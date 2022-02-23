Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston College visits NC State after Smith’s 26-point outing

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Boston College Eagles (10-16, 5-11 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (11-16, 4-12 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -6; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Boston College Eagles after Terquavion Smith scored 26 points in NC State’s 76-61 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Wolf Pack are 7-8 in home games. NC State ranks seventh in the ACC with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Dereon Seabron averaging 12.2.

The Eagles are 5-11 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 7-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seabron is averaging 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!