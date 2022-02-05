Boise St. 76, San Jose St. 60

SAN JOSE ST. (7-14)

Gorener 3-9 2-2 10, Robinson 2-4 2-2 7, Cardenas Torre 2-5 0-0 4, Moore 2-4 0-0 5, T.Smith 2-8 0-0 6, Amey 9-13 1-2 24, O’Garro 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 22-48 5-6 60.

BOISE ST. (18-5)

Armus 2-3 2-3 6, Degenhart 9-14 2-2 23, Kigab 6-9 6-7 18, Rice 2-8 0-0 5, Shaver 4-11 4-4 14, Kuzmanovic 2-9 0-0 6, N.Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-58 14-16 76.

Halftime_Boise St. 40-26. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 11-30 (Amey 5-8, T.Smith 2-7, Gorener 2-8, Robinson 1-1, Moore 1-2, Cardenas Torre 0-2, O’Garro 0-2), Boise St. 8-29 (Degenhart 3-5, Shaver 2-7, Kuzmanovic 2-9, Rice 1-6, N.Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Moore, O’Garro. Rebounds_San Jose St. 20 (Amey 8), Boise St. 31 (Kigab 11). Assists_San Jose St. 15 (Cardenas Torre, Moore 4), Boise St. 11 (Rice 4). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 19, Boise St. 12.

