Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|8
|.724
|Towson
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|7
|.767
|Hofstra
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Delaware
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|9
|.471
|16
|13
|.552
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|William & Mary
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|26
|.161
|Northeastern
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
___
Delaware at Towson, delayed
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|15
|1
|.938
|22
|4
|.846
|UAB
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Louisiana Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|UTEP
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|12
|.571
|Rice
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|13
|.536
|UTSA
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
|Southern Miss.
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|23
|.207
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|W. Kentucky
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|FAU
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Charlotte
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Old Dominion
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|FIU
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Marshall
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
___
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UAB at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|19
|9
|.679
|Fort Wayne
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|10
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|18
|11
|.621
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|18
|13
|.581
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|19
|11
|.633
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|14
|.481
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|13
|.581
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|13
|15
|.464
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|21
|.323
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|7
|23
|.233
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|24
|.172
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|25
|.107
___
Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IUPUI at Oakland, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Yale
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Penn
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|14
|.462
|Cornell
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Harvard
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Brown
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|15
|.464
|Dartmouth
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|16
|.333
|Columbia
|1
|12
|.077
|4
|21
|.160
___
Princeton 74, Harvard 73
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|16
|2
|.889
|24
|5
|.828
|Siena
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|St. Peter’s
|12
|6
|.667
|14
|11
|.560
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Marist
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Manhattan
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|13
|.519
|Quinnipiac
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|Fairfield
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|16
|.448
|Niagara
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|15
|.444
|Rider
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|17
|.393
|Canisius
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
___
Canisius 72, Quinnipiac 67
Fairfield 66, Manhattan 62
Iona 67, Rider 61
Siena 70, Monmouth (NJ) 59
St. Peter’s 63, Niagara 36
St. Peter’s at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|6
|.793
|Ohio
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|6
|.793
|Kent St.
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|9
|.679
|Buffalo
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|8
|.704
|Akron
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Ball St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|15
|.464
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|20
|.259
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|Bowling Green
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|17
|.414
|E. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|19
|.345
|N. Illinois
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|20
|.286
|W. Michigan
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|22
|.241
___
Akron at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Howard
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|11
|.577
|NC Central
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|13
|.519
|SC State
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|13
|.536
|Morgan St.
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|13
|.435
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|13
|.435
|Coppin St.
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|21
|.222
|Delaware St.
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|23
|.080
___
Delaware St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|18
|10
|.643
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|7
|.759
|Drake
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Missouri St.
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|13
|.567
|S. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Valparaiso
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|17
|.433
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|19
|.387
|Indiana St.
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|19
|.367
|Evansville
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|23
|.207
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|6
|.793
|Wyoming
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Colorado St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|4
|.852
|San Diego St.
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|UNLV
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Fresno St.
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Utah St.
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|Nevada
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|15
|.444
|New Mexico
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|17
|.414
|Air Force
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|17
|.370
|San Jose St.
|1
|15
|.063
|8
|20
|.286
___
San Diego St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Nevada at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Wyoming at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|15
|2
|.882
|19
|9
|.679
|Wagner
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|5
|.792
|LIU
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|13
|.536
|Mount St. Mary’s
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|15
|.464
|Merrimack
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|19
|.345
|Sacred Heart
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|21
|.160
|CCSU
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|23
|.233
___
CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
TBD at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|28
|2
|.933
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Morehead St.
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|SE Missouri
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|17
|.433
|Tennessee St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|17
|.433
|Austin Peay
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|16
|.429
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|20
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|UT Martin
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
|E. Illinois
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
___
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee St. at Evansville, Ind., 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech vs. Austin Peay at Evansville, Ind., 10 p.m.
