Boston College beats N.C. State 69-61

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 9:32 pm
1 min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 18 points, Jaeden Zackery added 16 and Boston College beat North Carolina State 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Post, wearing a face mask due to a broken nose, was 9 of 10 from the field and Zackery was one of three BC players with three steals. Zackery is tied with Troy Bell for the fourth-most steals in a season by a BC freshman.

James Karnik had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Makai Ashton-Langford added 10 points with three steals for Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC). DeMarr Langford Jr. accounted for all nine of Boston College’s bench points as just seven played.

Boston College pulled away during a 12-0 run, with four points from Post, midway through the second half for a 49-39 lead. BC led by at least seven points the rest of the way.

Terquavion Smith had 21 points and seven rebounds for N.C. State (11-17, 4-13). Dereon Seabron added 20 points. Seabron finished 7 of 13 from the field and Smith made four 3-pointers to set a freshman record at NC State with 82 makes from distance.

Seabron scored 17 points in the first half, but NC State still trailed 33-31 as Boston College shot 53.6% from the field. Seabron was 6-of-8 shooting but the rest of his teammates were 6 of 18.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Boston College looks for its third win in a row against Clemson, and NC State is at North Carolina.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

