Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Wilmington 15 3 .833 21 8 .724
Towson 14 3 .824 23 7 .767
Hofstra 12 5 .706 20 10 .667
Delaware 10 7 .588 19 11 .633
Drexel 10 8 .556 15 13 .536
Coll. of Charleston 8 9 .471 16 13 .552
Elon 7 11 .389 10 21 .323
James Madison 6 12 .333 15 14 .517
William & Mary 4 14 .222 5 26 .161
Northeastern 2 16 .111 8 21 .276

___

Monday’s Games

Delaware at Towson, delayed

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
North Texas 15 1 .938 22 4 .846
UAB 12 4 .750 22 7 .759
Louisiana Tech 11 5 .688 20 8 .714
UTEP 9 7 .563 16 12 .571
Rice 7 9 .438 15 13 .536
UTSA 2 14 .125 9 20 .310
Southern Miss. 1 15 .063 6 23 .207

___

CONFERENCE USA East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Middle Tennessee 13 3 .813 22 7 .759
W. Kentucky 9 7 .563 17 12 .586
FAU 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
Charlotte 8 8 .500 15 13 .536
Old Dominion 7 9 .438 12 17 .414
FIU 5 11 .313 15 14 .517
Marshall 4 12 .250 11 18 .379

___

Wednesday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UAB at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 15 6 .714 19 9 .679
Fort Wayne 15 6 .714 20 10 .667
N. Kentucky 14 6 .700 18 11 .621
Wright St. 15 7 .682 18 13 .581
Oakland 12 7 .632 19 11 .633
Detroit 10 7 .588 13 14 .481
Youngstown St. 12 9 .571 18 13 .581
Ill.-Chicago 9 10 .474 13 15 .464
Milwaukee 8 14 .364 10 21 .323
Robert Morris 5 16 .238 7 23 .233
Green Bay 4 16 .200 5 24 .172
IUPUI 1 16 .059 3 25 .107

___

Tuesday’s Games

Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Princeton 11 2 .846 21 5 .808
Yale 10 3 .769 16 11 .593
Penn 9 4 .692 12 14 .462
Cornell 6 7 .462 14 10 .583
Harvard 5 8 .385 13 12 .520
Brown 5 8 .385 13 15 .464
Dartmouth 5 8 .385 8 16 .333
Columbia 1 12 .077 4 21 .160

___

Sunday’s Games

Princeton 74, Harvard 73

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Iona 16 2 .889 24 5 .828
Siena 12 6 .667 15 11 .577
St. Peter’s 12 6 .667 14 11 .560
Monmouth (NJ) 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
Marist 9 9 .500 14 13 .519
Manhattan 7 11 .389 14 13 .519
Quinnipiac 7 11 .389 12 14 .462
Fairfield 7 11 .389 13 16 .448
Niagara 7 11 .389 12 15 .444
Rider 7 11 .389 11 17 .393
Canisius 5 13 .278 9 20 .310

___

Sunday’s Games

Canisius 72, Quinnipiac 67

Fairfield 66, Manhattan 62

Iona 67, Rider 61

Siena 70, Monmouth (NJ) 59

St. Peter’s 63, Niagara 36

Tuesday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 15 3 .833 23 6 .793
Ohio 14 4 .778 23 6 .793
Kent St. 14 4 .778 19 9 .679
Buffalo 13 4 .765 19 8 .704
Akron 12 6 .667 19 9 .679
Ball St. 8 9 .471 13 15 .464
Cent. Michigan 6 10 .375 7 20 .259
Miami (Ohio) 6 12 .333 12 17 .414
Bowling Green 5 13 .278 12 17 .414
E. Michigan 5 13 .278 10 19 .345
N. Illinois 5 13 .278 8 20 .286
W. Michigan 3 15 .167 7 22 .241

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Norfolk St. 10 2 .833 19 6 .760
Howard 8 4 .667 15 11 .577
NC Central 7 4 .636 14 13 .519
SC State 7 5 .583 15 13 .536
Morgan St. 5 6 .455 10 13 .435
Md.-Eastern Shore 5 7 .417 10 13 .435
Coppin St. 5 7 .417 6 21 .222
Delaware St. 0 12 .000 2 23 .080

___

Monday’s Games

Delaware St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Iowa 14 4 .778 18 10 .643
Loyola Chicago 13 5 .722 22 7 .759
Drake 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
Missouri St. 13 5 .722 22 9 .710
Bradley 11 7 .611 17 13 .567
S. Illinois 9 9 .500 16 14 .533
Valparaiso 6 12 .333 13 17 .433
Illinois St. 5 13 .278 12 19 .387
Indiana St. 4 14 .222 11 19 .367
Evansville 2 16 .111 6 23 .207

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 14 2 .875 23 6 .793
Wyoming 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Colorado St. 13 4 .765 23 4 .852
San Diego St. 10 4 .714 18 7 .720
UNLV 9 7 .563 17 12 .586
Fresno St. 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
Utah St. 7 10 .412 16 14 .533
Nevada 6 10 .375 12 15 .444
New Mexico 4 11 .267 12 17 .414
Air Force 3 13 .188 10 17 .370
San Jose St. 1 15 .063 8 20 .286

___

Monday’s Games

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 15 2 .882 19 9 .679
Wagner 13 3 .813 19 5 .792
LIU 12 6 .667 15 13 .536
Mount St. Mary’s 9 7 .563 13 15 .464
Merrimack 9 8 .529 14 16 .467
St. Francis (NY) 7 11 .389 10 19 .345
Sacred Heart 6 10 .375 10 19 .345
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 11 .267 4 21 .160
CCSU 4 13 .235 7 23 .233

___

Monday’s Games

CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

TBD at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Murray St. 18 0 1.000 28 2 .933
Belmont 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
Morehead St. 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
SE Missouri 8 9 .471 13 17 .433
Tennessee St. 8 10 .444 13 17 .433
Austin Peay 8 10 .444 12 16 .429
Tennessee Tech 7 10 .412 10 20 .333
SIU-Edwardsville 5 13 .278 11 20 .355
UT Martin 4 14 .222 8 22 .267
E. Illinois 3 15 .167 5 26 .161

___

Wednesday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.

