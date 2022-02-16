Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 65

BOSTON U. (19-9)
Mathon 11-16 4-9 26, Harper 2-7 0-0 4, McCoy 7-15 4-5 19, Tynen 4-5 2-4 10, Whyte 4-7 0-0 10, Tate 1-3 1-3 3, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Patnode 2-2 0-0 4, Morales 0-4 0-0 0, Brewster 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-61 11-21 78.
HOLY CROSS (8-18)
Gates 5-14 1-2 11, Dorsey 1-1 0-0 3, Luc 5-23 6-9 16, Montgomery 3-7 0-0 8, Kenney 4-6 4-5 12, Coulibaly 2-4 0-0 4, Humphrey 4-6 0-0 11, Martindale 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 24-62 11-17 65.
Halftime_Boston U. 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 3-10 (Whyte 2-3, McCoy 1-3, Jones 0-1, Harper 0-3), Holy Cross 6-16 (Humphrey 3-5, Montgomery 2-3, Dorsey 1-1, Martindale 0-1, Luc 0-6). Rebounds_Boston U. 39 (Mathon 13), Holy Cross 31 (Gates 9). Assists_Boston U. 9 (McCoy 4), Holy Cross 11 (Luc 5). Total Fouls_Boston U. 18, Holy Cross 18. A_1,782 (3,600).
