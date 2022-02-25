On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 15 1 .938 23 5 .821
UMBC 9 7 .563 14 13 .519
Albany (NY) 9 7 .563 13 15 .464
Stony Brook 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
New Hampshire 8 8 .500 13 12 .520
Binghamton 8 8 .500 11 14 .440
Hartford 7 8 .467 9 18 .333
Mass.-Lowell 6 9 .400 14 13 .519
NJIT 6 10 .375 11 15 .423
Maine 3 13 .188 6 21 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at New Hampshire, Noon

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
SMU 11 3 .786 20 6 .769
Memphis 10 5 .667 16 9 .640
Tulane 9 6 .600 12 12 .500
Temple 8 6 .571 15 10 .600
UCF 9 7 .563 17 9 .654
Cincinnati 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
East Carolina 5 10 .333 14 13 .519
Wichita St. 4 8 .333 13 11 .542
Tulsa 3 12 .200 9 17 .346
South Florida 2 13 .133 7 20 .259

___

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 78, Temple 64

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

SMU at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Tulane at Temple, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 13 2 .867 23 4 .852
VCU 12 3 .800 19 7 .731
Dayton 12 3 .800 20 8 .714
St. Bonaventure 10 4 .714 18 7 .720
Saint Louis 10 5 .667 19 9 .679
Richmond 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
George Washington 7 7 .500 11 15 .423
George Mason 6 7 .462 13 13 .500
Fordham 6 8 .429 13 13 .500
UMass 5 9 .357 12 14 .462
Rhode Island 4 10 .286 13 13 .500
Saint Joseph’s 4 11 .267 10 16 .385
La Salle 2 13 .133 7 18 .280
Duquesne 1 13 .071 6 20 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

Dayton at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.

VCU at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

George Washington at George Mason, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 14 3 .824 24 4 .857
Notre Dame 13 4 .765 20 8 .714
Miami 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
North Carolina 12 5 .706 20 8 .714
Wake Forest 11 7 .611 21 8 .724
Virginia 11 7 .611 17 11 .607
Virginia Tech 9 8 .529 17 11 .607
Syracuse 9 8 .529 15 13 .536
Florida St. 7 10 .412 14 13 .519
Louisville 6 11 .353 12 15 .444
Boston College 6 11 .353 11 16 .407
Pittsburgh 6 12 .333 11 18 .379
Clemson 5 12 .294 13 15 .464
Georgia Tech 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
NC State 4 13 .235 11 17 .393

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 12 3 .800 19 9 .679
Bellarmine 11 4 .733 17 12 .586
Cent. Arkansas 7 8 .467 10 18 .357
Lipscomb 5 10 .333 12 18 .400
E. Kentucky 4 11 .267 12 17 .414
North Alabama 2 13 .133 9 19 .321

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville 11 4 .733 19 8 .704
Liberty 11 4 .733 20 10 .667
Florida Gulf Coast 9 6 .600 19 10 .655
Kennesaw St. 7 8 .467 12 16 .429
North Florida 6 9 .400 10 19 .345
Stetson 5 10 .333 11 17 .393

___

Saturday’s Games

Bellarmine at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
Baylor 11 4 .733 23 5 .821
Texas Tech 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Texas 9 6 .600 20 8 .714
TCU 6 8 .429 17 9 .654
Iowa St. 6 9 .400 19 9 .679
Kansas St. 6 9 .400 14 13 .519
Oklahoma St. 6 9 .400 13 14 .481
Oklahoma 4 11 .267 14 14 .500
West Virginia 3 12 .200 14 14 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, Noon

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 13 2 .867 23 3 .885
Villanova 14 4 .778 21 7 .750
UConn 11 5 .688 20 7 .741
Creighton 11 5 .688 19 8 .704
Marquette 9 7 .563 17 10 .630
Seton Hall 8 8 .500 17 9 .654
Xavier 7 9 .438 17 10 .630
St. John’s 7 9 .438 15 12 .556
Butler 6 12 .333 13 16 .448
DePaul 4 13 .235 13 14 .481
Georgetown 0 16 .000 6 21 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

DePaul 68, Georgetown 65

Saturday’s Games

Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.

Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UConn at Georgetown, Noon

St. John’s at DePaul, 5 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 13 3 .813 21 6 .778
S. Utah 12 5 .706 18 9 .667
Weber St. 12 6 .667 19 10 .655
N. Colorado 11 6 .647 16 13 .552
Montana 10 7 .588 17 11 .607
E. Washington 9 8 .529 15 13 .536
Portland St. 8 9 .471 10 15 .400
N. Arizona 5 12 .294 9 19 .321
Idaho 5 12 .294 8 19 .296
Idaho St. 5 13 .278 7 20 .259
Sacramento St. 4 13 .235 8 16 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. 70, N. Arizona 66

E. Washington 85, N. Colorado 76

S. Utah 82, Montana 74

Portland St. 81, Weber St. 75

Sacramento St. 83, Idaho 51

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Montana St. at Montana, 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 14 1 .933 22 6 .786
Campbell 8 7 .533 15 11 .577
High Point 6 9 .400 12 17 .414
NC A&T 6 9 .400 11 18 .379
Radford 6 9 .400 10 17 .370
Hampton 5 10 .333 9 17 .346

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 2 .867 20 8 .714
Gardner-Webb 11 4 .733 17 11 .607
SC-Upstate 9 6 .600 12 15 .444
UNC-Asheville 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Presbyterian 4 11 .267 12 18 .400
Charleston Southern 1 14 .067 5 23 .179

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 89, SC-Upstate 59

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at High Point, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Radford at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 13 4 .765 24 4 .857
Wisconsin 13 4 .765 22 5 .815
Illinois 12 5 .706 19 8 .704
Ohio St. 11 5 .688 18 7 .720
Rutgers 10 7 .588 16 11 .593
Iowa 9 7 .563 19 8 .704
Michigan St. 9 7 .563 18 9 .667
Michigan 9 7 .563 15 11 .577
Indiana 8 9 .471 17 10 .630
Penn St. 6 10 .375 11 13 .458
Northwestern 6 11 .353 13 13 .500
Maryland 5 12 .294 13 15 .464
Minnesota 4 13 .235 13 13 .500
Nebraska 1 15 .063 7 20 .259

___

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 74, Maryland 64

Ohio St. 86, Illinois 83

Friday’s Games

Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Michigan St., Noon

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Long Beach St. 10 2 .833 16 10 .615
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 3 .769 17 8 .680
UC Riverside 8 4 .667 15 9 .625
Hawaii 8 4 .667 14 9 .609
UC Irvine 7 4 .636 13 8 .619
UC Santa Barbara 5 5 .500 13 10 .565
UC Davis 4 4 .500 11 8 .579
CS Northridge 3 10 .231 7 19 .269
CS Bakersfield 2 10 .167 7 15 .318
Cal Poly 1 12 .077 5 20 .200
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 11 15 .423

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 76, UC Davis 69, OT

Cal St.-Fullerton 66, UC Irvine 64

Long Beach St. 103, UC San Diego 87

UC Riverside 79, CS Northridge 57

Friday’s Games

Hawaii 63, Cal Poly 54

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.

