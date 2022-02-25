Trending:
Boston College 67, Duke 51

February 25, 2022 12:13 am
BOSTON COLLEGE (18-10)

Soule 3-9 5-10 11, VanTimmeren 0-4 0-0 0, Gakdeng 7-9 2-2 16, Garraud 0-3 0-0 0, Swartz 8-15 3-3 21, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Dickens 7-12 0-0 16, Ivey 1-1 0-0 3, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-53 10-15 67

DUKE (16-11)

Akinbode-James 4-10 0-0 8, Gordon 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 2-7 1-1 5, Day-Wilson 4-14 4-7 12, Goodchild 0-4 0-0 0, Finklea-Guity 1-1 0-0 2, Balogun 5-10 1-1 11, de Jesus 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 3-11 0-0 7, Volker 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-63 6-9 51

Boston College 19 12 19 17 67
Duke 10 13 12 16 51

3-Point Goals_Boston College 5-11 (VanTimmeren 0-2, Swartz 2-3, Dickens 2-5, Ivey 1-1), Duke 3-17 (Gordon 2-5, Williams 0-1, Day-Wilson 0-4, Goodchild 0-2, Balogun 0-2, Taylor 1-3). Assists_Boston College 9 (Dickens 4, Garraud 4), Duke 11 (Day-Wilson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston College 43 (Gakdeng 8), Duke 30 (Akinbode-James 6). Total Fouls_Boston College 12, Duke 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,582.

