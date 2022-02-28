Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|16
|1
|.941
|24
|5
|.828
|UMBC
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|13
|.536
|Stony Brook
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|13
|.567
|New Hampshire
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|12
|.538
|Albany (NY)
|9
|8
|.529
|13
|16
|.448
|Hartford
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|18
|.357
|Binghamton
|8
|9
|.471
|11
|15
|.423
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|14
|.500
|NJIT
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|16
|.407
|Maine
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|22
|.214
___
Hartford at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|13
|2
|.867
|24
|4
|.857
|SMU
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|7
|.741
|Memphis
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|9
|.654
|Temple
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|10
|.615
|UCF
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|9
|.654
|Tulane
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|13
|.480
|Cincinnati
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|12
|.586
|East Carolina
|6
|10
|.375
|15
|13
|.536
|Wichita St.
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Tulsa
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|18
|.333
|South Florida
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|20
|.286
___
Houston 75, SMU 61
Memphis 81, Wichita St. 57
Temple 75, Tulane 70
Cincinnati at Houston, 9 p.m.
Wichita St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|4
|.857
|VCU
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|7
|.741
|Dayton
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|7
|.731
|Richmond
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|Saint Louis
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|George Mason
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|George Washington
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|16
|.407
|Fordham
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|14
|.481
|Rhode Island
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|UMass
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|15
|.444
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|17
|.370
|La Salle
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|18
|.308
|Duquesne
|1
|14
|.067
|6
|21
|.222
___
George Mason 69, George Washington 62
UMass at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at VCU, 8:30 p.m.
George Mason at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Fordham at UMass, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|4
|.862
|Notre Dame
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|North Carolina
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Miami
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|9
|.690
|Wake Forest
|12
|7
|.632
|22
|8
|.733
|Virginia
|11
|8
|.579
|17
|12
|.586
|Virginia Tech
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Syracuse
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Florida St.
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|13
|.536
|Clemson
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|Louisville
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|16
|.429
|Boston College
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|18
|.379
|Georgia Tech
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
|NC State
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|18
|.379
___
Syracuse at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Miami at Boston College, 9 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|9
|.690
|Bellarmine
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|13
|.567
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|19
|.345
|Lipscomb
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|18
|.419
|E. Kentucky
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|17
|.433
|North Alabama
|2
|14
|.125
|9
|20
|.310
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|10
|.677
|Jacksonville
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|9
|.679
|Florida Gulf Coast
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|10
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|17
|.414
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|19
|.367
|Stetson
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|18
|.379
___
Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
North Florida at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Baylor
|12
|4
|.750
|24
|5
|.828
|Texas Tech
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Texas
|10
|6
|.625
|21
|8
|.724
|TCU
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|9
|.667
|Iowa St.
|7
|9
|.438
|20
|9
|.690
|Kansas St.
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|14
|.500
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|15
|.464
|Oklahoma
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|West Virginia
|3
|13
|.188
|14
|15
|.483
___
Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Kansas at TCU, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|14
|2
|.875
|24
|3
|.889
|Villanova
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|7
|.750
|UConn
|12
|5
|.706
|21
|7
|.750
|Creighton
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|9
|.679
|Marquette
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|10
|.643
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|9
|.667
|Xavier
|7
|10
|.412
|17
|11
|.607
|St. John’s
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|13
|17
|.433
|DePaul
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|14
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|17
|.000
|6
|22
|.214
___
UConn 86, Georgetown 77
DePaul 99, St. John’s 94
Providence at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
UConn at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|7
|.750
|S. Utah
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|9
|.667
|Weber St.
|13
|6
|.684
|20
|10
|.667
|N. Colorado
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Montana
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|E. Washington
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Portland St.
|9
|9
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Sacramento St.
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|16
|.360
|N. Arizona
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Idaho
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|20
|.286
|Idaho St.
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|21
|.250
___
Montana 80, Montana St. 74
S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|15
|1
|.938
|23
|6
|.793
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|High Point
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|17
|.433
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|17
|.393
|NC A&T
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|19
|.367
|Hampton
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|18
|.333
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|14
|2
|.875
|21
|8
|.724
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|SC-Upstate
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|15
|.464
|UNC-Asheville
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Presbyterian
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|19
|.387
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|24
|.172
___
NC A&T vs. Radford at Charlotte, N.C., 11:30 a.m.
Charleston Southern vs. UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.
Hampton vs. High Point at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.
Presbyterian vs. Campbell at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|5
|.821
|Purdue
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|5
|.828
|Illinois
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|8
|.714
|Ohio St.
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|8
|.692
|Iowa
|10
|7
|.588
|20
|8
|.714
|Michigan St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Rutgers
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|12
|.571
|Michigan
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|12
|.556
|Indiana
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|10
|.643
|Penn St.
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|14
|.462
|Maryland
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|15
|.483
|Northwestern
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|Minnesota
|4
|14
|.222
|13
|14
|.481
|Nebraska
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
___
Illinois 93, Michigan 85
Maryland 75, Ohio St. 60
Indiana 84, Minnesota 79
Nebraska 93, Penn St. 70
Northwestern at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Nebraska at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Long Beach St.
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Hawaii
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|UC Riverside
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|10
|.600
|UC Davis
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|CS Northridge
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|20
|.259
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|16
|.304
|Cal Poly
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|20
|.200
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|15
|.444
___
Hawaii 62, CS Bakersfield 50
UC Irvine 77, Long Beach St. 72
CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
