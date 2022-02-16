Boston University takes on Holy Cross following McCoy’s 25-point outing

Boston University Terriers (18-9, 9-5 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-17, 6-7 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the Holy Cross Crusaders after Javante McCoy scored 25 points in Boston University’s 85-67 victory over the American Eagles.

The Crusaders are 5-5 in home games. Holy Cross is fifth in the Patriot shooting 34.4% from downtown, led by Malcolm Townsel shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Terriers are 9-5 in Patriot play. Boston University is fourth in the Patriot shooting 35.7% from deep. Daman leads the Terriers shooting 52.6% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Patriot play. The Crusaders won the last matchup 75-70 on Feb. 1. Kyrell Luc scored 24 points points to help lead the Crusaders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luc is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Gerrale Gates is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

McCoy is averaging 16.6 points for the Terriers. Sukhmail Mathon is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

