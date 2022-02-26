On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 15 1 .938 25 2 .926
Southern Cal 13 4 .765 24 4 .857
UCLA 12 5 .706 20 6 .769
Oregon 11 6 .647 18 10 .643
Colorado 10 8 .556 18 10 .643
Washington St. 8 8 .500 15 12 .556
Washington 8 8 .500 13 13 .500
Stanford 8 9 .471 15 12 .556
Arizona St. 7 10 .412 11 16 .407
California 4 13 .235 11 17 .393
Utah 4 14 .222 11 17 .393
Oregon St. 1 15 .063 3 23 .115

___

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Washington, 6 p.m.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Stanford at California, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington St. at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 15 2 .882 19 11 .633
Navy 12 5 .706 19 9 .679
Boston U. 11 6 .647 20 10 .667
Lehigh 9 8 .529 11 18 .379
Loyola (Md.) 8 9 .471 14 14 .500
Army 8 9 .471 14 15 .483
Lafayette 7 10 .412 10 18 .357
Holy Cross 7 10 .412 9 20 .310
American 4 13 .235 8 21 .276
Bucknell 4 13 .235 7 22 .241

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Auburn 13 2 .867 25 3 .893
Kentucky 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Arkansas 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Tennessee 11 4 .733 20 7 .741
Alabama 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
South Carolina 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
LSU 7 8 .467 19 9 .679
Florida 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
Mississippi St. 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
Texas A&M 6 9 .400 17 11 .607
Vanderbilt 6 9 .400 14 13 .519
Mississippi 4 11 .267 13 15 .464
Missouri 4 11 .267 10 18 .357
Georgia 1 14 .067 6 22 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Georgia, Noon

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Chattanooga 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
Furman 11 6 .647 19 11 .633
Samford 10 7 .588 20 9 .690
UNC-Greensboro 9 8 .529 17 12 .586
Wofford 9 8 .529 17 12 .586
VMI 9 8 .529 16 13 .552
Mercer 8 9 .471 15 15 .500
ETSU 6 11 .353 14 16 .467
The Citadel 6 11 .353 12 16 .429
W. Carolina 4 13 .235 10 20 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Nicholls 9 2 .818 19 9 .679
New Orleans 9 2 .818 16 10 .615
SE Louisiana 8 4 .667 16 13 .552
Texas A&M-CC 5 6 .455 18 10 .643
Houston Baptist 5 6 .455 9 15 .375
McNeese St. 4 8 .333 10 19 .345
Northwestern St. 4 8 .333 8 21 .276
Incarnate Word 2 10 .167 6 23 .207

___

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas Southern 11 4 .733 13 11 .542
Alcorn St. 10 4 .714 11 15 .423
Southern U. 9 4 .692 15 11 .577
Grambling St. 8 5 .615 11 15 .423
Prairie View 8 5 .615 8 15 .348
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4 11 .267 6 22 .214

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida A&M 9 6 .600 11 15 .423
Alabama A&M 8 7 .533 9 16 .360
Jackson St. 6 8 .429 8 17 .320
Alabama St. 6 9 .400 7 20 .259
Bethune-Cookman 5 10 .333 7 20 .259
MVSU 2 13 .133 2 23 .080

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
S. Dakota St. 17 0 1.000 26 4 .867
N. Dakota St. 12 5 .706 20 9 .690
UMKC 12 5 .706 19 10 .655
Oral Roberts 12 5 .706 18 10 .643
South Dakota 10 7 .588 17 11 .607
W. Illinois 7 10 .412 16 13 .552
Denver 6 11 .353 10 20 .333
Omaha 4 13 .235 5 23 .179
St. Thomas (MN) 3 14 .176 9 20 .310
North Dakota 2 15 .118 6 24 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Omaha at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas St. 12 3 .800 21 6 .778
Appalachian St. 12 6 .667 18 13 .581
Georgia St. 9 5 .643 15 10 .600
Troy 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
South Alabama 9 7 .563 19 10 .655
Arkansas St. 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
Coastal Carolina 8 8 .500 16 12 .571
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 9 .471 13 14 .481
Texas-Arlington 7 10 .412 11 17 .393
Georgia Southern 5 11 .313 12 15 .444
Louisiana-Monroe 5 13 .278 13 17 .433
UALR 3 11 .214 8 18 .308

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia Southern 81, Louisiana-Monroe 75, OT

Georgia St. 65, Louisiana-Lafayette 58

Coastal Carolina 68, UALR 55

Arkansas St. 62, Appalachian St. 60

South Alabama 62, Texas-Arlington 52

Texas St. 66, Troy 61

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 0 1.000 24 2 .923
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 11 3 .786 23 6 .793
Santa Clara 9 5 .643 19 10 .655
San Francisco 9 6 .600 22 8 .733
BYU 8 6 .571 20 9 .690
Portland 7 6 .538 17 12 .586
San Diego 7 8 .467 14 14 .500
Pacific 3 10 .231 8 20 .286
Loyola Marymount 2 12 .143 9 17 .346
Pepperdine 1 14 .067 7 23 .233

___

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Portland at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 7:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
New Mexico St. 12 2 .857 23 4 .852
Seattle 12 4 .750 21 8 .724
Sam Houston St. 12 4 .750 17 12 .586
Stephen F. Austin 11 4 .733 19 8 .704
Grand Canyon 9 5 .643 19 7 .731
Abilene Christian 9 6 .600 18 8 .692
Utah Valley St. 9 6 .600 18 9 .667
Tarleton St. 8 7 .533 13 15 .464
Dixie St. 6 9 .400 13 15 .464
Cal Baptist 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Chicago St. 2 13 .133 6 22 .214
Texas Rio Grande Valley 2 14 .125 7 21 .250
Lamar 0 13 .000 2 24 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!