The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 15 1 .938 25 2 .926
Southern Cal 13 4 .765 24 4 .857
UCLA 12 5 .706 20 6 .769
Oregon 11 6 .647 18 10 .643
Colorado 10 8 .556 18 10 .643
Washington St. 8 8 .500 15 12 .556
Washington 8 8 .500 13 13 .500
Stanford 8 9 .471 15 12 .556
Arizona St. 7 10 .412 11 16 .407
California 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
Utah 4 14 .222 11 17 .393
Oregon St. 1 15 .063 3 23 .115

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. 82, Colorado 65

Oregon 68, UCLA 63

Southern Cal 94, Oregon St. 91, 2OT

Arizona 97, Utah 77

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Washington, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Stanford at California, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 15 2 .882 19 11 .633
Navy 12 5 .706 19 9 .679
Boston U. 11 6 .647 20 10 .667
Lehigh 9 8 .529 11 18 .379
Loyola (Md.) 8 9 .471 14 14 .500
Army 8 9 .471 14 15 .483
Lafayette 7 10 .412 10 18 .357
Holy Cross 7 10 .412 9 20 .310
American 4 13 .235 8 21 .276
Bucknell 4 13 .235 7 22 .241

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 13 2 .867 25 3 .893
Kentucky 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Arkansas 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Tennessee 11 4 .733 20 7 .741
Alabama 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
South Carolina 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
LSU 7 8 .467 19 9 .679
Florida 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
Mississippi St. 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
Texas A&M 6 9 .400 17 11 .607
Vanderbilt 6 9 .400 14 13 .519
Mississippi 4 11 .267 13 15 .464
Missouri 4 11 .267 10 18 .357
Georgia 1 14 .067 6 22 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Georgia, Noon

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
Furman 11 6 .647 19 11 .633
Samford 10 7 .588 20 9 .690
UNC-Greensboro 9 8 .529 17 12 .586
Wofford 9 8 .529 17 12 .586
VMI 9 8 .529 16 13 .552
Mercer 8 9 .471 15 15 .500
ETSU 6 11 .353 14 16 .467
The Citadel 6 11 .353 12 16 .429
W. Carolina 4 13 .235 10 20 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 9 2 .818 19 9 .679
New Orleans 9 2 .818 16 10 .615
SE Louisiana 8 4 .667 16 13 .552
Texas A&M-CC 5 6 .455 18 10 .643
Houston Baptist 5 6 .455 9 15 .375
McNeese St. 4 8 .333 10 19 .345
Northwestern St. 4 8 .333 8 21 .276
Incarnate Word 2 10 .167 6 23 .207

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston Baptist 82, Incarnate Word 68

Texas A&M-CC 65, McNeese St. 53

Nicholls 80, Northwestern St. 62

SE Louisiana 84, New Orleans 79

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas Southern 11 4 .733 13 11 .542
Alcorn St. 10 4 .714 11 15 .423
Southern U. 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
Grambling St. 8 5 .615 11 15 .423
Prairie View 8 5 .615 8 15 .348
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 11 .267 6 22 .214

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 9 6 .600 11 15 .423
Alabama A&M 8 7 .533 9 16 .360
Jackson St. 6 8 .429 8 17 .320
Alabama St. 6 9 .400 7 20 .259
Bethune-Cookman 5 10 .333 7 20 .259
MVSU 2 13 .133 2 23 .080

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 17 0 1.000 26 4 .867
N. Dakota St. 12 5 .706 20 9 .690
UMKC 12 5 .706 19 10 .655
Oral Roberts 12 5 .706 18 10 .643
South Dakota 10 7 .588 17 11 .607
W. Illinois 7 10 .412 16 13 .552
Denver 6 11 .353 10 20 .333
Omaha 4 13 .235 5 23 .179
St. Thomas (MN) 3 14 .176 9 20 .310
North Dakota 2 15 .118 6 24 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois 88, Omaha 76

S. Dakota St. 106, Oral Roberts 102, OT

Denver 91, St. Thomas (MN) 80

UMKC 72, South Dakota 63

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Omaha at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 11 3 .786 20 6 .769
Appalachian St. 12 5 .706 18 12 .600
Troy 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Georgia St. 8 5 .615 14 10 .583
South Alabama 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 8 .500 13 13 .500
Arkansas St. 7 7 .500 16 10 .615
Coastal Carolina 7 8 .467 15 12 .556
Texas-Arlington 7 9 .438 11 16 .407
Louisiana-Monroe 5 12 .294 13 16 .448
Georgia Southern 4 11 .267 11 15 .423
UALR 3 10 .231 8 17 .320

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Troy, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 0 1.000 24 2 .923
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 11 3 .786 23 6 .793
Santa Clara 9 5 .643 19 10 .655
San Francisco 9 6 .600 22 8 .733
BYU 8 6 .571 20 9 .690
Portland 7 6 .538 17 12 .586
San Diego 7 8 .467 14 14 .500
Pacific 3 10 .231 8 20 .286
Loyola Marymount 2 12 .143 9 17 .346
Pepperdine 1 14 .067 7 23 .233

___

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga 89, San Francisco 73

BYU 79, Loyola Marymount 59

Portland 75, Pacific 69

Santa Clara 89, Pepperdine 73

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 60, San Diego 46

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Portland at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 7:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
Seattle 12 4 .750 21 8 .724
Sam Houston St. 12 4 .750 17 12 .586
Stephen F. Austin 11 4 .733 19 8 .704
Grand Canyon 9 5 .643 19 7 .731
Abilene Christian 9 6 .600 18 8 .692
Utah Valley St. 9 6 .600 18 9 .667
Tarleton St. 8 7 .533 13 15 .464
Dixie St. 6 9 .400 13 15 .464
Cal Baptist 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Chicago St. 2 13 .133 6 22 .214
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 14 .125 7 21 .250
Lamar 0 13 .000 2 24 .077

___

Thursday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 69, Sam Houston St. 67

Abilene Christian 77, Lamar 42

Tarleton St. 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 62

Utah Valley St. 67, Seattle 52

Cal Baptist 71, Dixie St. 61

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

