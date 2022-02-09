Bradley 68, Loyola Chicago 61

LOYOLA CHICAGO (18-5)
Knight 5-8 2-2 12, Uguak 1-4 0-0 2, Clemons 0-3 0-0 0, Norris 5-11 0-0 14, Williamson 4-13 4-5 13, R.Schwieger 3-6 1-2 9, Hall 3-3 1-2 8, Hutson 1-3 0-1 2, Welch 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-51 9-14 61.
BRADLEY (14-11)
Leons 6-11 0-2 14, Mast 2-9 2-3 6, Hickman 0-5 0-0 0, Roberts 5-9 0-0 11, Kent 0-5 0-0 0, Tahvanainen 3-4 2-2 11, Howell 4-6 3-5 12, Montgomery 4-5 1-2 12, Boya 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 24-55 10-17 68.
Halftime_Bradley 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 8-23 (Norris 4-9, R.Schwieger 2-3, Hall 1-1, Williamson 1-5, Uguak 0-2, Clemons 0-3), Bradley 10-21 (Montgomery 3-3, Tahvanainen 3-4, Leons 2-2, Howell 1-2, Roberts 1-3, Kent 0-2, Mast 0-2, Hickman 0-3). Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 28 (Uguak 8), Bradley 33 (Mast 14). Assists_Loyola Chicago 12 (Williamson 6), Bradley 13 (Mast, Roberts 4). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 19, Bradley 14.
