Boise State hosts San Diego State following Shaver’s 20-point showing

San Diego State Aztecs (17-6, 9-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (21-6, 12-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -2; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the San Diego State Aztecs after Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 20 points in Boise State’s 68-57 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Broncos are 11-3 in home games. Boise State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aztecs are 9-3 in conference matchups. San Diego State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Broncos won the last meeting 42-37 on Jan. 23. Tyson Degenhart scored 14 points points to help lead the Broncos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abu Kigab is averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Trey Pulliam is averaging eight points and 3.6 assists for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

