI, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 10 2 .833 16 10 .615
Princeton 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Penn 9 3 .750 12 13 .480
Harvard 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
Cornell 5 7 .417 13 10 .565
Brown 4 8 .333 12 15 .444
Dartmouth 4 8 .333 7 16 .304
Columbia 1 11 .083 4 20 .167

___

Tuesday’s Games

Yale 66, Dartmouth 61

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 14 2 .875 22 5 .815
Monmouth (NJ) 10 6 .625 18 9 .667
Siena 10 6 .625 13 11 .542
St. Peter’s 10 6 .625 12 11 .522
Marist 8 9 .471 13 13 .500
Manhattan 7 9 .438 14 11 .560
Quinnipiac 7 9 .438 12 12 .500
Niagara 7 9 .438 12 13 .480
Rider 6 10 .375 10 16 .385
Fairfield 6 11 .353 12 16 .429
Canisius 4 12 .250 8 19 .296

___

Tuesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 71, Siena 59

Thursday’s Games

Siena at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Niagara at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 14 3 .824 23 5 .821
Toledo 14 3 .824 22 6 .786
Kent St. 13 4 .765 18 9 .667
Buffalo 11 4 .733 17 8 .680
Akron 11 6 .647 18 9 .667
Ball St. 7 9 .438 12 15 .444
Miami (Ohio) 6 10 .375 12 15 .444
Cent. Michigan 5 9 .357 6 19 .240
N. Illinois 5 11 .313 8 18 .308
Bowling Green 5 12 .294 12 16 .429
E. Michigan 5 12 .294 10 18 .357
W. Michigan 2 15 .118 6 22 .214

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 82, Bowling Green 68

E. Michigan 74, N. Illinois 72

Kent St. 93, Ball St. 82

Buffalo 86, Miami (Ohio) 84

Ohio 76, Cent. Michigan 50

Toledo 92, W. Michigan 50

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 9 2 .818 18 6 .750
NC Central 7 3 .700 14 12 .538
Howard 7 4 .636 14 11 .560
SC State 7 4 .636 15 12 .556
Coppin St. 5 6 .455 6 20 .231
Morgan St. 4 6 .400 9 13 .409
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 7 .364 9 13 .409
Delaware St. 0 11 .000 2 22 .083

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 12 4 .750 21 6 .778
N. Iowa 12 4 .750 16 10 .615
Drake 11 5 .688 20 9 .690
Missouri St. 11 5 .688 20 9 .690
Bradley 10 6 .625 16 12 .571
S. Illinois 8 8 .500 15 13 .536
Valparaiso 6 10 .375 13 15 .464
Indiana St. 4 12 .250 11 17 .393
Illinois St. 4 12 .250 11 18 .379
Evansville 2 14 .125 6 21 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 13 2 .867 22 6 .786
Wyoming 11 2 .846 22 4 .846
San Diego St. 9 4 .692 17 7 .708
UNLV 9 6 .600 17 11 .607
Fresno St. 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
Utah St. 7 9 .438 16 13 .552
Nevada 6 9 .400 12 14 .462
New Mexico 3 11 .214 11 17 .393
Air Force 3 12 .200 10 16 .385
San Jose St. 1 14 .067 8 19 .296
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 21 4 .840

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. 65, Air Force 40

Boise St. 58, San Diego St. 57

Utah St. 81, New Mexico 56

UNLV 62, Nevada 54

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 13 1 .929 19 3 .864
Bryant 13 2 .867 17 9 .654
LIU 10 6 .625 13 13 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 8 6 .571 12 14 .462
Merrimack 8 7 .533 13 15 .464
St. Francis (NY) 7 9 .438 10 17 .370
Sacred Heart 4 10 .286 8 19 .296
CCSU 4 11 .267 7 21 .250
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 12 .250 8 19 .296
Fairleigh Dickinson 3 10 .231 3 20 .130

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at LIU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 16 0 1.000 26 2 .929
Belmont 14 2 .875 24 5 .828
Morehead St. 12 4 .750 20 9 .690
SE Missouri 7 8 .467 12 16 .429
Tennessee St. 7 9 .438 12 16 .429
Tennessee Tech 6 9 .400 9 19 .321
Austin Peay 6 10 .375 10 16 .385
SIU-Edwardsville 4 12 .250 10 19 .345
UT Martin 4 12 .250 8 20 .286
E. Illinois 3 13 .188 5 24 .172

___

Thursday’s Games

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Belmont at Murray St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!