Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|1
|.933
|22
|5
|.815
|Stony Brook
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|UMBC
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|13
|.500
|Binghamton
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|13
|.458
|Albany (NY)
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|15
|.444
|Hartford
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|17
|.346
|New Hampshire
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|12
|.500
|NJIT
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|14
|.440
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Maine
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|20
|.231
___
Vermont at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.
Albany (NY) at Maine, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at NJIT, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|SMU
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|6
|.760
|Memphis
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Tulane
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|11
|.522
|Temple
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|UCF
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|9
|.640
|Cincinnati
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Wichita St.
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|East Carolina
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Tulsa
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|16
|.360
|South Florida
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|19
|.269
___
South Florida at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 8 p.m.
Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at UCF, 9 p.m.
Temple at Memphis, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|4
|.846
|VCU
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Dayton
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|8
|.704
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|Saint Louis
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Richmond
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|George Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|George Mason
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Fordham
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|UMass
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Rhode Island
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|16
|.385
|La Salle
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|17
|.292
|Duquesne
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|19
|.240
___
Richmond 84, George Washington 71
St. Bonaventure 73, Rhode Island 55
Saint Louis 72, Saint Joseph’s 61
UMass at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.
George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|4
|.852
|Notre Dame
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Miami
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|North Carolina
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Wake Forest
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Virginia
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|10
|.630
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Virginia Tech
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Florida St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisville
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|15
|.444
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Boston College
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|16
|.385
|Clemson
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|15
|.444
|Georgia Tech
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
___
Miami 85, Pittsburgh 64
Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Duke at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|9
|.690
|Jacksonville
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|8
|.692
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|10
|.643
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|North Florida
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|18
|.357
|Stetson
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|16
|.407
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|9
|.667
|Bellarmine
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|12
|.571
|Cent. Arkansas
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|18
|.333
|Lipscomb
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|17
|.414
|E. Kentucky
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|16
|.429
|North Alabama
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|18
|.333
___
Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Baylor
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|5
|.821
|Texas Tech
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Texas
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|8
|.704
|TCU
|6
|7
|.462
|17
|8
|.680
|Kansas St.
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|Iowa St.
|5
|9
|.357
|18
|9
|.667
|Oklahoma
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|14
|.500
|West Virginia
|3
|11
|.214
|14
|13
|.519
___
Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 42
Kansas 102, Kansas St. 83
West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|3
|.880
|Villanova
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|7
|.750
|UConn
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|8
|.692
|Marquette
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|St. John’s
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Butler
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|15
|.464
|DePaul
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgetown
|0
|15
|.000
|6
|20
|.231
___
UConn 71, Villanova 69
Creighton at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 7 p.m.
Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
DePaul at Georgetown, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Weber St.
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|9
|.679
|S. Utah
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|9
|.654
|N. Colorado
|11
|5
|.688
|16
|12
|.571
|Montana
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|E. Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|15
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|18
|.333
|Idaho
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|18
|.308
|Idaho St.
|4
|13
|.235
|6
|20
|.231
|Sacramento St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|16
|.304
___
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|13
|1
|.929
|21
|6
|.778
|Campbell
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|NC A&T
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|17
|.393
|Radford
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|16
|.385
|High Point
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|17
|.393
|Hampton
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|8
|.704
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|SC-Upstate
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|14
|.462
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Presbyterian
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|18
|.379
|Charleston Southern
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|22
|.185
___
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.
High Point at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Wisconsin
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|5
|.808
|Illinois
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|7
|.731
|Ohio St.
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Rutgers
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|10
|.615
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|8
|.704
|Michigan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|11
|.560
|Indiana
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|10
|.615
|Penn St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|13
|.458
|Northwestern
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|13
|.500
|Maryland
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|14
|.481
|Minnesota
|4
|12
|.250
|13
|12
|.520
|Nebraska
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|20
|.259
___
Iowa 86, Michigan St. 60
Northwestern 77, Nebraska 65
Rutgers at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|10
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|7
|.650
|UC Riverside
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Hawaii
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|UC Davis
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|CS Northridge
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|15
|.318
|Cal Poly
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|19
|.208
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|14
|.440
___
CS Bakersfield 61, Cal Poly 60
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.