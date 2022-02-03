Boston College 65, Virginia 57

VIRGINIA (3-16)

Clarkson 1-3 0-0 2, McLean 2-11 4-6 8, Miller 2-7 1-2 5, Toi 2-9 0-0 4, Valladay 3-7 0-1 7, Bristol 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 4-6 0-0 8, Dale 3-4 0-0 9, Lawson 6-13 1-4 14, Pitts 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 6-13 57

BOSTON COLLEGE (15-7)

Soule 2-10 6-10 10, VanTimmeren 0-2 0-0 0, Gakdeng 2-5 4-6 8, Garraud 3-12 5-6 14, Swartz 4-15 8-10 18, Batts 0-1 1-2 1, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, Dickens 2-7 3-3 9, Ivey 1-1 1-2 3, Waggoner 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 15-57 28-39 65

Virginia 15 19 7 16 — 57 Boston College 10 15 24 16 — 65

3-Point Goals_Virginia 5-18 (McLean 0-1, Miller 0-2, Toi 0-5, Valladay 1-2, Dale 3-3, Lawson 1-5), Boston College 7-24 (Soule 0-1, VanTimmeren 0-1, Garraud 3-10, Swartz 2-6, Dickens 2-6). Assists_Virginia 9 (Lawson 2, Toi 2), Boston College 9 (Garraud 4, Soule 4). Fouled Out_Virginia Clarkson, Lawson. Rebounds_Virginia 45 (McLean 10), Boston College 42 (Gakdeng 16). Total Fouls_Virginia 29, Boston College 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_736.

