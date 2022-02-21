Boston College 71, Florida St. 55

FLORIDA ST. (14-12)
Butler 1-9 0-0 3, Wilkes 2-5 0-0 6, Ngom 1-3 2-2 4, Cleveland 7-18 4-6 18, Evans 1-5 1-1 3, Fletcher 6-10 4-4 16, Warley 1-6 2-2 5, Prieto 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Lindner 0-0 0-0 0, Spainhour 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 13-15 55.
BOSTON COLLEGE (10-16)
Post 5-10 0-0 10, Karnik 6-6 4-5 16, Ashton-Langford 2-9 0-0 5, Galloway 5-13 0-0 14, Zackery 7-10 0-0 18, Jones 3-6 0-0 8, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Atiyeh 0-0 0-0 0, Pemberton 0-1 0-0 0, Vander Baan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 4-5 71.
Halftime_Boston College 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 4-19 (Wilkes 2-4, Warley 1-2, Butler 1-5, Ngom 0-1, Cleveland 0-2, Fletcher 0-2, Evans 0-3), Boston College 11-26 (Zackery 4-4, Galloway 4-12, Jones 2-4, Ashton-Langford 1-5, Post 0-1). Fouled Out_Ashton-Langford. Rebounds_Florida St. 28 (Cleveland 8), Boston College 33 (Karnik 11). Assists_Florida St. 11 (Warley 6), Boston College 17 (Ashton-Langford 9). Total Fouls_Florida St. 11, Boston College 14.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.