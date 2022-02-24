On Air: Ask the CIO
February 24, 2022
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 14 1 .933 24 2 .923
Southern Cal 12 4 .750 23 4 .852
UCLA 12 4 .750 20 5 .800
Oregon 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
Colorado 10 7 .588 18 9 .667
Washington St. 8 8 .500 15 12 .556
Washington 8 8 .500 13 13 .500
Stanford 8 9 .471 15 12 .556
Arizona St. 6 10 .375 10 16 .385
Utah 4 13 .235 11 16 .407
California 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
Oregon St. 1 14 .067 3 22 .120

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington St. 78, Washington 70

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Arizona at Utah, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Washington, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Stanford at California, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 15 2 .882 19 11 .633
Navy 12 5 .706 19 9 .679
Boston U. 11 6 .647 20 10 .667
Lehigh 9 8 .529 11 18 .379
Loyola (Md.) 8 9 .471 14 14 .500
Army 8 9 .471 14 15 .483
Lafayette 7 10 .412 10 18 .357
Holy Cross 7 10 .412 9 20 .310
American 4 13 .235 8 21 .276
Bucknell 4 13 .235 7 22 .241

___

Wednesday’s Games

Army 73, Bucknell 60

Boston U. 76, Lafayette 60

Colgate 78, Holy Cross 71

Lehigh 78, American 61

Navy 52, Loyola (Md.) 50

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 13 2 .867 25 3 .893
Kentucky 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Arkansas 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Tennessee 11 4 .733 20 7 .741
Alabama 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
South Carolina 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
LSU 7 8 .467 19 9 .679
Florida 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
Mississippi St. 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
Texas A&M 6 9 .400 17 11 .607
Vanderbilt 6 9 .400 14 13 .519
Mississippi 4 11 .267 13 15 .464
Missouri 4 11 .267 10 18 .357
Georgia 1 14 .067 6 22 .214

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina 66, Mississippi St. 56

Auburn 77, Mississippi 64

Kentucky 71, LSU 66

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Georgia, Noon

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
Furman 11 6 .647 19 11 .633
Samford 10 7 .588 20 9 .690
UNC-Greensboro 9 8 .529 17 12 .586
Wofford 9 8 .529 17 12 .586
VMI 9 8 .529 16 13 .552
Mercer 8 9 .471 15 15 .500
ETSU 6 11 .353 14 16 .467
The Citadel 6 11 .353 12 16 .429
W. Carolina 4 13 .235 10 20 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga 83, ETSU 77

The Citadel 71, Mercer 67

UNC-Greensboro 73, W. Carolina 64

Wofford 83, VMI 72

Samford 83, Furman 75

Saturday’s Games

Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Orleans 9 1 .900 16 9 .640
Nicholls 8 2 .800 18 9 .667
SE Louisiana 7 4 .636 15 13 .536
Texas A&M-CC 4 6 .400 17 10 .630
Houston Baptist 4 6 .400 8 15 .348
McNeese St. 4 7 .364 10 18 .357
Northwestern St. 4 7 .364 8 20 .286
Incarnate Word 2 9 .182 6 22 .214

___

Thursday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas Southern 11 4 .733 13 11 .542
Alcorn St. 10 4 .714 11 15 .423
Southern U. 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
Grambling St. 8 5 .615 11 15 .423
Prairie View 8 5 .615 8 15 .348
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 11 .267 6 22 .214

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 9 6 .600 11 15 .423
Alabama A&M 8 7 .533 9 16 .360
Jackson St. 6 8 .429 8 17 .320
Alabama St. 6 9 .400 7 20 .259
Bethune-Cookman 5 10 .333 7 20 .259
MVSU 2 13 .133 2 23 .080

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 16 0 1.000 25 4 .862
Oral Roberts 12 4 .750 18 9 .667
N. Dakota St. 12 5 .706 20 9 .690
UMKC 11 5 .688 18 10 .643
South Dakota 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
W. Illinois 6 10 .375 15 13 .536
Denver 5 11 .313 9 20 .310
Omaha 4 12 .250 5 22 .185
St. Thomas (MN) 3 13 .188 9 19 .321
North Dakota 2 15 .118 6 24 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Omaha at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Denver at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

South Dakota at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Omaha at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 11 3 .786 20 6 .769
Appalachian St. 12 5 .706 18 12 .600
Troy 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Georgia St. 8 5 .615 14 10 .583
South Alabama 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 8 .500 13 13 .500
Arkansas St. 7 7 .500 16 10 .615
Coastal Carolina 7 8 .467 15 12 .556
Texas-Arlington 7 9 .438 11 16 .407
Louisiana-Monroe 5 12 .294 13 16 .448
Georgia Southern 4 11 .267 11 15 .423
UALR 3 10 .231 8 17 .320

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 82, Georgia Southern 69

Georgia St. 82, Louisiana-Monroe 70

Troy 59, Texas-Arlington 53

Appalachian St. 78, UALR 66

Coastal Carolina 74, Arkansas St. 69

Texas St. 55, South Alabama 52

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Troy, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 12 0 1.000 23 2 .920
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 10 3 .769 22 6 .786
San Francisco 9 5 .643 22 7 .759
Santa Clara 8 5 .615 18 10 .643
BYU 7 6 .538 19 9 .679
San Diego 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Portland 6 6 .500 16 12 .571
Pacific 3 9 .250 8 19 .296
Loyola Marymount 2 11 .154 9 16 .360
Pepperdine 1 13 .071 7 22 .241

___

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at BYU, 10 p.m.

Portland at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Portland at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 7:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
Seattle 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
Sam Houston St. 12 3 .800 17 11 .607
Stephen F. Austin 10 4 .714 18 8 .692
Grand Canyon 9 5 .643 19 7 .731
Abilene Christian 8 6 .571 17 8 .680
Utah Valley St. 8 6 .571 17 9 .654
Tarleton St. 7 7 .500 12 15 .444
Dixie St. 6 8 .429 13 14 .481
Cal Baptist 4 10 .286 14 13 .519
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 13 .133 7 20 .259
Chicago St. 2 13 .133 6 22 .214
Lamar 0 12 .000 2 23 .080

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Canyon 85, Chicago St. 64

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

