Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 65

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 9:36 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON U. (19-9)

Mathon 11-16 4-9 26, Harper 2-7 0-0 4, McCoy 7-15 4-5 19, Tynen 4-5 2-4 10, Whyte 4-7 0-0 10, Tate 1-3 1-3 3, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Patnode 2-2 0-0 4, Morales 0-4 0-0 0, Brewster 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-61 11-21 78.

HOLY CROSS (8-18)

Gates 5-14 1-2 11, Dorsey 1-1 0-0 3, Luc 5-23 6-9 16, Montgomery 3-7 0-0 8, Kenney 4-6 4-5 12, Coulibaly 2-4 0-0 4, Humphrey 4-6 0-0 11, Martindale 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 24-62 11-17 65.

Halftime_Boston U. 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 3-10 (Whyte 2-3, McCoy 1-3, Jones 0-1, Harper 0-3), Holy Cross 6-16 (Humphrey 3-5, Montgomery 2-3, Dorsey 1-1, Martindale 0-1, Luc 0-6). Rebounds_Boston U. 39 (Mathon 13), Holy Cross 31 (Gates 9). Assists_Boston U. 9 (McCoy 4), Holy Cross 11 (Luc 5). Total Fouls_Boston U. 18, Holy Cross 18. A_1,782 (3,600).

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 2022 - FAR Supplement - DARS - DISA
2|23 Breaking Down Barriers to Collaboration
2|23 govAccess/Vision CMS: Custom Content...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All aboard!