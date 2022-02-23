On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 14 1 .933 22 5 .815
Stony Brook 8 7 .533 16 12 .571
UMBC 8 7 .533 13 13 .500
Binghamton 8 7 .533 11 13 .458
Albany (NY) 8 7 .533 12 15 .444
Hartford 7 7 .500 9 17 .346
New Hampshire 7 8 .467 12 12 .500
NJIT 6 9 .400 11 14 .440
Mass.-Lowell 5 9 .357 13 13 .500
Maine 3 12 .200 6 20 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Maine, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 11 2 .846 22 4 .846
SMU 10 3 .769 19 6 .760
Memphis 9 5 .643 15 9 .625
Tulane 9 5 .643 12 11 .522
Temple 8 5 .615 15 9 .625
UCF 8 7 .533 16 9 .640
Cincinnati 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
Wichita St. 4 8 .333 13 11 .542
East Carolina 4 10 .286 13 13 .500
Tulsa 3 11 .214 9 16 .360
South Florida 2 12 .143 7 19 .269

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU, 8 p.m.

Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCF, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Temple at Memphis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 12 2 .857 22 4 .846
VCU 11 3 .786 18 7 .720
Dayton 11 3 .786 19 8 .704
St. Bonaventure 10 4 .714 18 7 .720
Saint Louis 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Richmond 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
George Washington 7 7 .500 11 15 .423
George Mason 6 6 .500 13 12 .520
Fordham 5 8 .385 12 13 .480
UMass 5 8 .385 12 13 .480
Rhode Island 4 10 .286 13 13 .500
Saint Joseph’s 4 11 .267 10 16 .385
La Salle 2 12 .143 7 17 .292
Duquesne 1 12 .077 6 19 .240

___

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond 84, George Washington 71

St. Bonaventure 73, Rhode Island 55

Saint Louis 72, Saint Joseph’s 61

Wednesday’s Games

UMass at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.

George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 13 3 .813 23 4 .852
Notre Dame 12 4 .750 19 8 .704
Miami 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
North Carolina 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
Wake Forest 11 6 .647 21 7 .750
Virginia 11 6 .647 17 10 .630
Syracuse 9 7 .563 15 12 .556
Virginia Tech 8 8 .500 16 11 .593
Florida St. 7 10 .412 14 13 .519
Louisville 6 11 .353 12 15 .444
Pittsburgh 6 12 .333 11 18 .379
Boston College 5 11 .313 10 16 .385
Clemson 4 12 .250 12 15 .444
Georgia Tech 4 12 .250 11 16 .407
NC State 4 12 .250 11 16 .407

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 85, Pittsburgh 64

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 11 3 .786 20 9 .690
Jacksonville 10 4 .714 18 8 .692
Florida Gulf Coast 8 6 .571 18 10 .643
Kennesaw St. 6 8 .429 11 16 .407
North Florida 6 8 .429 10 18 .357
Stetson 5 9 .357 11 16 .407

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 11 3 .786 18 9 .667
Bellarmine 10 4 .714 16 12 .571
Cent. Arkansas 6 8 .429 9 18 .333
Lipscomb 5 9 .357 12 17 .414
E. Kentucky 4 10 .286 12 16 .429
North Alabama 2 12 .143 9 18 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
Baylor 11 4 .733 23 5 .821
Texas Tech 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Texas 8 6 .571 19 8 .704
TCU 6 7 .462 17 8 .680
Kansas St. 6 9 .400 14 13 .519
Oklahoma St. 6 9 .400 13 14 .481
Iowa St. 5 9 .357 18 9 .667
Oklahoma 4 11 .267 14 14 .500
West Virginia 3 11 .214 14 13 .519

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 42

Kansas 102, Kansas St. 83

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 12 2 .857 22 3 .880
Villanova 14 4 .778 21 7 .750
UConn 11 5 .688 20 7 .741
Creighton 10 5 .667 18 8 .692
Marquette 9 7 .563 17 10 .630
Xavier 7 8 .467 17 9 .654
Seton Hall 7 8 .467 16 9 .640
St. John’s 7 8 .467 15 11 .577
Butler 6 11 .353 13 15 .464
DePaul 3 13 .188 12 14 .462
Georgetown 0 15 .000 6 20 .231

___

Tuesday’s Games

UConn 71, Villanova 69

Wednesday’s Games

Creighton at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Providence, 7 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

DePaul at Georgetown, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 13 3 .813 21 6 .778
Weber St. 12 5 .706 19 9 .679
S. Utah 11 5 .688 17 9 .654
N. Colorado 11 5 .688 16 12 .571
Montana 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
E. Washington 8 8 .500 14 13 .519
Portland St. 7 9 .438 9 15 .375
N. Arizona 5 11 .313 9 18 .333
Idaho 5 11 .313 8 18 .308
Idaho St. 4 13 .235 6 20 .231
Sacramento St. 3 13 .188 7 16 .304

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 13 1 .929 21 6 .778
Campbell 8 6 .571 15 10 .600
NC A&T 6 8 .429 11 17 .393
Radford 6 8 .429 10 16 .385
High Point 5 9 .357 11 17 .393
Hampton 4 10 .286 8 17 .320

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 12 2 .857 19 8 .704
Gardner-Webb 10 4 .714 16 11 .593
SC-Upstate 9 5 .643 12 14 .462
UNC-Asheville 7 7 .500 15 12 .556
Presbyterian 3 11 .214 11 18 .379
Charleston Southern 1 13 .071 5 22 .185

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.

High Point at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 13 4 .765 24 4 .857
Wisconsin 12 4 .750 21 5 .808
Illinois 12 4 .750 19 7 .731
Ohio St. 10 5 .667 17 7 .708
Rutgers 10 6 .625 16 10 .615
Iowa 9 7 .563 19 8 .704
Michigan St. 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Michigan 8 7 .533 14 11 .560
Indiana 7 9 .438 16 10 .615
Penn St. 6 10 .375 11 13 .458
Northwestern 6 11 .353 13 13 .500
Maryland 5 11 .313 13 14 .481
Minnesota 4 12 .250 13 12 .520
Nebraska 1 15 .063 7 20 .259

___

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa 86, Michigan St. 60

Northwestern 77, Nebraska 65

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Long Beach St. 10 2 .833 15 10 .600
Cal St.-Fullerton 9 3 .750 16 8 .667
UC Irvine 7 3 .700 13 7 .650
UC Riverside 7 4 .636 14 9 .609
Hawaii 7 4 .636 13 9 .591
UC Davis 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
UC Santa Barbara 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
CS Northridge 3 9 .250 7 18 .280
CS Bakersfield 2 10 .167 7 15 .318
Cal Poly 1 11 .083 5 19 .208
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 11 14 .440

___

Tuesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield 61, Cal Poly 60

Thursday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!