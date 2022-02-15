Boston University plays Holy Cross following McCoy’s 25-point game

Boston University Terriers (18-9, 9-5 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-17, 6-7 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces the Holy Cross Crusaders after Javante McCoy scored 25 points in Boston University’s 85-67 victory against the American Eagles.

The Crusaders are 5-5 on their home court. Holy Cross gives up 70.7 points and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Terriers are 9-5 against Patriot opponents. Boston University is third in the Patriot with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sukhmail Mathon averaging 3.7.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Crusaders won 75-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Kyrell Luc led the Crusaders with 24 points, and McCoy led the Terriers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luc is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Gerrale Gates is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

McCoy is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

