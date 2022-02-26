All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|15
|1
|.938
|25
|2
|.926
|Southern Cal
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|UCLA
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|6
|.769
|Oregon
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Colorado
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|10
|.643
|Washington St.
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Stanford
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|12
|.556
|Arizona St.
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|16
|.407
|California
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|Utah
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|17
|.393
|Oregon St.
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|23
|.115
Saturday’s Games
UCLA at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Washington St. at Washington, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Stanford at California, 8:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington St. at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|15
|2
|.882
|19
|11
|.633
|Navy
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|9
|.679
|Boston U.
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Lehigh
|9
|8
|.529
|11
|18
|.379
|Loyola (Md.)
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|Army
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|15
|.483
|Lafayette
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|18
|.357
|Holy Cross
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|20
|.310
|American
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|21
|.276
|Bucknell
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|22
|.241
Saturday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|13
|2
|.867
|25
|3
|.893
|Kentucky
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Arkansas
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Tennessee
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|7
|.741
|Alabama
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|South Carolina
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|LSU
|7
|8
|.467
|19
|9
|.679
|Florida
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|Mississippi St.
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Texas A&M
|6
|9
|.400
|17
|11
|.607
|Vanderbilt
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|13
|.519
|Mississippi
|4
|11
|.267
|13
|15
|.464
|Missouri
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|Georgia
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|22
|.214
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Georgia, Noon
Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m.
Missouri at LSU, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|7
|.767
|Furman
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|11
|.633
|Samford
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|9
|.690
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|12
|.586
|Wofford
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|12
|.586
|VMI
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|13
|.552
|Mercer
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|15
|.500
|ETSU
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|The Citadel
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|W. Carolina
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|20
|.333
Saturday’s Games
Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Samford at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|9
|.679
|New Orleans
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|10
|.615
|SE Louisiana
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|13
|.552
|Texas A&M-CC
|5
|6
|.455
|18
|10
|.643
|Houston Baptist
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|15
|.375
|McNeese St.
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|19
|.345
|Northwestern St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|21
|.276
|Incarnate Word
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|23
|.207
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Southern
|11
|4
|.733
|13
|11
|.542
|Alcorn St.
|10
|4
|.714
|11
|15
|.423
|Southern U.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|11
|.577
|Grambling St.
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|15
|.423
|Prairie View
|8
|5
|.615
|8
|15
|.348
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|22
|.214
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|9
|6
|.600
|11
|15
|.423
|Alabama A&M
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|16
|.360
|Jackson St.
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|17
|.320
|Alabama St.
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|20
|.259
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|20
|.259
|MVSU
|2
|13
|.133
|2
|23
|.080
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M at Grambling St., 3:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.
MVSU at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|17
|0
|1.000
|26
|4
|.867
|N. Dakota St.
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|9
|.690
|UMKC
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|Oral Roberts
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|10
|.643
|South Dakota
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|W. Illinois
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|13
|.552
|Denver
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|20
|.333
|Omaha
|4
|13
|.235
|5
|23
|.179
|St. Thomas (MN)
|3
|14
|.176
|9
|20
|.310
|North Dakota
|2
|15
|.118
|6
|24
|.200
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Omaha at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|6
|.778
|Appalachian St.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|Georgia St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|Troy
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|South Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|Arkansas St.
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|14
|.481
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|17
|.393
|Georgia Southern
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|15
|.444
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|17
|.433
|UALR
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|18
|.308
Friday’s Games
Georgia Southern 81, Louisiana-Monroe 75, OT
Georgia St. 65, Louisiana-Lafayette 58
Coastal Carolina 68, UALR 55
Arkansas St. 62, Appalachian St. 60
South Alabama 62, Texas-Arlington 52
Texas St. 66, Troy 61
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|0
|1.000
|24
|2
|.923
|Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
|11
|3
|.786
|23
|6
|.793
|Santa Clara
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|10
|.655
|San Francisco
|9
|6
|.600
|22
|8
|.733
|BYU
|8
|6
|.571
|20
|9
|.690
|Portland
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|12
|.586
|San Diego
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Pacific
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|20
|.286
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|17
|.346
|Pepperdine
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|23
|.233
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Portland at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 7:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at BYU, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|4
|.852
|Seattle
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|8
|.724
|Sam Houston St.
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|12
|.586
|Stephen F. Austin
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|Grand Canyon
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|7
|.731
|Abilene Christian
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Utah Valley St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|9
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|15
|.464
|Dixie St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|15
|.464
|Cal Baptist
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|Chicago St.
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|22
|.214
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|14
|.125
|7
|21
|.250
|Lamar
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|24
|.077
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
