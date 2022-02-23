Boston U. 76, Lafayette 60

LAFAYETTE (10-18)
Jenkins 5-9 0-0 13, O’Boyle 2-8 3-4 8, N.Quinn 6-9 0-0 12, Fulton 1-11 1-2 3, Perry 6-11 1-2 16, Rubayo 0-0 0-2 0, Verbinskis 1-3 0-0 2, Hines 1-5 2-2 4, Sondberg 0-1 0-0 0, Vaughan 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 1-1 0-0 2, Zambie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 7-12 60.
BOSTON U. (20-10)
Mathon 3-7 4-5 10, Harper 4-5 0-0 11, McCoy 10-15 2-4 24, Tynen 3-5 0-0 6, Whyte 3-8 0-0 8, Brittain-Watts 5-6 0-0 13, Chimezie 0-3 2-2 2, Brewster 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Tate 0-0 0-0 0, Patnode 0-0 0-0 0, Uzoegbu 0-0 0-0 0, M.Quinn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 8-11 76.
Halftime_Lafayette 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 7-23 (Jenkins 3-4, Perry 3-7, O’Boyle 1-4, Verbinskis 0-1, Hines 0-2, Fulton 0-5), Boston U. 10-18 (Brittain-Watts 3-4, Harper 3-4, McCoy 2-3, Whyte 2-4, Jones 0-1, M.Quinn 0-1, Tynen 0-1). Rebounds_Lafayette 24 (N.Quinn 7), Boston U. 35 (Mathon 13). Assists_Lafayette 9 (N.Quinn 4), Boston U. 13 (Harper, McCoy 3). Total Fouls_Lafayette 13, Boston U. 13. A_850 (1,800).
