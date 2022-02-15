Trending:
Boise State visits Air Force after Walker’s 27-point game

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Boise State Broncos (19-6, 10-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-13, 3-9 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays the Boise State Broncos after A.J. Walker scored 27 points in Air Force’s 76-64 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Falcons are 6-4 on their home court. Air Force is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Broncos have gone 10-2 against MWC opponents. Boise State is fifth in the MWC scoring 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Abu Kigab averaging 7.6.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Broncos won the last meeting 62-56 on Jan. 19. Tyson Degenhart scored 19 points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 15.5 points for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Kigab is scoring 13.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 23.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

