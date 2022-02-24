Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|UNC-Wilmington
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|8
|.704
|Hofstra
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Drexel
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|12
|.538
|Coll. of Charleston
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|12
|.556
|James Madison
|6
|11
|.353
|15
|13
|.536
|Elon
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|21
|.276
|William & Mary
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|24
|.172
|Northeastern
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|20
|.259
___
Towson 84, James Madison 65
William & Mary at Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.
Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.
Coll. of Charleston at Delaware, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Elon at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Elon at Northeastern, Noon
William & Mary at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Delaware, 4 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 4 p.m.
Towson at James Madison, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|13
|1
|.929
|20
|4
|.833
|UAB
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|7
|.731
|UTEP
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|11
|.593
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|UTSA
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
|Southern Miss.
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|21
|.222
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|7
|.741
|W. Kentucky
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|FAU
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Charlotte
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|FIU
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|Old Dominion
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Marshall
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|17
|.393
___
FIU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Rice, 8 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 8 p.m.
FAU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
FIU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Rice, 7 p.m.
UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|4
|.789
|19
|7
|.731
|Fort Wayne
|13
|6
|.684
|18
|10
|.643
|N. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Wright St.
|13
|7
|.650
|16
|13
|.552
|Oakland
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Youngstown St.
|12
|7
|.632
|18
|11
|.621
|Detroit
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|13
|.480
|Ill.-Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|15
|.423
|Milwaukee
|7
|13
|.350
|9
|20
|.310
|Robert Morris
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|21
|.250
|Green Bay
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|23
|.148
|IUPUI
|1
|14
|.067
|3
|23
|.115
___
Cleveland St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at IUPUI, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Green Bay at IUPUI, 4:45 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|10
|.615
|Princeton
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Penn
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Cornell
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Brown
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Dartmouth
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|16
|.304
|Columbia
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|20
|.167
___
Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Penn at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Brown, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|5
|.815
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|9
|.667
|Siena
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|11
|.542
|St. Peter’s
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|11
|.522
|Marist
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|13
|.500
|Manhattan
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|11
|.560
|Quinnipiac
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|12
|.500
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|13
|.480
|Rider
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|16
|.385
|Fairfield
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|Canisius
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
___
Siena at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Niagara at Rider, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|5
|.821
|Toledo
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|6
|.786
|Kent St.
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|9
|.667
|Buffalo
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|8
|.680
|Akron
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|9
|.667
|Ball St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|15
|.444
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|15
|.444
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|19
|.240
|N. Illinois
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|18
|.308
|Bowling Green
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|16
|.429
|E. Michigan
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|18
|.357
|W. Michigan
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|22
|.214
___
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, Noon
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|NC Central
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|12
|.538
|Howard
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|11
|.560
|SC State
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|12
|.556
|Coppin St.
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|20
|.231
|Morgan St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Delaware St.
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
___
NC Central at Howard, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|6
|.786
|N. Iowa
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|10
|.630
|Drake
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|9
|.700
|Missouri St.
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|9
|.700
|Bradley
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|13
|.552
|S. Illinois
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|Valparaiso
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|16
|.448
|Indiana St.
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|18
|.379
|Illinois St.
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
|Evansville
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|22
|.214
___
N. Iowa 88, Indiana St. 82
Drake 71, Valparaiso 65
Loyola Chicago 82, Evansville 31
Missouri St. 83, Bradley 67
S. Illinois 90, Illinois St. 69
S. Illinois at Drake, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Missouri St. at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Bradley, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|6
|.786
|Wyoming
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|5
|.815
|Colorado St.
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|4
|.846
|San Diego St.
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|UNLV
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|11
|.607
|Fresno St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Utah St.
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|13
|.552
|Nevada
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|14
|.462
|New Mexico
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|17
|.393
|Air Force
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|16
|.385
|San Jose St.
|1
|14
|.067
|8
|19
|.296
___
Colorado St. 61, Wyoming 55
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Air Force at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Nevada at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|13
|1
|.929
|19
|3
|.864
|Bryant
|13
|2
|.867
|17
|9
|.654
|LIU
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|13
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|14
|.462
|Merrimack
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|17
|.370
|Sacred Heart
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|19
|.296
|CCSU
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|21
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|10
|.231
|3
|20
|.130
___
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at LIU, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Bryant at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
Wagner at Bryant, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|16
|0
|1.000
|26
|2
|.929
|Belmont
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|5
|.828
|Morehead St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|SE Missouri
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|Austin Peay
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|16
|.385
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
|UT Martin
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|20
|.286
|E. Illinois
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|24
|.172
___
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Belmont at Murray St., 9 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Belmont, 6 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.