On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 16 1 .941 24 5 .828
UMBC 10 7 .588 15 13 .536
Stony Brook 9 8 .529 17 13 .567
New Hampshire 9 8 .529 14 12 .538
Albany (NY) 9 8 .529 13 16 .448
Hartford 8 8 .500 10 18 .357
Binghamton 8 9 .471 11 15 .423
Mass.-Lowell 6 10 .375 14 14 .500
NJIT 6 11 .353 11 16 .407
Maine 3 14 .176 6 22 .214

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 13 2 .867 24 4 .857
SMU 11 4 .733 20 7 .741
Memphis 11 5 .688 17 9 .654
Temple 9 6 .600 16 10 .615
UCF 9 7 .563 17 9 .654
Tulane 9 7 .563 12 13 .480
Cincinnati 7 9 .438 17 12 .586
East Carolina 6 10 .375 15 13 .536
Wichita St. 4 9 .308 13 12 .520
Tulsa 3 13 .188 9 18 .333
South Florida 3 13 .188 8 20 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston 75, SMU 61

Memphis 81, Wichita St. 57

Temple 75, Tulane 70

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Houston, 9 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita St. at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Davidson 14 2 .875 24 4 .857
VCU 13 3 .813 20 7 .741
Dayton 12 4 .750 20 9 .690
St. Bonaventure 11 4 .733 19 7 .731
Richmond 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Saint Louis 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
George Mason 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
George Washington 7 8 .467 11 16 .407
Fordham 6 9 .400 13 14 .481
Rhode Island 5 10 .333 14 13 .519
UMass 5 10 .333 12 15 .444
Saint Joseph’s 4 12 .250 10 17 .370
La Salle 3 13 .188 8 18 .308
Duquesne 1 14 .067 6 21 .222

___

Sunday’s Games

George Mason 69, George Washington 62

Monday’s Games

UMass at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at VCU, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

George Mason at Davidson, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Duquesne at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Fordham at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Duke 15 3 .833 25 4 .862
Notre Dame 14 4 .778 21 8 .724
North Carolina 13 5 .722 21 8 .724
Miami 12 6 .667 20 9 .690
Wake Forest 12 7 .632 22 8 .733
Virginia 11 8 .579 17 12 .586
Virginia Tech 10 8 .556 18 11 .621
Syracuse 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
Florida St. 8 10 .444 15 13 .536
Clemson 6 12 .333 14 15 .483
Louisville 6 12 .333 12 16 .429
Boston College 6 12 .333 11 17 .393
Pittsburgh 6 12 .333 11 18 .379
Georgia Tech 4 14 .222 11 18 .379
NC State 4 14 .222 11 18 .379

___

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston College, 9 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Jacksonville St. 13 3 .813 20 9 .690
Bellarmine 11 5 .688 17 13 .567
Cent. Arkansas 7 9 .438 10 19 .345
Lipscomb 6 10 .375 13 18 .419
E. Kentucky 5 11 .313 13 17 .433
North Alabama 2 14 .125 9 20 .310

___

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 12 4 .750 21 10 .677
Jacksonville 11 5 .688 19 9 .679
Florida Gulf Coast 10 6 .625 20 10 .667
Kennesaw St. 7 9 .438 12 17 .414
North Florida 7 9 .438 11 19 .367
Stetson 5 11 .313 11 18 .379

___

Tuesday’s Games

Stetson at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Kansas 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Baylor 12 4 .750 24 5 .828
Texas Tech 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Texas 10 6 .625 21 8 .724
TCU 7 8 .467 18 9 .667
Iowa St. 7 9 .438 20 9 .690
Kansas St. 6 10 .375 14 14 .500
Oklahoma St. 6 10 .375 13 15 .464
Oklahoma 5 11 .313 15 14 .517
West Virginia 3 13 .188 14 15 .483

___

Monday’s Games

Baylor at Texas, 9 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Kansas at TCU, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 14 2 .875 24 3 .889
Villanova 14 4 .778 21 7 .750
UConn 12 5 .706 21 7 .750
Creighton 11 6 .647 19 9 .679
Marquette 10 7 .588 18 10 .643
Seton Hall 9 8 .529 18 9 .667
Xavier 7 10 .412 17 11 .607
St. John’s 7 10 .412 15 13 .536
Butler 6 13 .316 13 17 .433
DePaul 5 13 .278 14 14 .500
Georgetown 0 17 .000 6 22 .214

___

Sunday’s Games

UConn 86, Georgetown 77

DePaul 99, St. John’s 94

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

UConn at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Marquette at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 13 4 .765 21 7 .750
S. Utah 12 5 .706 18 9 .667
Weber St. 13 6 .684 20 10 .667
N. Colorado 12 6 .667 17 13 .567
Montana 11 7 .611 18 11 .621
E. Washington 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
Portland St. 9 9 .500 11 15 .423
Sacramento St. 5 13 .278 9 16 .360
N. Arizona 5 13 .278 9 20 .310
Idaho 5 13 .278 8 20 .286
Idaho St. 5 14 .263 7 21 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Montana 80, Montana St. 74

Tuesday’s Games

S. Utah at Montana St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Longwood 15 1 .938 23 6 .793
Campbell 8 8 .500 15 12 .556
High Point 7 9 .438 13 17 .433
Radford 7 9 .438 11 17 .393
NC A&T 6 10 .375 11 19 .367
Hampton 5 11 .313 9 18 .333

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 14 2 .875 21 8 .724
Gardner-Webb 11 5 .688 17 12 .586
SC-Upstate 10 6 .625 13 15 .464
UNC-Asheville 8 8 .500 16 13 .552
Presbyterian 4 12 .250 12 19 .387
Charleston Southern 1 15 .063 5 24 .172

___

Wednesday’s Games

NC A&T vs. Radford at Charlotte, N.C., 11:30 a.m.

Charleston Southern vs. UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m.

Hampton vs. High Point at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. Campbell at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wisconsin 14 4 .778 23 5 .821
Purdue 13 5 .722 24 5 .828
Illinois 13 5 .722 20 8 .714
Ohio St. 11 6 .647 18 8 .692
Iowa 10 7 .588 20 8 .714
Michigan St. 10 7 .588 19 9 .679
Rutgers 10 8 .556 16 12 .571
Michigan 9 8 .529 15 12 .556
Indiana 9 9 .500 18 10 .643
Penn St. 7 11 .389 12 14 .462
Maryland 6 12 .333 14 15 .483
Northwestern 6 12 .333 13 14 .481
Minnesota 4 14 .222 13 14 .481
Nebraska 2 16 .111 8 21 .276

___

Sunday’s Games

Illinois 93, Michigan 85

Maryland 75, Ohio St. 60

Indiana 84, Minnesota 79

Nebraska 93, Penn St. 70

Monday’s Games

Northwestern at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 3 .769 17 9 .654
Long Beach St. 10 3 .769 16 11 .593
Hawaii 9 4 .692 15 9 .625
UC Irvine 8 4 .667 14 8 .636
UC Riverside 8 5 .615 15 10 .600
UC Davis 5 4 .556 12 8 .600
UC Santa Barbara 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
CS Northridge 3 11 .214 7 20 .259
CS Bakersfield 2 11 .154 7 16 .304
Cal Poly 1 12 .077 5 20 .200
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 12 15 .444

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 62, CS Bakersfield 50

UC Irvine 77, Long Beach St. 72

Tuesday’s Games

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News