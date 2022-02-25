Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|15
|1
|.938
|23
|5
|.821
|UMBC
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|13
|.519
|Albany (NY)
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|15
|.464
|Stony Brook
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|New Hampshire
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Binghamton
|8
|8
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Hartford
|7
|8
|.467
|9
|18
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|15
|.423
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|21
|.222
___
Binghamton at New Hampshire, Noon
Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, 4 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|SMU
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|6
|.769
|Memphis
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Tulane
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|12
|.500
|Temple
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|UCF
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|9
|.654
|Cincinnati
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|Wichita St.
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|11
|.542
|Tulsa
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|17
|.346
|South Florida
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|20
|.259
___
Memphis 78, Temple 64
Tulsa at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
SMU at Houston, 12:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.
Tulane at Temple, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|4
|.852
|VCU
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Dayton
|12
|3
|.800
|20
|8
|.714
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|Saint Louis
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Richmond
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|George Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|George Mason
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|Fordham
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|UMass
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|Rhode Island
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|13
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|16
|.385
|La Salle
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|18
|.280
|Duquesne
|1
|13
|.071
|6
|20
|.231
___
Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.
Dayton at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.
VCU at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|14
|3
|.824
|24
|4
|.857
|Notre Dame
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Miami
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|North Carolina
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Wake Forest
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|8
|.724
|Virginia
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|11
|.607
|Virginia Tech
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|11
|.607
|Syracuse
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Florida St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|13
|.519
|Louisville
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|15
|.444
|Boston College
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|16
|.407
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Clemson
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|Georgia Tech
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|NC State
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
___
North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 3 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|9
|.679
|Bellarmine
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|12
|.586
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|18
|.357
|Lipscomb
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|18
|.400
|E. Kentucky
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|17
|.414
|North Alabama
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|Liberty
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|10
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|10
|.655
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|North Florida
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|19
|.345
|Stetson
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
___
Bellarmine at E. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
North Florida at Stetson, 1 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lipscomb, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Baylor
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|5
|.821
|Texas Tech
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Texas
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|TCU
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|9
|.654
|Iowa St.
|6
|9
|.400
|19
|9
|.679
|Kansas St.
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|Oklahoma
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|14
|.500
|West Virginia
|3
|12
|.200
|14
|14
|.500
___
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, Noon
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at TCU, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|3
|.885
|Villanova
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|7
|.750
|UConn
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Creighton
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Marquette
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Seton Hall
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|10
|.630
|St. John’s
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Butler
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|DePaul
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|14
|.481
|Georgetown
|0
|16
|.000
|6
|21
|.222
___
DePaul 68, Georgetown 65
Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.
Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
UConn at Georgetown, Noon
St. John’s at DePaul, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|S. Utah
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|9
|.667
|Weber St.
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|N. Colorado
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|13
|.552
|Montana
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|E. Washington
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Portland St.
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|15
|.400
|N. Arizona
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|19
|.321
|Idaho
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|19
|.296
|Idaho St.
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|20
|.259
|Sacramento St.
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|16
|.333
___
Idaho St. 70, N. Arizona 66
E. Washington 85, N. Colorado 76
S. Utah 82, Montana 74
Portland St. 81, Weber St. 75
Sacramento St. 83, Idaho 51
Weber St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Montana St. at Montana, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|14
|1
|.933
|22
|6
|.786
|Campbell
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|High Point
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|17
|.414
|NC A&T
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|18
|.379
|Radford
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|17
|.370
|Hampton
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|2
|.867
|20
|8
|.714
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|11
|.607
|SC-Upstate
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|15
|.444
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Presbyterian
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|18
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|1
|14
|.067
|5
|23
|.179
___
Winthrop 89, SC-Upstate 59
Hampton at High Point, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Longwood at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Radford at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Wisconsin
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|5
|.815
|Illinois
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|8
|.704
|Ohio St.
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|7
|.720
|Rutgers
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|11
|.593
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|8
|.704
|Michigan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|11
|.577
|Indiana
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|10
|.630
|Penn St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|13
|.458
|Northwestern
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|13
|.500
|Maryland
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|Minnesota
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|13
|.500
|Nebraska
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|20
|.259
___
Indiana 74, Maryland 64
Ohio St. 86, Illinois 83
Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan St., Noon
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|10
|.615
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|8
|.680
|UC Riverside
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|9
|.625
|Hawaii
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|UC Irvine
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|UC Davis
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|CS Northridge
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|19
|.269
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|15
|.318
|Cal Poly
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|20
|.200
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|15
|.423
___
UC Santa Barbara 76, UC Davis 69, OT
Cal St.-Fullerton 66, UC Irvine 64
Long Beach St. 103, UC San Diego 87
UC Riverside 79, CS Northridge 57
Hawaii 63, Cal Poly 54
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 12 a.m.
