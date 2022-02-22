On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bohannon gets 3-year extension as Kennesaw St football coach

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 3:51 pm
< a min read
      

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon, coming off his fourth FCS playoff appearance, has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2026.

Bohannon, the Owls’ first coach, is 63-18 in seven seasons. The Owls were 11-2 in 2021 with their third Big South Conference championship, their final season before moving to the ASUN.

“Coach Bohannon has done an outstanding job starting building, and sustaining a championship-caliber football program,” Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said.

Bohannon was hired as Kennesaw State’s first coach in 2013. The Owls have had a winning record every year, including a 6-5 mark in their inaugural 2015 season.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Owls lost in the second round of the playoffs last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!