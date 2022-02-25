On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 14 3 .824 20 8 .714
Towson 13 3 .813 22 7 .759
Hofstra 11 5 .688 19 10 .655
Delaware 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Drexel 9 8 .529 14 13 .519
Coll. of Charleston 8 8 .500 16 12 .571
James Madison 6 11 .353 15 13 .536
Elon 6 11 .353 9 21 .300
William & Mary 4 13 .235 5 25 .167
Northeastern 2 15 .118 8 20 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Northeastern 62, William & Mary 28

Coll. of Charleston 99, Delaware 96

UNC-Wilmington 69, Drexel 63

Elon 81, Hofstra 55

Saturday’s Games

Elon at Northeastern, Noon

William & Mary at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Delaware, 4 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 4 p.m.

Towson at James Madison, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 14 1 .933 21 4 .840
UAB 11 4 .733 21 7 .750
Louisiana Tech 11 4 .733 20 7 .741
UTEP 9 6 .600 16 11 .593
Rice 6 9 .400 14 13 .519
UTSA 2 14 .125 9 20 .310
Southern Miss. 1 14 .067 6 22 .214

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 12 3 .800 21 7 .750
W. Kentucky 9 6 .600 17 11 .607
Charlotte 8 7 .533 15 12 .556
FAU 8 7 .533 15 13 .536
Old Dominion 6 9 .400 11 17 .393
FIU 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Marshall 4 12 .250 11 18 .379

___

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 64, FIU 55

Middle Tennessee 74, Marshall 65

Old Dominion 70, FAU 51

North Texas 85, Southern Miss. 61

Louisiana Tech 83, Rice 79

UAB 68, UTSA 56

Saturday’s Games

FAU at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

FIU at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Rice, 7 p.m.

UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 5 .750 19 8 .704
Fort Wayne 14 6 .700 19 10 .655
N. Kentucky 13 6 .684 17 11 .607
Wright St. 14 7 .667 17 13 .567
Detroit 10 6 .625 13 13 .500
Oakland 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
Youngstown St. 12 8 .600 18 12 .600
Ill.-Chicago 8 10 .444 12 15 .444
Milwaukee 8 13 .381 10 20 .333
Robert Morris 5 15 .250 7 22 .241
Green Bay 3 16 .158 4 24 .143
IUPUI 1 15 .063 3 24 .111

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 74, Cleveland St. 67

N. Kentucky 78, Robert Morris 64

Fort Wayne 81, Oakland 70

Wright St. 84, Youngstown St. 71

Milwaukee 66, IUPUI 54

Ill.-Chicago 81, Green Bay 77

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Green Bay at IUPUI, 4:45 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Yale 10 2 .833 16 10 .615
Princeton 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Penn 9 3 .750 12 13 .480
Harvard 5 6 .455 13 10 .565
Cornell 5 7 .417 13 10 .565
Brown 4 8 .333 12 15 .444
Dartmouth 4 8 .333 7 16 .304
Columbia 1 11 .083 4 20 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Penn at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Brown, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Princeton at Harvard, Noon

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 14 2 .875 22 5 .815
Siena 11 6 .647 14 11 .560
Monmouth (NJ) 10 6 .625 18 9 .667
St. Peter’s 10 6 .625 12 11 .522
Marist 8 9 .471 13 13 .500
Manhattan 7 9 .438 14 11 .560
Niagara 7 9 .438 12 13 .480
Quinnipiac 7 10 .412 12 13 .480
Rider 6 10 .375 10 16 .385
Fairfield 6 11 .353 12 16 .429
Canisius 4 12 .250 8 19 .296

___

Thursday’s Games

Siena 78, Quinnipiac 71

Friday’s Games

Canisius at Iona, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Niagara at Rider, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Canisius at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Iona at Rider, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Siena, 2 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Ohio 14 3 .824 23 5 .821
Toledo 14 3 .824 22 6 .786
Kent St. 13 4 .765 18 9 .667
Buffalo 12 4 .750 18 8 .692
Akron 11 6 .647 18 9 .667
Ball St. 7 9 .438 12 15 .444
Cent. Michigan 6 9 .400 7 19 .269
Miami (Ohio) 6 11 .353 12 16 .429
Bowling Green 5 12 .294 12 16 .429
E. Michigan 5 12 .294 10 18 .357
N. Illinois 5 12 .294 8 19 .296
W. Michigan 2 15 .118 6 22 .214

___

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 83, Miami (Ohio) 69

Buffalo 79, N. Illinois 68

Friday’s Games

Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, Noon

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 9 2 .818 18 6 .750
NC Central 7 3 .700 14 12 .538
Howard 7 4 .636 14 11 .560
SC State 7 4 .636 15 12 .556
Coppin St. 5 6 .455 6 20 .231
Morgan St. 4 6 .400 9 13 .409
Md.-Eastern Shore 4 7 .364 9 13 .409
Delaware St. 0 11 .000 2 22 .083

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Howard, 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 4:30 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola Chicago 13 4 .765 22 6 .786
N. Iowa 13 4 .765 17 10 .630
Drake 12 5 .706 21 9 .700
Missouri St. 12 5 .706 21 9 .700
Bradley 10 7 .588 16 13 .552
S. Illinois 9 8 .529 16 13 .552
Valparaiso 6 11 .353 13 16 .448
Indiana St. 4 13 .235 11 18 .379
Illinois St. 4 13 .235 11 19 .367
Evansville 2 15 .118 6 22 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois at Drake, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bradley, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 13 2 .867 22 6 .786
Wyoming 11 3 .786 22 5 .815
Colorado St. 12 4 .750 22 4 .846
San Diego St. 9 4 .692 17 7 .708
UNLV 9 6 .600 17 11 .607
Fresno St. 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
Utah St. 7 9 .438 16 13 .552
Nevada 6 9 .400 12 14 .462
New Mexico 3 11 .214 11 17 .393
Air Force 3 12 .200 10 16 .385
San Jose St. 1 14 .067 8 19 .296

___

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Nevada at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 14 2 .875 18 9 .667
Wagner 13 2 .867 19 4 .826
LIU 11 6 .647 14 13 .519
Mount St. Mary’s 8 7 .533 12 15 .444
Merrimack 8 8 .500 13 16 .448
St. Francis (NY) 7 10 .412 10 18 .357
Sacred Heart 5 10 .333 9 19 .321
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 12 .294 9 19 .321
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 10 .286 4 20 .167
CCSU 4 12 .250 7 22 .241

___

Thursday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson 88, Wagner 86, OT

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, CCSU 63

LIU 85, Merrimack 74

Sacred Heart 77, Mount St. Mary’s 65

Bryant 86, St. Francis (NY) 69

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Wagner at Bryant, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 17 0 1.000 27 2 .931
Belmont 14 3 .824 24 6 .800
Morehead St. 13 4 .765 21 9 .700
SE Missouri 8 8 .500 13 16 .448
Tennessee St. 8 9 .471 13 16 .448
Austin Peay 7 10 .412 11 16 .407
Tennessee Tech 6 10 .375 9 20 .310
SIU-Edwardsville 4 13 .235 10 20 .333
UT Martin 4 13 .235 8 21 .276
E. Illinois 3 14 .176 5 25 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Missouri 76, UT Martin 69

Morehead St. 82, E. Illinois 46

Austin Peay 68, SIU-Edwardsville 64, OT

Tennessee St. 92, Tennessee Tech 56

Murray St. 76, Belmont 43

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Belmont, 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

