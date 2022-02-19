Boston College plays Syracuse after Langford’s 23-point performance

Boston College Eagles (9-15, 4-10 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -9; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the Syracuse Orange after DeMarr Langford Jr. scored 23 points in Boston College’s 99-95 overtime loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Orange are 9-3 in home games. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC with 14.7 assists per game led by Joseph Girard III averaging 4.3.

The Eagles are 4-10 in conference games. Boston College ranks third in the ACC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 2.7.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Orange won the last meeting 73-64 on Feb. 9. Cole Swider scored 21 points points to help lead the Orange to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swider is averaging 13 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Orange. Buddy Boeheim is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Eagles. Langford is averaging 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

