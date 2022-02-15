Trending:
Boston College 69, Pittsburgh 57

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 10:00 pm
PITTSBURGH (11-14)

Brown 3-5 3-4 9, Igbokwe 3-3 1-2 7, Harris 7-18 1-1 16, Hayford 2-4 5-6 10, King 2-5 2-2 6, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0, Ezeja 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Clesca 1-4 2-2 4, Exanor 2-4 0-0 5, Strother 0-2 0-0 0, Hueston 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-47 14-17 57

BOSTON COLLEGE (16-9)

Soule 10-19 5-9 26, VanTimmeren 2-5 3-4 8, Gakdeng 3-6 2-2 8, Garraud 1-4 1-1 3, Swartz 6-16 6-6 22, Dickens 0-4 0-0 0, Ivey 0-2 0-0 0, Waggoner 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 23-58 17-22 69

Pittsburgh 17 9 17 14 57
Boston College 10 17 22 20 69

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 3-10 (Harris 1-3, Hayford 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Exanor 1-2, Strother 0-2), Boston College 6-13 (Soule 1-1, VanTimmeren 1-1, Garraud 0-1, Swartz 4-9, Dickens 0-1). Assists_Pittsburgh 7 (Brown 2, Hayford 2, Igbokwe 2), Boston College 12 (Ivey 5). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh King. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 27 (Igbokwe 7), Boston College 38 (Gakdeng 8, Swartz 8). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 22, Boston College 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_621.

