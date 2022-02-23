Trending:
Boston College 69, NC State 61

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 9:01 pm
BOSTON COLLEGE (10-16)

Post 9-10 0-0 18, Karnik 5-11 1-2 11, Ashton-Langford 3-8 4-6 10, Galloway 2-6 0-0 5, Zackery 6-9 1-2 16, Langford 3-9 2-2 9, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 8-12 69.

NC STATE (11-16)

Dowuona 2-3 0-0 4, Hellems 3-9 0-0 8, Morsell 2-5 0-0 6, Seabron 7-13 5-6 20, Smith 8-18 1-2 21, Hayes 1-3 0-0 2, Pass 0-2 0-0 0, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 6-8 61.

Halftime_Boston College 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 5-15 (Zackery 3-5, Langford 1-3, Galloway 1-4, Ashton-Langford 0-3), NC State 9-22 (Smith 4-10, Morsell 2-3, Hellems 2-7, Seabron 1-1, Hayes 0-1). Rebounds_Boston College 26 (Karnik 9), NC State 28 (Dowuona, Smith 7). Assists_Boston College 13 (Zackery 4), NC State 8 (Dowuona, Seabron, Smith 2). Total Fouls_Boston College 14, NC State 14.

