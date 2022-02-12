Boise St. 69, UNLV 63

UNLV (14-11)
Hamm 1-5 0-0 3, Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 12-24 4-7 32, McCabe 4-9 0-0 9, Nuga 5-10 0-0 12, Muoka 1-1 0-0 2, Webster 2-3 0-0 5, Iwuakor 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 4-7 63.
BOISE ST. (19-5)
Armus 4-9 4-5 12, Degenhart 6-12 2-4 15, Kigab 4-11 8-10 18, Rice 1-3 1-2 3, Shaver 4-11 4-4 13, Kuzmanovic 1-2 2-2 4, N.Smith 1-2 2-2 4, Milner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 23-29 69.
Halftime_UNLV 36-29. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 9-24 (Hamilton 4-9, Nuga 2-6, Webster 1-1, McCabe 1-3, Hamm 1-4, Iwuakor 0-1), Boise St. 4-20 (Kigab 2-5, Degenhart 1-5, Shaver 1-7, Kuzmanovic 0-1, Rice 0-2). Fouled Out_Iwuakor. Rebounds_UNLV 23 (Hamm 7), Boise St. 33 (Armus, Degenhart 7). Assists_UNLV 8 (McCabe 6), Boise St. 7 (Shaver 3). Total Fouls_UNLV 24, Boise St. 13.
