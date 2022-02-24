On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 15 1 .938 23 5 .821
UMBC 9 7 .563 14 13 .519
Albany (NY) 9 7 .563 13 15 .464
Stony Brook 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
New Hampshire 8 8 .500 13 12 .520
Binghamton 8 8 .500 11 14 .440
Hartford 7 8 .467 9 18 .333
Mass.-Lowell 6 9 .400 14 13 .519
NJIT 6 10 .375 11 15 .423
Maine 3 13 .188 6 21 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Vermont 66, Binghamton 49

UMBC 92, Hartford 85

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Albany (NY) 72, Maine 68

Mass.-Lowell 67, Stony Brook 50

New Hampshire 83, NJIT 55

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at New Hampshire, Noon

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
SMU 11 3 .786 20 6 .769
Memphis 9 5 .643 15 9 .625
Temple 8 5 .615 15 9 .625
Tulane 9 6 .600 12 12 .500
UCF 9 7 .563 17 9 .654
Cincinnati 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
East Carolina 5 10 .333 14 13 .519
Wichita St. 4 8 .333 13 11 .542
Tulsa 3 12 .200 9 17 .346
South Florida 2 13 .133 7 20 .259

___

Wednesday’s Games

East Carolina 64, South Florida 60

SMU 75, Tulsa 61

Houston 81, Tulane 67

UCF 75, Cincinnati 61

Thursday’s Games

Temple at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 13 2 .867 23 4 .852
VCU 12 3 .800 19 7 .731
Dayton 12 3 .800 20 8 .714
St. Bonaventure 10 4 .714 18 7 .720
Saint Louis 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Richmond 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
George Washington 7 7 .500 11 15 .423
George Mason 6 7 .462 13 13 .500
Fordham 6 8 .429 13 13 .500
UMass 5 9 .357 12 14 .462
Rhode Island 4 10 .286 13 13 .500
Saint Joseph’s 4 11 .267 10 16 .385
La Salle 2 13 .133 7 18 .280
Duquesne 1 13 .071 6 20 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

Dayton 82, UMass 61

Davidson 74, Duquesne 50

Fordham 60, La Salle 54

VCU 72, George Mason 66

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

Dayton at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.

VCU at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Notre Dame 13 4 .765 20 8 .714
Miami 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
North Carolina 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
Wake Forest 11 7 .611 21 8 .724
Virginia 11 7 .611 17 11 .607
Virginia Tech 9 8 .529 17 11 .607
Syracuse 9 8 .529 15 13 .536
Florida St. 7 10 .412 14 13 .519
Louisville 6 11 .353 12 15 .444
Boston College 6 11 .353 11 16 .407
Pittsburgh 6 12 .333 11 18 .379
Clemson 5 12 .294 13 15 .464
Georgia Tech 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
NC State 4 13 .235 11 17 .393

___

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson 80, Wake Forest 69

Boston College 69, NC State 61

Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69

Duke 65, Virginia 61

Virginia Tech 62, Georgia Tech 58

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 12 3 .800 19 9 .679
Bellarmine 11 4 .733 17 12 .586
Cent. Arkansas 7 8 .467 10 18 .357
Lipscomb 5 10 .333 12 18 .400
E. Kentucky 4 11 .267 12 17 .414
North Alabama 2 13 .133 9 19 .321

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 11 4 .733 19 8 .704
Liberty 11 4 .733 20 10 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 9 6 .600 19 10 .655
Kennesaw St. 7 8 .467 12 16 .429
North Florida 6 9 .400 10 19 .345
Stetson 5 10 .333 11 17 .393

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bellarmine 76, Lipscomb 73

Jacksonville 71, North Florida 39

Jacksonville St. 81, E. Kentucky 68

Kennesaw St. 75, Stetson 71

Florida Gulf Coast 82, Liberty 72, OT

Cent. Arkansas 81, North Alabama 72

Saturday’s Games

Bellarmine at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
Baylor 11 4 .733 23 5 .821
Texas Tech 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Texas 9 6 .600 20 8 .714
TCU 6 8 .429 17 9 .654
Iowa St. 6 9 .400 19 9 .679
Kansas St. 6 9 .400 14 13 .519
Oklahoma St. 6 9 .400 13 14 .481
Oklahoma 4 11 .267 14 14 .500
West Virginia 3 12 .200 14 14 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa St. 84, West Virginia 81

Texas 75, TCU 66

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, Noon

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 13 2 .867 23 3 .885
Villanova 14 4 .778 21 7 .750
UConn 11 5 .688 20 7 .741
Creighton 11 5 .688 19 8 .704
Marquette 9 7 .563 17 10 .630
Seton Hall 8 8 .500 17 9 .654
Xavier 7 9 .438 17 10 .630
St. John’s 7 9 .438 15 12 .556
Butler 6 12 .333 13 16 .448
DePaul 3 13 .188 12 14 .462
Georgetown 0 15 .000 6 20 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

Creighton 81, St. John’s 78

Providence 99, Xavier 92, 3OT

Seton Hall 66, Butler 60

Thursday’s Games

DePaul at Georgetown, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.

Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 13 3 .813 21 6 .778
Weber St. 12 5 .706 19 9 .679
S. Utah 11 5 .688 17 9 .654
N. Colorado 11 5 .688 16 12 .571
Montana 10 6 .625 17 10 .630
E. Washington 8 8 .500 14 13 .519
Portland St. 7 9 .438 9 15 .375
N. Arizona 5 11 .313 9 18 .333
Idaho 5 11 .313 8 18 .308
Idaho St. 4 13 .235 6 20 .231
Sacramento St. 3 13 .188 7 16 .304

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 14 1 .933 22 6 .786
Campbell 8 7 .533 15 11 .577
High Point 6 9 .400 12 17 .414
NC A&T 6 9 .400 11 18 .379
Radford 6 9 .400 10 17 .370
Hampton 5 10 .333 9 17 .346

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 12 2 .857 19 8 .704
Gardner-Webb 11 4 .733 17 11 .607
SC-Upstate 9 5 .643 12 14 .462
UNC-Asheville 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Presbyterian 4 11 .267 12 18 .400
Charleston Southern 1 14 .067 5 23 .179

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 60, UNC-Asheville 59

Hampton 68, Campbell 66

Longwood 71, Radford 66

High Point 78, NC A&T 58

Presbyterian 68, Charleston Southern 48

Thursday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at High Point, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Radford at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 13 4 .765 24 4 .857
Wisconsin 13 4 .765 22 5 .815
Illinois 12 4 .750 19 7 .731
Ohio St. 10 5 .667 17 7 .708
Rutgers 10 7 .588 16 11 .593
Iowa 9 7 .563 19 8 .704
Michigan St. 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Michigan 9 7 .563 15 11 .577
Indiana 7 9 .438 16 10 .615
Penn St. 6 10 .375 11 13 .458
Northwestern 6 11 .353 13 13 .500
Maryland 5 11 .313 13 14 .481
Minnesota 4 13 .235 13 13 .500
Nebraska 1 15 .063 7 20 .259

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan 71, Rutgers 62

Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 67

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Michigan St., Noon

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Long Beach St. 10 2 .833 15 10 .600
Cal St.-Fullerton 9 3 .750 16 8 .667
UC Irvine 7 3 .700 13 7 .650
UC Riverside 7 4 .636 14 9 .609
Hawaii 7 4 .636 13 9 .591
UC Davis 4 3 .571 11 7 .611
UC Santa Barbara 4 5 .444 12 10 .545
CS Northridge 3 9 .250 7 18 .280
CS Bakersfield 2 10 .167 7 15 .318
Cal Poly 1 11 .083 5 19 .208
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 11 14 .440

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!