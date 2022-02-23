All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|8
|.704
|Towson
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Hofstra
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Drexel
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|12
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|12
|.556
|James Madison
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|12
|.556
|Elon
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|21
|.276
|William & Mary
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|24
|.172
|Northeastern
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|20
|.259
___
Tuesday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston 83, Northeastern 72
Wednesday’s Games
James Madison at Towson, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
William & Mary at Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Elon at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|13
|1
|.929
|20
|4
|.833
|UAB
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|7
|.731
|UTEP
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|11
|.593
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|UTSA
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
|Southern Miss.
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|21
|.222
___
CONFERENCE USA East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|W. Kentucky
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|FAU
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Charlotte
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|FIU
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|Old Dominion
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Marshall
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
___
Thursday’s Games
FIU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Rice, 8 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|4
|.789
|19
|7
|.731
|Fort Wayne
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|10
|.643
|N. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Wright St.
|13
|7
|.650
|16
|13
|.552
|Oakland
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Youngstown St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|11
|.621
|Detroit
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|13
|.480
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|15
|.423
|Milwaukee
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|20
|.310
|Robert Morris
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|21
|.250
|Green Bay
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|23
|.148
|IUPUI
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|23
|.115
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at IUPUI, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|10
|.615
|Princeton
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Penn
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Cornell
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Brown
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Dartmouth
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|16
|.304
|Columbia
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|20
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
Yale 66, Dartmouth 61
Friday’s Games
Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|5
|.815
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|9
|.667
|Siena
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|11
|.542
|St. Peter’s
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|11
|.522
|Marist
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|13
|.500
|Manhattan
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|11
|.560
|Quinnipiac
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|12
|.500
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|13
|.480
|Rider
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|16
|.385
|Fairfield
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|Canisius
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
___
Tuesday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 71, Siena 59
Thursday’s Games
Siena at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Niagara at Rider, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|5
|.821
|Toledo
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|6
|.786
|Kent St.
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|9
|.667
|Buffalo
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|8
|.680
|Akron
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|9
|.667
|Ball St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|15
|.444
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|15
|.444
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|19
|.240
|N. Illinois
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|18
|.308
|Bowling Green
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|16
|.429
|E. Michigan
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|18
|.357
|W. Michigan
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|22
|.214
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 82, Bowling Green 68
E. Michigan 74, N. Illinois 72
Kent St. 93, Ball St. 82
Buffalo 86, Miami (Ohio) 84
Ohio 76, Cent. Michigan 50
Toledo 92, W. Michigan 50
Thursday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|NC Central
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|12
|.538
|Howard
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|11
|.560
|SC State
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|12
|.556
|Coppin St.
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|20
|.231
|Morgan St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Delaware St.
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|6
|.778
|N. Iowa
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|10
|.615
|Drake
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Missouri St.
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Bradley
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|12
|.571
|S. Illinois
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Valparaiso
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|15
|.464
|Indiana St.
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|17
|.393
|Illinois St.
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
|Evansville
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|21
|.222
___
Wednesday’s Games
N. Iowa at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Drake at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|Wyoming
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|San Diego St.
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|UNLV
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Fresno St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Utah St.
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|13
|.552
|Nevada
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|New Mexico
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|17
|.393
|Air Force
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|16
|.385
|San Jose St.
|1
|14
|.067
|8
|19
|.296
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|21
|4
|.840
___
Tuesday’s Games
Fresno St. 65, Air Force 40
Boise St. 58, San Diego St. 57
Utah St. 81, New Mexico 56
UNLV 62, Nevada 54
Wednesday’s Games
Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|13
|1
|.929
|19
|3
|.864
|Bryant
|13
|2
|.867
|17
|9
|.654
|LIU
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|13
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|14
|.462
|Merrimack
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|17
|.370
|Sacred Heart
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|19
|.296
|CCSU
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|21
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|10
|.231
|3
|20
|.130
___
Thursday’s Games
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at LIU, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|26
|2
|.929
|Belmont
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|5
|.828
|Morehead St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|SE Missouri
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|Austin Peay
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|16
|.385
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
|UT Martin
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|20
|.286
|E. Illinois
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|24
|.172
___
Thursday’s Games
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Belmont at Murray St., 9 p.m.
Copyright
