Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|15
|1
|.938
|25
|2
|.926
|Southern Cal
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|UCLA
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|6
|.769
|Oregon
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Colorado
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|10
|.643
|Washington St.
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Stanford
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|12
|.556
|Arizona St.
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|16
|.407
|California
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|Utah
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|17
|.393
|Oregon St.
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|23
|.115
___
Arizona St. 82, Colorado 65
Oregon 68, UCLA 63
Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.
Southern Cal 94, Oregon St. 91, 2OT
Arizona 97, Utah 77
UCLA at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Washington St. at Washington, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Stanford at California, 8:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|15
|2
|.882
|19
|11
|.633
|Navy
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|9
|.679
|Boston U.
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Lehigh
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|18
|.379
|Loyola (Md.)
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Army
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|15
|.483
|Lafayette
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|18
|.357
|Holy Cross
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|20
|.310
|American
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|21
|.276
|Bucknell
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|22
|.241
___
Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|13
|2
|.867
|25
|3
|.893
|Kentucky
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Arkansas
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Tennessee
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|7
|.741
|Alabama
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|South Carolina
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|LSU
|7
|8
|.467
|19
|9
|.679
|Florida
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|Mississippi St.
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Texas A&M
|6
|9
|.400
|17
|11
|.607
|Vanderbilt
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|Mississippi
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|15
|.464
|Missouri
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|Georgia
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|22
|.214
___
Florida at Georgia, Noon
Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Missouri at LSU, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Furman
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|11
|.633
|Samford
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|9
|.690
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|12
|.586
|Wofford
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|12
|.586
|VMI
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|Mercer
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|15
|.500
|ETSU
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|The Citadel
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|W. Carolina
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|20
|.333
___
Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Samford at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Wofford, 7 p.m.
ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|9
|.679
|New Orleans
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|10
|.615
|SE Louisiana
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|13
|.552
|Texas A&M-CC
|5
|6
|.455
|18
|10
|.643
|Houston Baptist
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|15
|.375
|McNeese St.
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|19
|.345
|Northwestern St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|21
|.276
|Incarnate Word
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
___
Houston Baptist 82, Incarnate Word 68
Texas A&M-CC 65, McNeese St. 53
Nicholls 80, Northwestern St. 62
SE Louisiana 84, New Orleans 79
New Orleans at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Southern
|11
|4
|.733
|13
|11
|.542
|Alcorn St.
|10
|4
|.714
|11
|15
|.423
|Southern U.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|Grambling St.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|15
|.423
|Prairie View
|8
|5
|.615
|8
|15
|.348
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|22
|.214
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|9
|6
|.600
|11
|15
|.423
|Alabama A&M
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|16
|.360
|Jackson St.
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|17
|.320
|Alabama St.
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|20
|.259
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|20
|.259
|MVSU
|2
|13
|.133
|2
|23
|.080
___
Florida A&M at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|17
|0
|1.000
|26
|4
|.867
|N. Dakota St.
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|9
|.690
|UMKC
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Oral Roberts
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|10
|.643
|South Dakota
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|W. Illinois
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|13
|.552
|Denver
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|20
|.333
|Omaha
|4
|13
|.235
|5
|23
|.179
|St. Thomas (MN)
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|20
|.310
|North Dakota
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|24
|.200
___
W. Illinois 88, Omaha 76
S. Dakota St. 106, Oral Roberts 102, OT
Denver 91, St. Thomas (MN) 80
UMKC 72, South Dakota 63
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Omaha at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|6
|.769
|Appalachian St.
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|12
|.600
|Troy
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Georgia St.
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|10
|.583
|South Alabama
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|10
|.615
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|12
|.556
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|16
|.448
|Georgia Southern
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|UALR
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|17
|.320
___
Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Troy, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|0
|1.000
|24
|2
|.923
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|11
|3
|.786
|23
|6
|.793
|Santa Clara
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|10
|.655
|San Francisco
|9
|6
|.600
|22
|8
|.733
|BYU
|8
|6
|.571
|20
|9
|.690
|Portland
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|12
|.586
|San Diego
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Pacific
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|20
|.286
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|17
|.346
|Pepperdine
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|23
|.233
___
Gonzaga 89, San Francisco 73
BYU 79, Loyola Marymount 59
Portland 75, Pacific 69
Santa Clara 89, Pepperdine 73
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 60, San Diego 46
San Francisco at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Portland at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 7:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at BYU, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Seattle
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|8
|.724
|Sam Houston St.
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|12
|.586
|Stephen F. Austin
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|Grand Canyon
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|7
|.731
|Abilene Christian
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Utah Valley St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|9
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|Dixie St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|15
|.464
|Cal Baptist
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|Chicago St.
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|22
|.214
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|14
|.125
|7
|21
|.250
|Lamar
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
___
Stephen F. Austin 69, Sam Houston St. 67
Abilene Christian 77, Lamar 42
Tarleton St. 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 62
Utah Valley St. 67, Seattle 52
Cal Baptist 71, Dixie St. 61
New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.