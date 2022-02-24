Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|15
|1
|.938
|23
|5
|.821
|UMBC
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|13
|.519
|Albany (NY)
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|15
|.464
|Stony Brook
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|New Hampshire
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Binghamton
|8
|8
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Hartford
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|18
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|15
|.423
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|21
|.222
___
Vermont 66, Binghamton 49
UMBC 92, Hartford 85
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
Albany (NY) 72, Maine 68
Mass.-Lowell 67, Stony Brook 50
New Hampshire 83, NJIT 55
Binghamton at New Hampshire, Noon
Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 4 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|SMU
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|6
|.769
|Memphis
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Temple
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|Tulane
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|12
|.500
|UCF
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|9
|.654
|Cincinnati
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|Wichita St.
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|Tulsa
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|17
|.346
|South Florida
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|20
|.259
___
East Carolina 64, South Florida 60
SMU 75, Tulsa 61
Houston 81, Tulane 67
UCF 75, Cincinnati 61
Temple at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|4
|.852
|VCU
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Dayton
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|8
|.714
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|Saint Louis
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Richmond
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|George Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|George Mason
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Fordham
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|UMass
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Rhode Island
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|16
|.385
|La Salle
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|18
|.280
|Duquesne
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|20
|.231
___
Dayton 82, UMass 61
Davidson 74, Duquesne 50
Fordham 60, La Salle 54
VCU 72, George Mason 66
Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.
Dayton at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.
VCU at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Notre Dame
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Miami
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|North Carolina
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Wake Forest
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Virginia
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|11
|.607
|Virginia Tech
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Syracuse
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Florida St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisville
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|15
|.444
|Boston College
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|16
|.407
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Clemson
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|Georgia Tech
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|NC State
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
___
Clemson 80, Wake Forest 69
Boston College 69, NC State 61
Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69
Duke 65, Virginia 61
Virginia Tech 62, Georgia Tech 58
North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 3 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|9
|.679
|Bellarmine
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|12
|.586
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|18
|.357
|Lipscomb
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|18
|.400
|E. Kentucky
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|17
|.414
|North Alabama
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|Liberty
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|10
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|10
|.655
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|North Florida
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|19
|.345
|Stetson
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
___
Bellarmine 76, Lipscomb 73
Jacksonville 71, North Florida 39
Jacksonville St. 81, E. Kentucky 68
Kennesaw St. 75, Stetson 71
Florida Gulf Coast 82, Liberty 72, OT
Cent. Arkansas 81, North Alabama 72
Bellarmine at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
North Florida at Stetson, 1 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Baylor
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|5
|.821
|Texas Tech
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Texas
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|TCU
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|9
|.654
|Iowa St.
|6
|9
|.400
|19
|9
|.679
|Kansas St.
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|Oklahoma
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|14
|.500
|West Virginia
|3
|12
|.200
|14
|14
|.500
___
Iowa St. 84, West Virginia 81
Texas 75, TCU 66
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, Noon
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at TCU, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|3
|.885
|Villanova
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|7
|.750
|UConn
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Marquette
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Seton Hall
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|10
|.630
|St. John’s
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Butler
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|DePaul
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgetown
|0
|15
|.000
|6
|20
|.231
___
Creighton 81, St. John’s 78
Providence 99, Xavier 92, 3OT
Seton Hall 66, Butler 60
DePaul at Georgetown, 8 p.m.
Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.
Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Weber St.
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|9
|.679
|S. Utah
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|9
|.654
|N. Colorado
|11
|5
|.688
|16
|12
|.571
|Montana
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|E. Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|15
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|18
|.333
|Idaho
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|18
|.308
|Idaho St.
|4
|13
|.235
|6
|20
|.231
|Sacramento St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|16
|.304
___
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|14
|1
|.933
|22
|6
|.786
|Campbell
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|High Point
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|17
|.414
|NC A&T
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|18
|.379
|Radford
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|17
|.370
|Hampton
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|8
|.704
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|11
|.607
|SC-Upstate
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|14
|.462
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Presbyterian
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|18
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|1
|14
|.067
|5
|23
|.179
___
Gardner-Webb 60, UNC-Asheville 59
Hampton 68, Campbell 66
Longwood 71, Radford 66
High Point 78, NC A&T 58
Presbyterian 68, Charleston Southern 48
SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Hampton at High Point, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Longwood at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Radford at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Wisconsin
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|5
|.815
|Illinois
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|7
|.731
|Ohio St.
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Rutgers
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|11
|.593
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|8
|.704
|Michigan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|11
|.577
|Indiana
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|10
|.615
|Penn St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|13
|.458
|Northwestern
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|13
|.500
|Maryland
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|14
|.481
|Minnesota
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|13
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|20
|.259
___
Michigan 71, Rutgers 62
Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 67
Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan St., Noon
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|10
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|7
|.650
|UC Riverside
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Hawaii
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|UC Davis
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|CS Northridge
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|15
|.318
|Cal Poly
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|19
|.208
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|14
|.440
___
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.