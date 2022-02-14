Boldy’s 1st career hat trick leads Wild past Red Wings 7-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Matt Boldy had his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman also scored, and Mats Zuccarello added three assists for Minnesota, which rallied from a two-goal deficit early in the first period. The Wild are 11-1-1 since Jan. 6, and have won six in a row at home.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves for Minnesota.

Dylan Larkin opened the scoring for Detroit with his 25th of the season, and Gustav Lindstrom tallied his first career goal to give the Red Wings the early advantage. Rookie Lucas Raymond and Sam Gagner also scored for Detroit, which closed within a goal with 1:46 remaining.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 18 shots in goal for the Red Wings, who had won three of four.

