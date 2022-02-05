Bowling Green 87, N. Illinois 65

N. ILLINOIS (6-14)

Makuoi 4-8 0-2 8, Crump 0-4 0-0 0, Hankerson 5-14 0-0 15, Thornton 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 4-14 12-13 20, Okanu 1-2 2-4 4, Kueth 1-4 2-2 4, Manuel 1-3 0-0 2, Hunter 1-5 0-0 3, Kon 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-64 16-21 65.

BOWLING GREEN (12-11)

Kulackovskis 2-8 2-2 6, Curtis 3-7 2-3 9, Mills 2-6 0-0 5, Diggs 6-11 0-0 18, Plowden 5-12 1-2 13, Gordon 2-3 4-4 9, Fulcher 1-5 0-0 2, Reece 6-8 5-5 17, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, O’Neal 2-4 0-0 4, Elsasser 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-67 16-18 87.

Halftime_Bowling Green 35-31. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 7-28 (Hankerson 5-11, Russell 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Crump 0-2, Kueth 0-2, Manuel 0-2, Thornton 0-3, Williams 0-4), Bowling Green 11-25 (Diggs 6-9, Plowden 2-5, Mills 1-1, Gordon 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Fulcher 0-1, Turner 0-1, Kulackovskis 0-3). Rebounds_N. Illinois 31 (Williams 7), Bowling Green 41 (Diggs 6). Assists_N. Illinois 11 (Thornton 6), Bowling Green 20 (Gordon 5). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 20, Bowling Green 13. A_1,995 (4,387).

